Reviews of "Therapeutic DNA Vaccine Targeting Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Persisters Shortens Curative Tuberculosis Treatment"

Summary of Reviews: The preprint shows promising results from murine experiments on the efficacy of a DNA vaccine (MIP-3α/relMtb) in shortening tuberculosis treatment. One reviewer highlights its promise in drug-resistant TB and relapse prevention, praising the compelling evidence of shorter treatment duration in mice. The reviewer points out that the effectiveness of both non-human and human primates has not yet been established. Review #2 advocates for further clarity on immunological mechanisms and data presentation, while highlighting the vaccine's effectiveness in lowering bacterial burden and preventing relapse. In order to confirm wider applicability and improve experimental details, both reviewers suggest more research.

Reviewer 1 (Andreas K…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Andrea C…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

