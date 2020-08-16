Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR\C19
Published on Sep 16, 2020DOI

Review 1: "Sofosbuvir protects human brain organoids against SARS-CoV-2"

This study claims brain organoids are permissive to SARS-CoV-2 infection and use this model to demonstrate neuroprotective effects of Sofosbuvir. While the findings are compelling, the experiments performed and the data offered are insufficient to deem the stated claims reliable.

by Ben Maoz
Published onSep 16, 2020
Review 1: "Sofosbuvir protects human brain organoids against SARS-CoV-2"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Sofosbuvir protects human brain organoids against SARS-CoV-2
Sofosbuvir protects human brain organoids against SARS-CoV-2
by Pinar Mesci, Angela Macia, Aurian Saleh, Laura Martin-Sancho, Xin Yin, Cedric Snethlage, Simoni Avansini, Sumit K. Chanda, and Alysson Muotri
  • Published on May 31, 2020
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract COVID-19 was rapidly declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, only three months after the initial outbreak in Wuhan, China. Early clinical care mainly focused on respiratory illnesses. However, a variety of neurological manifestations in both adults and newborns are also emerging. To determine whether SARS-CoV-2 could target the human brain, we infected iPSC-derived human brain organoids. Our findings show that SARS-CoV-2 was able to infect and kill neural cells, including cortical neurons. This phenotype was accompanied by impaired synaptogenesis. Finally, Sofosbuvir, an FDA-approved antiviral drug, was able to rescue these alterations. Given that there are currently no vaccine or antiviral treatments available, urgent therapies are needed. Our findings put Sofosbuvir forward as a potential treatment to alleviate COVID-19-related neurological symptoms.One Sentence Summary SARS-CoV-2 infection causes neuronal death and impaired synaptogenesis, both rescued by Sofosbuvir treatment.

Review:

The work “Sofosbuvir protects human brain organoids against SARS-CoV-2” provide insight on how the SARS-CoV-2 can affect the development of neuronal organoids, and demonstrates how Sofosbuvir, an antiviral drug, can protect the organoids against SARS-CoV-2. The work presented here was done by the group of Muorti, who published another work of using the brain organoids for identifying the effect of the Zika virus on brain development. Overall, I find the work novel, important and well performed. I believe that considering the accumulating evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has neurological effect, it is a significant work, which demonstrates the use of brain organoids for studying Cov-19, and to identify a potential prophylactic drug. While I think that this work is novel, and the experiment is a very well designed, there are some comments I would like to point out: 

- Can the authors explain the relatively low expression levels of ACE2 (compare to the neurons and astrocytes)? What is the percentage of the cellular population in the organoids? - It could be nice addition to do IHC to ACE2. - As the neurons and astrocytes exhibit higherACE2 expression compared to the brain organoids, do you see the same effect that was observed on the organoid in regular neuronal cultures? - The main advantage of the brain organoids, is the ability to observe the changes in the 3D structures and the organoid development due to the SARS-CoV-2. Do the authors see any of these changes? - What was the rationale for the virus dose of “750,000 PFU that corresponds to a MOI of 2.5 considering an average of 300,000 cells per organoid “. How much is expected to reach the brain or to the embryo based on the literature? 

Minor comments: On page 3 - Sars-CoV-2 should be in Capital letters. Page 13 at the bottom, there is too much space between the words. Some of the bars are bold and some are not (e.g. Fig 2. B, C, E, F). “Data and materials availability: All data is available in the main text or the supplementary materials.” – I didn’t see any link or reference to supplementary materials. 

Overall I find this work innovative, important, and good for publication.

Connections
1 of 1
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Sofosbuvir protects human brain organoids against SARS-CoV-2"
Review 2: "Sofosbuvir protects human brain organoids against SARS-CoV-2"
Review 2: "Sofosbuvir protects human brain organoids against SARS-CoV-2"
by Jay Gopalakrishnan
  • Published on Sep 16, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study claims brain organoids are permissive to SARS-CoV-2 infection and use this model to demonstrate neuroprotective effects of Sofosbuvir. While the findings are compelling, the experiments performed and the data offered are insufficient to deem the stated claims reliable.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

http://aldenfamilydentistry.com/UserProfile/tabid/57/userId/488468/Default.aspx

http://buildolution.com/UserProfile/tabid/131/userId/364116/Default.aspx

http://foxsheets.com/UserProfile/tabid/57/userId/110946/Default.aspx

http://maisoncarlos.com/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/1272873/Default.aspx

