Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Nov 25, 2020DOI

Reviews of "The effect of influenza vaccination on trained immunity: impact on COVID-19"

Reviewers: Ming-Jim Yang (University of Florida) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Samer Singh (Banaras Hindu University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Ming-Jim Yang and Samer Singh
Published onNov 25, 2020
Reviews of "The effect of influenza vaccination on trained immunity: impact on COVID-19"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
The effect of influenza vaccination on trained immunity: impact on COVID-19
by Priya A. Debisarun, Patrick Struycken, Jorge Domínguez-Andrés, Simone J.C.F.M. Moorlag, Esther Taks, Katharina L. Gössling, Philipp N. Ostermann, Lisa Müller, Heiner Schaal, Jaap ten Oever, Reinout van Crevel, and Mihai G. Netea
  • Published on Oct 16, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Every year, influenza causes 290.000 to 650.000 deaths worldwide and vaccination is encouraged to prevent infection in high-risk individuals. Interestingly, cross-protective effects of vaccination against heterologous infections have been reported, and long-term boosting of innate immunity (also termed trained immunity) has been proposed as the underlying mechanism. Several epidemiological studies also suggested cross-protection between influenza vaccination and COVID-19 during the current pandemic. However, the mechanism behind such an effect is unknown. Using an established in-vitro model of trained immunity, we demonstrate that the quadrivalent inactivated influenza vaccine used in the Netherlands in the 2019-2020 influenza season can induce a trained immunity response, including an improvement of cytokine responses after stimulation of human immune cells with SARS-CoV-2. In addition, we found that SARS-CoV-2 infection was less common among Dutch hospital employees who had received influenza vaccination during the 2019/2020 winter season (RR = 0,61 (95% CI, 0.4585 - 0.8195, P = 0.001). In conclusion, a quadrivalent inactivated influenza vaccine can induce trained immunity responses against SARS-CoV-2, which may result in relative protection against COVID-19. These data, coupled with similar recent independent reports, argue for a beneficial effect of influenza vaccination against influenza as well as COVID-19, and suggests its effective deployment in the 2020-2021 influenza season to protect against both infections.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study explores whether the influenza vaccine elicits protection against SARS-CoV-2 via trained immunity. While some of the study's findings are compelling, the work's major claims are generally unsubstantiated by the data offered.

Reviewer 1 (Ming-Jim Yang) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Samer Singh) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "The effect of influenza vaccination on trained immunity: impact on COVID-19"
Review 1: "The effect of influenza vaccination on trained immunity: impact on COVID-19"
by Ming-Jim Yang
  • Published on Nov 29, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study explores whether the influenza vaccine elicits protection against SARS-CoV-2 via trained immunity. While some of the study's findings are compelling, the work's major claims are generally unsubstantiated by the data offered.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "The effect of influenza vaccination on trained immunity: impact on COVID-19"
Review 2: "The effect of influenza vaccination on trained immunity: impact on COVID-19"
by Samer Singh
  • Published on Nov 29, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study explores whether the influenza vaccine elicits protection against SARS-CoV-2 via trained immunity. While some of the study's findings are compelling, the work's major claims are generally unsubstantiated by the data offered.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://vape.flyah.co/

https://www.craft.do/s/pGHl64BQNkG81l

https://app.pandadoc.com/document/ccbbb181d3970df0e159ae0db5bda1ce006b9684

https://typed.do/d/1TvxFfjRZqFeeYSHV6bfYC

https://coda.io/d/Meet-Coda_dHUrYkVP50q/Recommended-E-cigarette-Ranking_suRD8

https://gamma.app/public/55vw7v7cwdpzl84

https://www.taskade.com/d/YqF4axe2xCqW9cVQ?share=edit&edit=EERAydoeC9ewVw7k&as=list

