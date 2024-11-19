Reviews of "Effect of a Widespread Reduction in Treatment Duration for Group A Streptococcal Pharyngitis on Outcomes and Household Transmission"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint is an observational study that evaluated the impact of a regional reduction in antibiotic treatment duration in New Zealand for group A streptococcal pharyngitis (GAS-P) on clinical and household transmission outcomes. Using data from throat swabs and antibiotic prescriptions before and after a laboratory reporting change, researchers found no significant differences in treatment failure, severe clinical outcomes (e.g. hospitalizations and rheumatic fever), and most importantly, in household transmissions between groups that received standard 10 day treatment vs. shortened 5-7 day treatment. Peer reviewers highlighted methodological concerns, including overfitting of logistic models, reliance on non-randomized data, and the absence of a power calculation. They also suggested reframing the study as a quality improvement initiative focused on antibiotic duration, with clinical outcomes as balancing measures and called for an interrupted time series analysis to address temporal confounders.

Reviewer 1 (Michael M…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Rana H…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