http://krachelart.com/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/1216679/Default.aspx

http://phillipsservices.net/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/180547/Default.aspx

http://kedcorp.org/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/60866/Default.aspx

http://cesinaction.org/UserProfile/tabid/327/userId/2718/Default.aspx

http://edicionesuisek.uisek.cl/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/14611/Default.aspx

http://www.cems-sc.org/user-profile?userId=20628

https://www.connectingelements.com/user-profile?userId=20628

http://www.apelondts.org/Activity-Feed/My-Profile/UserId/19579

https://www.teasiguri.ro/UserProfile/tabid/99/userId/791951/Default.aspx

http://archive.nmra.org/UserProfile/tabid/183/UserId/1094631/Default.aspx

http://coma6.vn/UserProfile/tabid/78/userId/50969/Default.aspx

http://windows-plus.com/UserProfile/tabid/163/UserId/1846082/Default.aspx

http://costaricadreamhomes.com/UserProfile/tabid/399/UserId/1846082/Default.aspx

http://premium.bluesombrero.com/ridgebeverly/UserProfile/tabid/17733/userId/46392/Default.aspx

http://www.hughtooband.com/portal/ActivityFeed/MyProfile/tabid/606/UserId/185366/Default.aspx

http://www.consultoriaescad.com.mx/UserProfile/tabid/397/userId/1226074/Default.aspx

http://www.deol.it/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/88654/Default.aspx

http://challengeroulette.com/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/3024068/Default.aspx

http://www.ato.com.vn/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/7960/Default.aspx

http://westsidepizza.breakawayiris.com/Activity-Feed/userId/1690450

http://richs5star.breakawayiris.com/ActivityFeed/MyProfile/tabid/749/UserId/526737/Default.aspx

https://zouzouli.gr/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/185116/language/it-IT/Default.aspx

https://www.uni-collect.com/uniwebsite/ActivityFeed/MyProfile/tabid/61/UserId/795846/Default.aspx

http://www.extraplastica.gr/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/6945/Default.aspx

http://www.thereichertfoundation.org/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/222850/Default.aspx

https://afaworks.com/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/282209/Default.aspx

http://irakliakyklades.gr/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/198459/language/en-US/Default.aspx

https://www.bobkesslerceu.com/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/525072/Default.aspx

http://www.ramsa.ma/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/766138/Default.aspx

https://www.apaci.com.au/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/78226/Default.aspx

http://www.primecar.org/UserProfile/tabid/57/userId/82440/Default.aspx

http://www.greenlimousinecolorado.com/UserProfile/tabid/90/userId/23811/Default.aspx

https://www.avianwaves.com/User-Profile/userId/149664

https://www.dohagreenbank.com/UserProfile/tabid/487/userId/16505/Default.aspx

http://archivo.ayto-arganda.es/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/101049/Default.aspx

https://www.thebranfordgroup.com/dnn3/UserProfile/tabid/214/UserId/94481/Default.aspx

http://www.wakefieldpr.com/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/501775/Default.aspx

http://www.thebranfordgroup.com/dnn3/UserProfile/tabid/214/UserId/94481/Default.aspx

http://dpkofcorg00.web708.discountasp.net/home/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/10297/Default.aspx

http://vjf.dk/UserProfile/tabid/63/userId/215911/language/da-DK/Default.aspx

http://www.in-almelo.com/User-Profile/userId/2405588

http://mortchalfy.com/UserProfile/tabid/217/UserId/769363/Default.aspx

http://www.elektroenergetika.si/UserProfile/tabid/43/userId/536755/Default.aspx

http://riosabeloco.com/User-Profile/userId/159481

http://mysmarterhome.ca/UserProfile/tabid/42/userId/58022/Default.aspx

https://www.bassettiphoto.com/User-Profile/UserId/21657

https://www.informationweek.com/profile.asp?piddl_userid=501056

http://foxsheets.statfoxsports.com/UserProfile/tabid/57/userId/113839/Default.aspx

https://www.foolaboutmoney.ezsmartbuilder.com/members/profile/3115674/vapecig.htm

