Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR\C19
Published on Oct 19, 2020DOI

Review 3: "College campuses and COVID-19 mitigation: clinical and economic value"

This is a comprehensive model that covers a timely topic; however, the many estimations that went into the model, as well as the use of "contact-hours" as a key parameter, may make the conclusions subject to uncertainty.

by Benjamin Linas
Published onOct 19, 2020
Review 3: "College campuses and COVID-19 mitigation: clinical and economic value"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
College campuses and COVID-19 mitigation: clinical and economic value
by Elena Losina, Valia Leifer, Lucia Millham, Christopher Panella, Emily P. Hyle, Amir M. Mohareb, Anne M. Neilan, Andrea L. Ciaranello, Pooyan Kazemian, and Kenneth A. Freedberg
  • Published on Sep 05, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Background: Decisions around US college and university operations will affect millions of students and faculty amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We examined the clinical and economic value of different COVID-19 mitigation strategies on college campuses. Methods: We used the Clinical and Economic Analysis of COVID-19 interventions (CEACOV) model, a dynamic microsimulation that tracks infections accrued by students and faculty, accounting for community transmissions. Outcomes include infections, $/infection-prevented, and $/quality-adjusted-life-year ($/QALY). Strategies included extensive social distancing (ESD), masks, and routine laboratory tests (RLT). We report results per 5,000 students (1,000 faculty) over one semester (105 days). Results: Mitigation strategies reduced COVID-19 cases among students (faculty) from 3,746 (164) with no mitigation to 493 (28) with ESD and masks, and further to 151 (25) adding RLTq3 among asymptomatic students and faculty. ESD with masks cost $168/infection-prevented ($49,200/QALY) compared to masks alone. Adding RLTq3 ($10/test) cost $8,300/infection-prevented ($2,804,600/QALY). If tests cost $1, RLTq3 led to a favorable cost of $275/infection-prevented ($52,200/QALY). No strategies without masks were cost-effective. Conclusion: Extensive social distancing with mandatory mask-wearing could prevent 87% of COVID-19 cases on college campuses and be very cost-effective. Routine laboratory testing would prevent 96% of infections and require low cost tests to be economically attractive.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

Losina et al present the results and discussion of a simulation modeling study investigating the effectiveness, cost, and cost-effectiveness of 24 different strategies for preventing COVID-19 transmission on college campuses. Campuses have emerged as important hot spots for COVID-19 transmission. The impact on students and faculty is clear. Further, many jurisdictions and school districts are concerned that campus hot spots could spill into the larger community if infected students are engaging with people and services off-campus. This paper employs simulation modeling to experiment with various control strategies and to estimate both effectiveness and health economic outcomes.

The analytic approach is to employ dynamic microsimulation. The authors employed the model to simulate 24 combinations of distancing, masking, isolation, and testing strategies to control COVID-19. The outcomes of the model include cases of COVID-19 among students and faculty, costs, and incremental cost-effectiveness ratios ($/quality-adjusted life-year gained).

For those who have become accustomed to reading modeling studies of COVID-19, it is important to note that this is not the traditional epidemiologic modeling approach that many investigators have employed to project COVID-19 trends. The approach to modeling transmission in this paper involves estimating a rate of transmission per-person per-contact hour for various groups of people (students, faculty, community), and then modeling how interventions change contact hours. Ultimately, the paper does not attempt to project college incidence over the long- or medium-term. Instead, the goal is to provide actionable data for immediate decision-making with a one semester time horizon (the urgent decision of the hour). Among simulation modelers, the best approach to modeling transmission is hotly debated. Any such debate, however, should be saved for an analysis over the longer term. The assumptions about transmission in this analysis likely have no effect on the policy conclusions of the work.

The results tables of the paper provide estimates for cases prevented by each strategy, as well as costs and cost-effectiveness. Several high-level important findings should inform ongoing discussion about college campuses, and perhaps even other settings:

First, masking and social distancing emerge as the most effective policies that should be the structural pillars of infection control. While there is a great deal of discussion about testing on campuses and how often we should be testing to ensure safety, it is clear from this paper that testing should be seen as an additional, supplementary intervention to perhaps layer on top of an effective masking and distancing policy. The implications are important – frequent testing does NOT free campus residents from masking and distancing requirements. It is not possible to test to safety and there is no effective policy on college campuses that avoids the need for masks and distance.

