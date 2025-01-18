Reviews of "The Health and Employment Effects of Employer Vaccination Mandates"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study examines the health and employment effects of employer-imposed vaccination mandates, focusing on nursing home staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. Using data from December 2020 to August 2021 and a difference-in-differences approach, the authors show that mandates significantly increased staff vaccination rates, particularly near enforcement deadlines, while slightly raising staff turnover, especially among part-time employees. Reviewers recommend incorporating demographic data on staff to better understand differences in mandate compliance and its effects across various groups.

Reviewer 1 (Lee K…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Obidimma E…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

