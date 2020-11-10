Skip to main content
Humanities and Social SciencesRR\C19
Published on Dec 10, 2020DOI

Reviews of "COVID-19 is Feminine: Grammatical Gender Influences Future Danger Perceptions and Precautionary Behavior"

Reviewers: Daniel Elmiger (Universite de Geneve Faculte des lettres) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Panos Athanasopoulos (Lancaster University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Laura A. Michaelis (University of Colorado at Boulder) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Daniel Elmiger, Panos Athanasopoulos, and Laura A. Michaelis
Published onDec 10, 2020
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
by Alican Mecit, L. J. Shrum, and Tina M. Lowrey
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Gendered languages assign masculine and feminine grammatical gender to all nouns, including nonhuman entities. In French, Italian, and Spanish, the name of the disease resulting from the virus (COVID-19) is grammatically feminine, whereas the virus that causes the disease (coronavirus) is masculine. In this research, we test whether the grammatical gender mark matters. In a series of experiments with French and Spanish speakers, we find that grammatical gender affects virus-related judgments consistent with gender stereotypes: feminine- (vs. masculine-) marked terms for the virus decrease perceptions of future danger of the virus and reduce intentions to take precautionary behavioral measures to mitigate contraction and spread of the virus (e.g., avoiding restaurants, movies, travel). Secondary data analyses of online search behavior for France, Spain, and Italy further demonstrate this negative relation between the anticipated threat (daily new cases and deaths, search for masks) and usage of the feminine- (vs. masculine-) marked terms for the coronavirus. These effects occur even though the grammatical gender assignment is semantically arbitrary.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers disagree about this preprint's strength of evidence; while they generally agreed that this paper presents important innovative findings, reviewers also challenged the grammatical premises and interpretive frameworks of the study.

Reviewer 1 (Daniel Elmiger) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Panos Athanasopoulos) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 3 (Laura A. Michaelis) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "COVID-19 is Feminine: Grammatical Gender Influences Future Danger Perceptions and Precautionary Behavior"
by Laura A. Michaelis
  • Published on Dec 25, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "COVID-19 is Feminine: Grammatical Gender Influences Future Danger Perceptions and Precautionary Behavior"
by Daniel Elmiger
  • Published on Dec 25, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "COVID-19 is Feminine: Grammatical Gender Influences Future Danger Perceptions and Precautionary Behavior"
by Panos Athanasopoulos
  • Published on Dec 25, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