Second, the paper provides a very nice counterfactual estimate – how many cases of COVID-19 might there have been had a college decided to not re-open and to instead remain entirely remote. Importantly, that number is NOT zero. In fact, the counterfactual scenario of remote learning often has MORE cases of COVID-19 among students than re-opening school with a strong masking and distancing policy. Too often, there is cognitive bias in discussion about COVID-19, in which a given scenario is implicitly compared to a presumption of total safety should we remain at home. It is helpful to have this model demonstrate that remote is not always best or safest and to provide some estimate of how much community risk remains when schools are closed.

Third, there is no plan that prevents all COVID-19 on campus. Any school that is open now will eventually see COVID-19 among students and staff. That eventuality does not mean that colleges should remain closed (see above). It is essential that every institution have a clear plan for how they will react when cases appear campus and to not panic when that eventuality comes to pass.

Finally, the analysis makes clear that if we hope to implement more routine and frequent COVID-19 testing in the U.S. we need new technology. The incremental cost-effectiveness ratio of implementing routine testing even once every two weeks was over $800,000/QALY gained. In comparison, most things that we do in U.S. healthcare have incremental cost-effectiveness ratios in the $150,000 - $200,000/QALY range. Only when the cost of testing was reduced to $2 per test did routine longitudinal testing become cost-effective. Rather than use our resources to expand testing, we should instead invest those dollars to improving more effective prevention interventions – like masks and distancing.

In summary, this paper is an outstanding application of simulation modeling to make relevant policy conclusions and to provide an evidence base for decision making in near real-time. The methods are somewhat different than other simulation models in the literature, but they are appropriate for the decisions being made. For students of decision science, this work should become a role model for how to use simulation modeling to inform difficult decisions in uncertain times.

Connections
1 of 2
Another Supplement to Reviews of "College campuses and COVID-19 mitigation: clinical and economic value"
Review 2: "College campuses and COVID-19 mitigation: clinical and economic value"
Review 2: "College campuses and COVID-19 mitigation: clinical and economic value"
by David Kim
  • Published on Sep 30, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This is a comprehensive model that covers a timely topic; however, the many estimations that went into the model, as well as the use of "contact-hours" as a key parameter, may make the conclusions subject to uncertainty.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "College campuses and COVID-19 mitigation: clinical and economic value"
Review 1: "College campuses and COVID-19 mitigation: clinical and economic value"
Review 1: "College campuses and COVID-19 mitigation: clinical and economic value"
by Kathy Leung
  • Published on Sep 30, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This is a comprehensive model that covers a timely topic; however, the many estimations that went into the model, as well as the use of "contact-hours" as a key parameter, may make the conclusions subject to uncertainty.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
2
?
Login to discuss
Abhishek Kumar:

Healthystic is a health and wellness platform aimed at helping readers make informed decisions to improve their lifestyle and bring about positive changes.

Vape Factory:

https://brooklyninc.ru/2022/12/26/elementor-12269/

https://ekids.edu.vn/brustschwimmen-muskelaufbau/

https://ekids.edu.vn/anabola-clenbuterol/

https://ekids.edu.vn/ejercicio-bosu/

https://ekids.edu.vn/aecn/

https://ekids.edu.vn/anabola-equipoise/

https://ekids.edu.vn/test-title6289/

https://ekids.edu.vn/test-title7170/

https://www.hurmio.fi/node/557668

https://www.hurmio.fi/node/557669

https://rcid.tums.ac.ir/?q=en/content/benefits-disposable-vaping-over-traditional-cigarettes

https://rcid.tums.ac.ir/?q=en/content/latest-innovations-disposable-vaping-technology

https://ysidhu.wixsite.com/website-1/forum/education-forum/how-to-use-a-vape

https://ysidhu.wixsite.com/website-1/forum/education-forum/vape-shape-and-atomizer-mechanism

