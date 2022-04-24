Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 Can Infect Human Embryos"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study seeks to examine the susceptibility of early human embryos to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Although the reviewers find conclusions well substantiated by the experiments, they also find the practical relevance of the study limited, and not in line with epidemiologic data.

Reviewer 1 (Giovanni Piedimonte) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Rana Chakraborty) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

