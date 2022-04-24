Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on May 24, 2022DOI

Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 Can Infect Human Embryos"

Reviewers: Giovanni Piedimonte (Tulane University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Rana Chakraborty (Mayo Clinic) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Giovanni Piedimonte and Rana Chakraborty
Published onMay 24, 2022
SARS-CoV-2 Can Infect Human Embryos
by Mauricio Montano, Andrea R. Victor, Darren K. Griffin, Tommy Duong, Nathalie Bolduc, Andrew Farmer, Vidur Garg, Anna-Katerina Hadjantonakis, Alison Coates, Frank L. Barnes, Christo G. Zouves, Warner C. Greene, and Manuel Viotti
Description

AbstractThe spread of SARS-CoV-2 has led to a devastating pandemic, with infections resulting in a range of symptoms collectively known as COVID-19. The full repertoire of human tissues and organs susceptible to infection is an area of active investigation, and some studies have implicated the reproductive system. The effects of COVID-19 on human reproduction remain poorly understood, and particularly the impact on early embryogenesis and establishment of a pregnancy are not known. In this work, we explore the susceptibility of early human embryos to SARS-CoV-2 infection. We note that ACE2 and TMPRSS2, two canonical cell entry factors for SARS-CoV-2, are co-expressed in cells of the trophectoderm in blastocyst-stage preimplantation embryos. Using fluorescent reporter virions pseudotyped with Spike (S) glycoprotein from SARS-CoV-2, we observe robust infection of trophectoderm cells, and this permissiveness could be attenuated with blocking antibodies targeting S or ACE2. When exposing human blastocysts to the live, fully infectious SARS-CoV-2, we detected cases of infection that compromised embryo health. Therefore, we identify a new human target tissue for SARS-CoV-2 with potential medical implications for reproductive health during the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study seeks to examine the susceptibility of early human embryos to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Although the reviewers find conclusions well substantiated by the experiments, they also find the practical relevance of the study limited, and not in line with epidemiologic data.

Reviewer 1 (Giovanni Piedimonte) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Rana Chakraborty) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 Can Infect Human Embryos"
by Giovanni Piedimonte
  Published on May 24, 2022
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 Can Infect Human Embryos"
by Rana Chakraborty
  Published on May 24, 2022
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