https://www.milliescentedrocks.com/members/profile/3115675/vapecig.htm

https://www.snowdoniafarms.com/members/profile/3115679/Vapecig.htm

https://www.saintpaulfamily.com/members/profile/3115725/vapecig.htm

https://www.alkalizingforlife.com/members/profile/3115742/vapecig.htm

https://www.thepartyservicesweb.com/members/profile/3116072/vapecig.htm

https://www.gridironhelmets.com/members/profile/3116074/vapecig.htm

https://www.tai-ji.net/members/profile/3116075/vapecig.htm

https://www.greencarpetcleaningprescott.com/members/profile/3116076/vapecig.htm

https://www.riverheadmagazine.com/members/profile/3116392/vapecig.htm

https://www.pattiannbengen.citymax.com/members/profile/3116393/vapecig.htm

https://www.taekwondomonfils.com/members/profile/3116394/vapecig.htm

https://www.mrclarksdesigns.builderspot.com/members/profile/3116396/vapecig.htm

https://www.montaukstarfishing.com/members/profile/3116397/vapecig.htm

https://www.wordsdomatter.com/members/profile/3121441/vapecig.htm

https://www.thepetservicesweb.com/members/profile/3121442/vapecig.htm

https://www.sunemall.com/members/profile/3121444/vapecig.htm

https://jobs.drupal.org/company/24064

https://www.drupalgovcon.org/user/368096

http://asmetalwork.1gb.ua/forum/user/profile/79326.page

https://forum.xorbit.space/member.php/3548-vapecig

http://onlineboxing.net/jforum/user/profile/216523.page

https://asmetalwork.com.ua/forum/user/profile/81654.page

http://bizzectory.com/author/matthew_ma1zqld/

https://scioly.org/forums/memberlist.php?mode=viewprofile&u=126915

https://trivia.sg/members/vapecig/profile/classic/

http://diendan.lyhocdongphuong.org.vn/profile/59683-vapecig/?tab=field_core_pfield_15

https://aslain.com/index.php?/profile/50195-vape-factory/&tab=field_core_pfield_13

https://forum.ppr.pl/index.php?/profile/294377-vapecig/&tab=field_core_pfield_1

https://www.englishteachers.ru/forum/index.php?app=core&module=members&controller=profile&id=97778&tab=field_core_pfield_30

http://community.getvideostream.com/user/vapecig

http://community.getvideostream.com/topic/96409/how-to-choose-your-first-e-cigarette

https://toolnavy.com/member.php?u=64383

http://cloudsdeal.xobor.de/u14370_vapecig.html

http://www.globalvision2000.com/forum/member.php?action=profile&uid=825571

http://giahoclaixe.net/members/vapecig.17065/

https://forum.singaporeexpats.com/memberlist.php?mode=viewprofile&u=499749

http://gendou.com/user/vapecig

http://www.news-spider.com/member/profile/vapecig

http://forums.qrecall.com/user/profile/405016.page

https://my.archdaily.com/us/@ecigator-new

http://forum.yealink.com/forum/member.php?action=profile&uid=221081

https://participons.chambery.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participate.wegov.nyc/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://omastadi.hel.fi/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participer.ecollectivites.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://jni21.education.gouv.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://questions.parlement-ouvert.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participer.ge.ch/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://decidim.sencelles.cat/processes/pressupostos2020/f/14/proposals/73?commentId=1160

https://decidim.sencelles.cat/profiles/VapeManufacturer/timeline

https://decidonsensemble.tours.fr/profiles/matthew_ma/timeline

https://participate.peoplepowered.org/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://bepart.platoniq.net/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participer.lausanne.ch/profiles/mattma/timeline

https://budget-participatif.rivp.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participation.lillemetropole.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://belvil.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://plateforme-cooperative-cnrlapepiniere.gapas.org/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://algopo.osp.cat/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://parlonsensemble-cachan.fr/profiles/matthew_ma/timeline

https://participons.marseille.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participons.debatpublic.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://decidim.sabadell.cat/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participa.santboi.cat/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://budgetparticipatif.saintjeandebraye.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participa.rubi.cat/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participa.gencat.cat/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://decide.pamplona.es/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://atelierdevosidees.loiret.fr/profiles/vape_factory/timeline

https://participez.nanterre.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://jeparticipe.metropolegrandnancy.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://participer.deciderensemble.com/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://destinations2026-sytral.fr/profiles/vape_factory/timeline

https://participationtest.montpellier3m.fr/profiles/vapecig/timeline

https://engage.reneweuropegroup.eu/profiles/vapecig/timeline

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with