https://documenter.getpostman.com/view/24696379/2s8Z6vXZEe

https://postheaven.net/vapecig/

https://postheaven.net/vapecig/about-the-vapor-from-the-e-cigarette

https://postheaven.net/vapecig/how-to-use-a-disposable-vape

https://postheaven.net/vapecig/what-is-a-disposable-vape

https://postheaven.net/vapecig/how-to-recharge-a-disposable-vape

https://postheaven.net/vapecig/what-is-the-best-disposable-vape

https://demo.writefreely.host/vapecig/

https://demo.writefreely.host/vapecig/how-to-charge-disposable-vape

https://demo.writefreely.host/vapecig/why-does-my-disposable-vape-taste-burnt

https://writee.org/vapecig/

https://writee.org/vapecig/why-does-my-disposable-vape-taste-burnt

https://writee.org/vapecig/how-to-fix-a-burnt-disposable-vape

https://vapecig.take.app/

https://pocketnotes.app/note/kXCc6hy

https://telescope.ac/vapelife/

https://telescope.ac/vapelife/zxkvsndompo0u4elvx9lyc

https://telescope.ac/vapelife/1rx7w1ejtw0qvt3ro23u51

https://penzu.com/p/8bc8364c

https://penzu.com/p/65558e82

https://www.lesswrong.com/posts/eNDdhtKGSBmukLHLk/do-e-cigarettes-help-you-quit-smoking

https://zenwriting.net/vapecig/what-happened-to-the-issue-of-vape-regulation-in-the-u-s

https://writeablog.net/vapecig/what-happened-to-the-issue-of-vape-regulation-in-the-u-s

https://writeablog.net/vapecig/what-are-the-benefits-of-disposable-vapes

https://telegra.ph/People-who-are-addicted-to-electronic-cigarettes-08-27

https://telegra.ph/The-difference-between-shisha-and-vape-11-30

https://graph.org/How-many-cigarettes-is-600-puffs-02-01

https://graph.org/Can-I-Sell-Vapes-on-Amazon-02-01

https://th.hashi.icu/vapecig/what-is-a-vape

https://th.hashi.icu/vapecig/what-is-a-vape-967m

https://posteezy.com/about-vape-device

https://notepin.co/vape/

https://vape.notepin.co/about-the-vape-device--it-is-necessary-to-have-bf4ggmd

https://mypost.io/post/about-the-vape-device

https://editor.telescope.ac/blogs/vape/h25r8e62kw2jck0d81rthk

https://editor.telescope.ac/blogs/vape/zdxgq0jirl8c99qeznywls

https://theprose.com/post/545986/lets-get-the-basics-of-vape

https://theprose.com/post/612492/is-smoke-and-vape-shop-a-good-investment

https://mydukaan.io/vapestore3+A478:A505/blog/is-disposable-vape-healthy

https://mydukaan.io/vapestore3/blog/is-vaping-cheaper-than-smoking

https://mydukaan.io/vapestore3/blog/what's-the-healthiest-vape

https://skincare.gonevis.com/some-popular-e-cigarette-recommendations/

https://skincare.gonevis.com/how-to-choose-an-e-cigarette-2/

https://vapecignew.livejournal.com/503.html

https://homment.com/l1H5OHVjZXcDaq4Ybk4k

https://homment.com/CccIJaMfDxyuavggDqCy

https://homment.com/dZUvwY6XFK8PSo0jMIx6

https://homment.com/FSBeuS017ZjfSAMYR8Xa

https://slides.com/vapecig/vape

https://ecigator.contently.com/

https://onlinehtmleditor.dev/collaboration/#doce8ef979a41

https://anotepad.com/notes/dcfn4meq

https://anotepad.com/notes/4mx5serm

https://warengo.com/stories/263598-the-difference-between-shisha-and-vape

https://www.townscript.com/e/ecigarette-explosive-smoking-132331

https://z4nd8shuds3.typeform.com/to/vbyiOkHz

https://form.jotform.com/223281115973051

https://www.beclass.com/rid=2748d1c6396e2900f09a

https://express.adobe.com/page/X42msE6GXamXo/

https://froont.com/vapecig/vape-factory

https://froont.com/vapecig

https://www.launchora.com/story/a-beginners-guide-to-using-disposable-vapes

https://www.edrawmind.com/online/map.html?sharecode=638112c84044b6a76907970

https://coggle.it/diagram/Y4SWT71Eo51jqWxN/t/disposable-vape-factory/2498349aba1ddbe2f049806185757f44da430ec1cdfe9d86a2a99829fcd81aef

