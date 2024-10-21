Review 2: "Monitoring the Risk of Type-2 Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus Emergence during Roll-Out of Type-2 Novel Oral Polio Vaccine"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The analysis presented is both thoughtful and relevant to current discussions in the field. The authors meticulously examine the emergence of OP2, specifically highlighting the differences between the novel oral poliovirus vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) and the traditional Sabin vaccine.

The data clearly indicates that the genetic stability of nOPV2 is significantly better than that of Sabin OPV, and the occurrences of emergencies were also fewer.

How did the emergencies differ? What was the mean duration of these two vaccine-related emergencies?

How were the emergencies managed? Are different tools used to control these situations?

How many children or adults were infected per vaccine dose?

Were the emergencies different in terms of magnitude and/or impact? What was the severity level of these emergencies (medium, high, low)?

Can the author identify or describe the financial impact of these two emergencies? Are there differences in the economic impact on the countries involved compared to outbreak control organizations?

Although the nOPV2 has not been used in any other part of Asia or in any other regions, will there be a difference in emergencies if it is adopted in Asia compared to areas where it has not been used?