https://www.smore.com/n60bj-how-to-use-a-vape

https://www.agentpet.com/forum/discussion/general/advantages-of-using-a-vape

https://forum.medmap.io/d/3356-advantages-of-using-a-vape

https://www.blockdit.com/posts/63e281eac0fd04717c87e45e

http://forum.gold-forum.ru/index.php?showtopic=59613

https://www.bitsdujour.com/view/advantages-of-using-a-vape

https://www.tickaroo.com/ticker/637f8657a720689dbb6849d5

https://fucksocial.net/events/721b0354-d587-4016-aed4-b64a5bf5fca5

https://typevape.splashthat.com/

https://gettogether.community/events/27412/vape-factory/

http://www.corrections.com/events/12022

https://eventregist.com/e/s8nIsLNzViWd

https://ticketbud.com/events/3f54ec5c-a39a-11ed-a537-42010a71701e

https://www.mixily.com/event/3676460065141150314

https://events.ydr.com/event/fc661db5a92ca57364a992b82e3c3896

https://events.ydr.com/event/cb9de660a4c8066a4f492db1e5a62d7c

https://d.io/vaperisk/afefd3

http://dom-nam.ru/index.php/forum/stroitelnye-kompanii/17886-what-is-the-healthiest-vape

http://dom-nam.ru/media/kunena/attachments/153139/Whatsthebestbrandofvape.pdf

https://vapecig.footeo.com/

https://vapecig.footeo.com/news/2022/11/24/types-of-vape

http://toparticlesubmissionsites.com/types-of-vape/

https://theomnibuzz.com/tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape/

https://writeupcafe.com/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe/

https://articlepedia.xyz/can-i-sell-vapes-on-amazon/

https://randomarticle.xyz/how-do-i-quit-smoking-perfectly/

https://www.articlebowl.com/how-do-start-a-vape-business/

https://www.articleshood.com/how-to-find-a-reliable-vape-supplier/

https://www.articlefloor.com/how-to-start-a-vape-business-online/

https://www.articlequarter.com/the-top-5-vape-manufacturers/

https://www.articledistrict.com/what-is-the-best-way-to-start-a-vape-business/

https://www.articlewood.com/what-is-better-disposable-pods-or-vape/

https://www.peopleofarticle.com/are-there-any-benefits-of-switching-from-cigarettes-to-vaping/