https://onodo.org/visualizations/217139

https://bubbl.us/NzUxMzYyMC81MjIyMTUxLzAwMmE3YmIyYzVhNzE3OGYwOTFmM2VmZjFlNTk5YTc30

https://www.emoneyspace.com/vapfactory

https://vapefactory.straw.page

https://alchetron.com/Tron/Are-disposable-vapes-worth-it%3F-5208902-UW

https://qrcodes.pro/ROUaK5

https://jsitor.com/preview/t9QBmzn21A

https://paste.feed-the-beast.com/view/c871a9a5

http://paste.akingi.com/xXNQPm0b

https://paiza.io/projects/9LE_W0Gz_j91ZBld5tttMg

https://jsitor.com/preview/zXGhC2Drh6

https://ide.geeksforgeeks.org/online-html-editor/ebde2019-c99b-4042-aed5-46c30cf12371

https://www.pastery.net/fwfges+tauxjc/

https://justpaste.it/vapelinks

https://justpaste.it/disposvapes

https://pasteio.com/xeRbHgWXHjQb

http://pastebin.falz.net/2499501

https://paste.awesom.eu/raw/vapecig/TLWP

https://onlinegdb.com/I98N_Bx5qe

https://yamcode.com/hluokettws

https://yamcode.com/f2ihsedvzo

https://paste.toolforge.org/view/c553c2e4

https://notepad.pw/XxPEejtANAeqTKIk49SM

https://tempel.in/view/45b6a1f6

https://paste.gg/p/vapecig/a20000c50f844db3ad13198fe224b962

https://bitbin.it/0WfVktk9/

https://paste.opendev.org/show/818127/

https://pastebin.freepbx.org/view/0453a430

https://paste.cclinux.org/view/d96e5d47

http://pastebin.viradev.ir/pastebin/view/8f57f2c8

http://yatespost.com/view/70c8bf84

http://paste.vasiliy.pro/view/eb78dd64

https://paste.elyograg.org/view/1471f5fc

https://archive.ph/PuKik

https://note.vg/vape-35144

https://paste.zyrex.org/view/264bad6f

http://pastebin.loki.pitechnologies.ro/index.php/view/40824360

https://chris.teria.org/pastebin/view/2dfa0a30

http://minetest.wjake.com/stikked/view/a74ae71c

https://paste.tecnocratica.net/view/57f7e54e

https://paste.steamr.com/view/e4f62a61

http://stikked.luisaranguren.com/view/7010ba28

https://paste.artixlinux.org/view/a55b3ecd

https://paste.gajim.org/view/9045449c

https://paste.tunestiga.com/view/752f7666

http://paste.purplehat.org/view/72d8bc68

https://paste.unixkoans.com/view/bb4ffd74

http://stri1.rf.gd/view/91c5ca2d

https://jsfiddle.net/vapecig/ag2er6z7/

https://ideone.com/nP3WgL

https://controlc.com/0f24f515

https://pastelink.net/8qdpqmfc

https://pastelink.net/9km5gn49

https://rentry.co/vapefactory

https://dpaste.com/FUQXS76JF-preview

https://pastebin.com/04mkpDB3


https://notepadonline.co/share/70qmAs1669651083

https://pastefree.net/rWjydLk40qM

https://pastebin.freeswitch.org/view/9b57eed9#L4

https://paste.laravel.io/688daa1c-95be-4a23-91a1-416c1aa2a51c

https://privatebin.net/?7ee27902ae520446#5dmwsRS4W4fgfHTpS6A8nQo8mKyLHyMy35pLsdEFUg3D

