Review 1: "Rapid Acquisition and Transmission of Drug Resistance Amongst Beijing Lineage Mycobacterium tuberculosis in Vietnam"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

The manuscript by Silcocks et al. presents the results of a large-scale Whole Genome Sequencing study on a collection of over than 2,500 clinical M. tuberculosis strains from patients in Vietnam. Results of the prediction of resistance to first- and second-line anti-TB drug were compared with the phenotypic drug susceptibility testing results.

Although in the Vietnamese population the level of MDR-TB was relatively low, the levels of monoresistance to isoniazid and rifampicin were quite high. This demonstrates the limited feasibility of the widely used in high burden settings Xpert MTB/RIF test. The low rate of agreement between phenotypic and WGS-predicted resistance to second-line drugs reminds us once again about the importance of conducting further studies investigating the mechanisms that underlie resistance to second-line as well as novel and repurposed drugs.

Important findings of the study also include high rates of acquisition and transmission of resistance by strains from Beijing lineage and earlier emergence of resistance to isoniazid and streptomycin than that to rifampicin.

Overall, the results of this study support implementation of WGS-based drug resistance prediction for individualising treatment against TB in Vietnam.

The manuscript provides detailed overview of the work conducted and results are presented in the text as figures and tables, which give a good understanding of the findings. The analysis of M. tuberculosis diversity in the population, prevalence and phylodynamics of drug resistance is comprehensive and adequately planned, conducted and presented. The main claims and conclusions are supported by the data and clearly can be tracked back to the dataset. The reproducibility, compliance with the ethical principles as well as addressing the issues of diversity and inclusion in the study rise no doubts. The findings are mostly in line with the previous reports although the study analyses the patient population in a high TB burden setting which is less studied previously.