https://www.articlemela.com/what-does-vaping-feel-like/

https://www.articleshore.com/can-you-buy-vape-devices-from-amazon/

https://www.articladihatti.com/the-risks-of-vaping-inside-a-casino/

https://www.articlescluster.com/is-it-safe-to-vape-with-no-nicotine/

https://articlezone.xyz/why-did-you-start-vaping/

https://articlezine.xyz/why-shouldnt-you-vape/

https://articlemag.xyz/should-i-start-vaping-if-i-m-a-smoker/

https://articleroom.xyz/should-i-start-vaping-if-i-m-a-smoker/

https://articlewrap.xyz/can-vaping-ever-be-safe/

https://articlepost.xyz/are-vape-devices-useful/

https://articlemania.xyz/what-are-the-pros-and-cons-of-disposable-vape/

https://dailybusinesspost.com/does-vaping-make-you-lose-weight/

https://dailybusinesspost.com/is-vaping-more-addictive-than-cigarette/

https://linkhay.com/link/5849728/vape-factory-from-china

https://linkhay.com/link/5849729/diposable-vapes

https://linkhay.com/u/vapecig

https://linkhay.com/blog/436082/features-and-benefits-of-e-cigarettes

https://flipboard.com/@VapeFactory

https://www.gapo.vn/1368661816

https://fr.quora.com/profile/Ecigator-New

https://vapecig.skyrock.com/

https://vapecig.skyrock.com/3352939636-How-to-choose-a-vape-manufacturer.html

https://www.sqworl.com/6aj0jg

https://www.strava.com/athletes/111060038/posts/22608893

https://www.cakeresume.com/matthew-ma

https://www.doyoubuzz.com/ma-matthew

https://diigo.com/0qto52

https://www.diigo.com/item/note/sb5u/skvt?k=0d91af8ef0c48dfe7f4fb3362f95dee3

https://fundrazr.com/profiles/ecigator-new

https://journal.thierry-pelle.eu/vapecig/vape-situation-in-indonesia

https://journal.thierry-pelle.eu/vapecig/

https://journal.thierry-pelle.eu/vapecig/whats-a-pod-vape

https://dribbble.com/shots/20002064-Armo-Bunny

https://www.bloggalot.com/lifestyle/do-e-cigarettes-help-you-quit-smoking

https://www.bloggalot.com/lifestyle/2-recommended-e-liquids

https://www.evernote.com/shard/s488/sh/209ad964-4871-0160-0e3a-8140ff7444e3/fdaacc077990b5718156a686043887d2

https://wise-atmosphere-86e.notion.site/Basic-knowledge-of-vape-83a033045ae94868a8c6db8e6e18bfa2

https://gotartwork.com/Blog/why-is-my-disposable-vape-pen-not-working/107257/

https://gotartwork.com/Blog/how-to-use-disposable-vape/107267/

https://click4r.com/posts/g/7525385/how-to-make-a-disposable-vape-hit-again

https://click4r.com/posts/g/7525703/how-to-make-disposable-vape-last-longer

https://www.kityfeed.com/hobbies/is-disposable-vape-safe.html

https://www.kityfeed.com/hobbies/are-disposable-vapes-safe.html

https://jobhop.co.uk/profile/184879

https://jobhop.co.uk/blog/184879

https://jobhop.co.uk/blog/184879/basic-knowledge-of-vape

http://jobhop.co.uk/company/ecigatorvape

https://onmogul.com/vapecig

https://onmogul.com/stories/basic-knowledge-of-vape

https://onmogul.com/stories/how-to-start-a-vape-business-in-2023

https://tbpchan.cz/biz/res/19.html

https://tbpchan.cz/biz/src/1669644398549.pdf

https://wakelet.com/@MatthewMa521

https://wakelet.com/wake/gTUjZ3eQ8dlEf66nu_kv3

https://www.storeboard.com/ecigatorvapewholesale

https://www.storeboard.com/blogs/health/tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape/5544333

https://www.storeboard.com/blogs/health/are-disposable-vapes-cost-effective/5576342

https://www.thecityclassified.com/ads/vape-wholesale/

http://www.classtize.com/view/2-recommended-eliquids-1399682

https://freead1.net/ad/4019644/vape-wholesale.html

https://vatgia.com/raovat/9957/16968116/cach-chon-vape-dung-mot-lan.html

http://www.xcomplaints.com/complaint/vape-wholesale-c130226.html

https://vape.deno.dev/

https://melaninterest.com/user/vapecig/

https://xtibia.com/forum/topic/255532-what-is-a-vape/

https://pluginindia.freeforums.net/thread/2196/vape

https://pluginindia.freeforums.net/thread/2197/enjoy-vape-box

https://xtibia.com/forum/topic/255533-what-flavors-are-available-in-vape-liquids/

https://clubvapeadoresmexico.boards.net/thread/1381/ecigator-vape-wholesale-factory

https://clubvapeadoresmexico.boards.net/thread/1380/ecigator-sticky-prefilled-vape-starter

https://www.dagaldan.co.il/forum/general-discussion/what-is-a-vape

https://www.padelforum.org/threads/how-to-choose-the-right-battery-to-enjoy-vaping.115707/

https://civilqa.com/en/how-to-choose-a-vape-battery/

https://www.mastersindia.co/q/question/how-to-choose-a-vape-battery/

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3377746/t/lets-get-the-basics-of-vape

https://www.zupyak.com/p/3377749/t/vape-wholesale-directly-from-china-vape-factory

