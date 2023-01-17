Review 1: "The Paxlovid Rebound Study: A Prospective Cohort Study to Evaluate Viral and Symptom Rebound Differences Between Paxlovid and Untreated COVID-19 Participants"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

In their paper entitled “The Paxlovid Rebound Study: A Prospective Cohort Study to Evaluate Viral and Symptom Rebound Differences Between Paxlovid and Untreated COVID-19 Participants”, Pandit et al. performed a decentralized prospective observational study of Paxlovid versus placebo rebound in patients acutely diagnosed with COVID-19. They found higher COVID19 viral and symptom rebound incidence among Paxlovid group compared to placebo. The study, however, did not have enough sample size and power to draw statistical conclusions which is a major limitation.

The main limitation of the study is the lack of racial diversity among patients as 81% of patients were white. This is mentioned in the limitation paragraph of the manuscript. Acknowledging the difficulty of digitally recruiting a more racially diverse group of patients, prior studies have reported more severe COVID-19 outcomes amongst certain racial groups, particularly Latinx. Including more diverse groups of patients would have increased the impact of this study.

Additionally, in the results section of the manuscript, authors mentioned notably higher symptom rebound incidence among the Paxlovid group compared to placebo, however, these differences were not statistically significant, as noted in Table 1. The authors should note that the results were “not statistically significant” in paragraph 4 of the results section.

Furthermore, in the first paragraph of the discussion section, it would be in the best interest of the authors to move the following sentence to paragraph 5 to help with the flow of ideas: “In addition to the study results reported, this study demonstrates the feasibility of offering a test to treatment approach, collecting patient reported outcomes and clinical outcomes in a decentralized fashion, which is ideal for participants acutely infected with COVID-19 and complements public health prevention measures”.

Ultimately, the authors bring up an interesting point in the discussion section about the COVID-19 isolation period and “test to exit” technique — this is much appreciated. It fits well in the scope of this study and is currently relevant.