Reviews of "A Sew-Free Origami Mask for Improvised Respiratory Protection"

Description
Recently, respiratory aerosols with diameters smaller than 100 μm have been con- firmed as important vectors for the spread of SARS-CoV-2. While cloth masks afford some protection for larger ballistic droplets, they are typically inefficient at filtering these aerosols and require specialized fabrication devices to produce. We describe a fabrication technique that makes use of a folding procedure (origami) to transform a filtration material into a mask. These origami masks can be fabricated by non-experts at minimal cost and effort, provide adequate filtration efficiencies, and are easily scaled to different facial sizes. Using a mannequin fit test simulator, we demonstrate that these masks can provide optimal filtration efficiency and ease of breathing with minimal leak- age. Because this mask provides greater comfort compared to commercial alternatives, it is likely to promote greater mask wearing tolerance and acceptance.