Review 1: "Differential effects of antiseptic mouth rinses on SARS-CoV-2 infectivity in vitro"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

The authors present an in vitro study comparing 4 reagents contained in mouthwashes and they tested their antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2.

The introduction correctly poses the problem. It would be interesting to have more explanations on the choice of products compared. Indeed, the authors have chosen 2 commercial products (Listerine, Colgate Peroxyl) and 2 products without commercial label (chlorhexidine gluconate, povidone iodine). Please note what we don’t know if you evaluate reagents, mouthwashes, or other. Moreover, it is not so much the generic name of the product that interests us but rather the active product that is evaluated.

It would also be necessary, in the "Materials and Methods" section, to present the composition and concentration of the different active reagents as well as the associated reagents (alcohol?) that could impact the results or create interactions.

There is confusion in the structuring of your chapters. Information produced in the Introduction has its place in the "Materials and Methods" or "Discussion" sections. Example: Line 99-106; 110-123. You must respect the guidelines.

Begin the introduction with "Antiseptic mouth rinses have been shown to have efficacy in reducing bacteria and in the oral cavity and in dental aerosols (Fine et al. 1993; Fine et al. 1996; Koletsi et al. 2020). The antiseptic Listerine and chlorhexidine gluconate-0.12% (CHG) have been shown to reduce herpes simplex virus-1 load in saliva after rinsing (Meiller et al. 2005; Park and Park 1989)" with references from 1993, 1996, 1989 and 2005, considerably undermines the scientific interest of your work. If your topic was not so topical, one might doubt the current scope of your work.

The references are too old and should be updated. 5 references are more than 15 years old out of the 14 selected. As such, it would have been logical in the discussion to address in detail the mechanisms of action of active ingredients on viruses.

References in the form of a “www” link are to be avoided in the introduction. At the very least, they should be put in the "References" section.)

You should take in considerations the 2020 publications:

https://doi.org/10.1016/S2468-2667(20)30164-X, https://doi.org/10.1177/0022034520967933, …

In the abstract, it is important to explain that our study is an in vitro study.

Line 55. Replace by: “Our results indicate that, in vitro, mouth rinses can significantly reduce virus infectivity, suggesting a potential benefit for reducing SARS-CoV-2 spread.”

Line 56. Introduce the phrasing “a potential in vitro benefit”

Note that in a "Discussion" section there is no reference to a figure or table that was included in the "Results" section.

In conclusion, this submission requires major revisions. It must be continued, because the “in vitro research” has been, scientifically, correctly carried out and the results in the context of this topical public health issue merit dissemination.