https://community.gtarcade.com/thread/1388232-1-1.html

https://www.truxgo.net/blogs/391817/1201180/how-to-choose-an-e-cigarette

https://www.truxgo.net/blogs/391817/1201185/what-is-a-vape

https://www.truxgo.net/blogs/391817/1201187/i-want-to-enjoy-vape-in-a-box

https://bloggalot.com/lifestyle/2-recommended-e-liquids

https://bloggalot.com/lifestyle/do-e-cigarettes-help-you-quit-smoking

https://bloggalot.com/lifestyle/how-to-choose-the-right-battery-to-enjoy-vaping

https://dailygram.com/blog/1177995/what-is-vitamin-e-cigarette/

https://dailygram.com/blog/1177996/points-to-consider-when-choosing-a-vitamin-e-cigarette/

https://dailygram.com/blog/1186153/why-should-i-choose-a-disposable-vape-pen/

https://dailygram.com/blog/1198149/how-to-get-the-most-out-of-your-disposable-vaping-device/

https://webyourself.eu/vapecig

https://webyourself.eu/posts/53387

https://webyourself.eu/pages/vapecig

https://webyourself.eu/blogs/53389/What-is-vitamin-e-cigarette

https://webyourself.eu/blogs/53390/Points-to-consider-when-choosing-a-vitamin-e-cigarette

https://webyourself.eu/blogs/53391/What-vapde-devices-do-you-recommend

https://geto.space/vapecig

https://geto.space/vaporecig

https://geto.space/read-blog/88780

https://geto.space/read-blog/88781

https://geto.space/read-blog/88782

https://www.ethiovisit.com/myplace/posts/158254

https://www.ethiovisit.com/myplace/vapecig

https://www.ethiovisit.com/myplace/pages/vapecignew

https://www.promorapid.com/6352a2417

https://www.promorapid.com/post/568061_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.sachamberrapidresponse.org/forum/general-discussions/the-pros-and-cons-of-using-disposable-vapes

https://www.blogulr.com/vapecig/convenient-and-cost-effective-disposable-vapes-explained-72277

https://www.blogulr.com/vapecig/discover-the-convenience-of-disposable-vape-72279

https://www.pickmemo.com/vapecig

https://www.pickmemo.com/post/197402_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.pickmemo.com/read-blog/126285

https://www.pickmemo.com/read-blog/126286

https://www.pickmemo.com/read-blog/126287

https://www.social-vape.com/1676813311955772_10839

https://www.social-vape.com/post/49369_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://www.social-vape.com/read-blog/21617

https://www.social-vape.com/read-blog/21618

https://www.social-vape.com/read-blog/21620

https://frustratedgamers.com/vapenew

https://frustratedgamers.com/post/315499_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://frustratedgamers.com/read-blog/250741

https://frustratedgamers.com/read-blog/250743

https://frustratedgamers.com/read-blog/250744

https://bresdel.com/vapecig

https://bresdel.com/posts/273285

https://bresdel.com/pages/ecignew

https://bresdel.com/blogs/273287/What-is-vitamin-e-cigarette

https://bresdel.com/blogs/273288/Points-to-consider-when-choosing-a-vitamin-e-cigarette

https://bresdel.com/blogs/273289/What-vapde-devices-do-you-recommend

https://kyourc.com/vapecig

https://kyourc.com/post/59288_ecigator-is-one-of-the-well-known-vape-brands-spun-off-from-giftsoar-technology.html

https://kyourc.com/read-blog/59682

https://kyourc.com/read-blog/59683

https://kyourc.com/read-blog/59684

https://www.trackthattravel.com/travelblog/39963

https://www.trackthattravel.com/travelblog/39966

https://www.trackthattravel.com/travelblog/39969

https://naijacontacts.com/topics/view/94584

https://naijacontacts.com/topics/view/95636

https://hackmd.io/@vapecig/r1nAz_8wo

https://hackmd.io/@vapecig/HyU7X_Ivs

https://hackmd.io/@vapecig/HJ8HQ_LDs

https://getinkspired.com/en/story/297724/pod-type-vape-is-a-hot-item/

https://git.guildofwriters.org/DoobesURU/moul-assets-doobes/issues/336

https://i2pgit.org/Vapecig/vape

https://vapelife.unicornplatform.page/

http://vapelife.rf.gd/

http://vape123.42web.io/

http://nicevape.great-site.net/

https://www.gocrowdera.com/campaign/where-can-i-purchase-pod-type-vape

https://sajhi.com/vapecig

https://sajhi.com/posts/49503

https://sajhi.com/posts/49504

https://sajhi.com/blogs/49505/Where-can-I-purchase-POD-type-vape

https://sajhi.com/blogs/49506/POD-type-vape-is-a-hot-item

https://sajhi.com/blogs/49507/What-vapde-devices-do-you-recommend

https://www.bonfire.com/vape-factory/

http://nigerianwiki.com/User:Vapefactory

https://shortest.activeboard.com/forum.spark?aBID=160356&p=83&topicID=68983403&commentID=68983403

