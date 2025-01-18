Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Jan 18, 2025DOI

Reviews of "The Health and Employment Effects of Employer Vaccination Mandates"

Reviewers: L Kennedy-Shaffer (Yale) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • O Ezezika (University of Western Ontario) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Lee Kennedy-Shaffer and Obidimma Ezezika
Published onJan 18, 2025
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
The Health and Employment Effects of Employer Vaccination Mandates
by Ashvin Gandhi, Ian Larkin, Brian McGarry, Katherine Wen, Huizi Yu, Sarah Berry, Vincent Mor, Maggie Syme, and Elizabeth White
  • Published on Oct 28, 2024
  • www.nber.org
Description

Founded in 1920, the NBER is a private, non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to conducting economic research and to disseminating research findings among academics, public policy makers, and business professionals.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study examines the health and employment effects of employer-imposed vaccination mandates, focusing on nursing home staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Using data from December 2020 to August 2021 and a difference-in-differences approach, the authors show that mandates significantly increased staff vaccination rates, particularly near enforcement deadlines, while slightly raising staff turnover, especially among part-time employees. Reviewers recommend incorporating demographic data on staff to better understand differences in mandate compliance and its effects across various groups.

Reviewer 1 (Lee K…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Obidimma E…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "The Health and Employment Effects of Employer Vaccination Mandates"
by Lee Kennedy-Shaffer
  • Published on Jan 18, 2025
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers recommend incorporating demographic data on staff to better understand differences in mandate compliance and its effects across various groups.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "The Health and Employment Effects of Employer Vaccination Mandates"
by Obidimma Ezezika
  • Published on Jan 18, 2025
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers recommend incorporating demographic data on staff to better understand differences in mandate compliance and its effects across various groups.

