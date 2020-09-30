Skip to main content
Physical Sciences and EngineeringRR\C19
Published on Oct 30, 2020DOI

Reviews of "A Sew-Free Origami Mask for Improvised Respiratory Protection"

Reviewers: Cary Hill (NanoSafe, Inc.) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Peter Germonpre (Military Hospital Brussels) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️

by Cary Hill and Peter Germonpre
Published onOct 30, 2020
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
A Sew-Free Origami Mask for Improvised Respiratory Protection
by Jonathan Realmuto, Michael T. Kleinman, Terence Sanger, Michael J. Lawler, and James N. Smith
  • Published on Sep 29, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Recently, respiratory aerosols with diameters smaller than 100 μm have been con- firmed as important vectors for the spread of SARS-CoV-2. While cloth masks afford some protection for larger ballistic droplets, they are typically inefficient at filtering these aerosols and require specialized fabrication devices to produce. We describe a fabrication technique that makes use of a folding procedure (origami) to transform a filtration material into a mask. These origami masks can be fabricated by non-experts at minimal cost and effort, provide adequate filtration efficiencies, and are easily scaled to different facial sizes. Using a mannequin fit test simulator, we demonstrate that these masks can provide optimal filtration efficiency and ease of breathing with minimal leak- age. Because this mask provides greater comfort compared to commercial alternatives, it is likely to promote greater mask wearing tolerance and acceptance.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint offers a sew-free approach for face mask production in a low-resource setting. The data offered substantiates claims concerning design and material choice, but further experiments are needed to substantiate claims related to comfort and N-95 comparison.

Reviewer 1 (Cary Hill) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Peter Germonpre) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

A Supplement to this Pub
by Peter Germonpre
  • Published on Nov 06, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
A Supplement to this Pub
by Cary Hill
  • Published on Oct 30, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