https://bigcitydreamz.com/blog/how-do-you-use-a-pod-vape

https://bigcitydreamz.com/blog/vapde-devices-recommend

https://paperpage.in/vapecig

https://paperpage.in/posts/2219

https://paperpage.in/blogs/2222/What-is-electronic-cigarette-and-the-type

https://paperpage.in/blogs/2223/Advantages-of-Vaping-to-Quit-Smoking

https://www.gamerlaunch.com/community/users/blog/6273360/?mode=view&gid=535

https://www.party.biz/profile/vapecig

https://www.party.biz/blogs/144469/187303/what-is-plume-tech

https://mcspartners.ning.com/forum/topics/what-are-the-various-types-and-varieties

https://mcspartners.ning.com/photo/albums/vape-factory

https://www.onfeetnation.com/profiles/blogs/what-is-the-cheapest-way-to-vape

https://www.onfeetnation.com/profiles/blogs/what-websites-sell-vapes-without-id

https://www.onfeetnation.com/profiles/blogs/can-you-legally-ship-a-vape

https://www.esurveyspro.com/Survey.aspx?id=e31f8b4c-06a4-434b-96d8-afcbcea7a387

https://questionpro.com/t/AXQY1Zwvy6

https://dopostings.com/5-disposable-vapes-recommended/

https://dopostings.com/author/vapecig/

https://peatix.com/group/11911636/view

https://peatix.com/event/3438786/view

https://www.tipga.com/e/63930af33286fe44e333dab7

https://www.liveinternet.ru/users/vapelife/

https://www.liveinternet.ru/users/vapelife/post496870078/

https://www.liveinternet.ru/users/vapelife/post496870207/

https://jemi.so/vapecig

https://jemi.so/vapecig/blog

https://www.loom.com/share/7407cbe13dfe4daa82f161c9dcc0aef3

https://note.com/vapecig/n/n95210e1b965f

https://vocus.cc/article/63df9c71fd89780001447e14

https://cafe.cfma.org/viewdocument/some-popular-e-cigarette-recommenda

https://www.arkbar.com/network/members/profile?UserKey=11424fed-d020-4c03-96c1-018511c77d35

https://www.common.org/network/members/profile?UserKey=7102028f-c7ed-4250-ae23-c42daba08162

https://community.arubainstanton.com/network/members/profile?UserKey=c1e39f78-fa78-4ea8-a188-837b96cd76ea

https://collaborate.amcp.org/network/members/profile?UserKey=256bca7b-ffa6-4d91-ae05-2936c359e53c

https://community.acsi.org/network/members/profile?UserKey=e3e04907-bcba-4707-a2d0-77c3f15cf7b2

https://community.acec.org/network/members/profile?UserKey=467a789c-74f4-49d5-8f84-c126b1282f8d

https://raindrop.io/vapelife/disposable-vape-29809666

https://web.ggather.com/vapecig

https://www.lasso.net/go/link/eWZoBK

https://disposablevape.notion.site/

https://www.clipix.com/9/share-4iaxQ-Dm

https://vapelife-f911a.web.app/

https://storage.googleapis.com/podvape/index.html

https://t.me/s/dispovape

https://discussions.apple.com/thread/254471492

https://vapelife.mobirisesite.com/

https://vapecig.take.app/

https://phs.vn/faqDetail?id=3145

https://phs.vn/faqDetail?id=3146

https://vapecig-disposablevape.pbworks.com/w/file/152285106/What%27s%20the%20best%20brand%20of%20vape.pdf

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with