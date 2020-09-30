Reviews of "A Sew-Free Origami Mask for Improvised Respiratory Protection"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint offers a sew-free approach for face mask production in a low-resource setting. The data offered substantiates claims concerning design and material choice, but further experiments are needed to substantiate claims related to comfort and N-95 comparison.

Reviewer 1 (Cary Hill) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Peter Germonpre) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.