https://0.0g.gg/?7226fa607132dcc8#4L7oTRLQAbKq4H4dCJKUCRamffi9aWAJZVsJqoLShYLz

https://0.jaegers.net/?d71fa6d60d16d9c4#7Ci3qwA6vzuK7ohDdPqTMkepkPewTYZeN2Z6dsvwf3y3

https://0.klowdee.host/?cc808aabc0dd0738#CYeEDv5hu2kxeXviC2Wwo7h8H5BGaYvHjed71nr65euA

https://0a0bin.klowdee.host/?f18fa4c110b9b729#3syGanFWJDhC2tT3ktbWmvMoz1B6kS4Nryc75gBP46aG

https://bin.0xfc.de/?04c4c9210605c990#2mNrfSFPSNiMhaBjnsv9oyjp1oUu6dm7iweJ7EgVETEL

https://bin.foss.wtf/?b27a17546ed2967f#59LVV9fiBsvGFvxbH2gstGYui8F9RUGqDCzo8SwRaHo4

https://bin.klowdee.host/?44fa044b95ec4ce8#3Cwx7MY9DQnr73jFyQRMtSEx7yAkoiPW3ZaSVMMVaVVa

https://cpaste.org/?b285fb0b8449f762#3eZGT84ufHHA8evrA7TiVD2XMqY33sGypqJKCtmsqAKi

https://luckvintage.com/?b6aa2187d87b5b5b#4MyEwLyQy3Vvf37jf8utvZ1NULhRq4ZxcvQniU9LcYJq

https://notebin.de/?b7de10af28186a8a#7HUVdbgJH9rbL46L8EECx5H4bk3MF1ui2QWwchBbSmzw

https://p.darklab.sh/?cf50217497eeae33#48HiHNt9GHoMeJGMUqE46j8UjfFhua3effjGt5h3qTjQ

https://kll.li/cw780

https://go.0xfc.de/s1a7r7

https://paste.hostux.net/?822a5f95af3db05d#4ZJRA66F7RUehyBWknzZpdxnGFFEW1Y66vLgp9pSL2Mc

https://paste.itefix.net/?cfc5e8027ceb23d9#4VZhAx7NzHAHKaoVY3DR3RJgzzWtgBwBuY1mAQ9qUeu7

https://paste.momobako.com/?b54710533275e10d#9hzSVLacr2GJvmkUdD2VNLSXfikJxdPgGo9FpsBmNMvJ

https://url.oelrichsgarcia.de/AMwB7

https://paste.ononoki.org/?6aac4bb7152ba76f#4rmak4Go7oUSessUpNtMccJGEiid6Axwuy4VaRCFPtVe

https://paste.ottertelecom.com/?ed368dcd2e0f3e4b#89hZMmJi3LTQyng5mm5J7uSq56TBUyoS9k7eLvzLAHvC

https://bhh.sh/6kv

https://justpaste.me/vapefactory

https://www.pastery.net/csjmje/

https://newtextdocument.com/t/vapefactory

https://www.zippyjot.com/note/88290

https://markdownpastebin.com/?id=a87386eca19e43daaceaed38cadd93c1

https://hastebin.com/quwaburiri.md

https://paste-bin.xyz/968218

https://nopaste.ml/?l=mrwn#XQAAAQDnAQAAAAAAAAAeHAPEVLS59lHh3xg/OQJcdvrR/U/ycPo2VIPTB2g5g8Xf3v9Di/NYf7K1aoBwxEWvaUiz2xGhkHA8Mp/R2IyT8KpMmUbNVcmHxITFXNsgKqIv1hRDigz47zJvZW3iGL85D2EuDE9cxVD+YLV2CLgxkDF+R7glyaaiV6Pm5MBJAholv6w3TKRjNhO0y7V2XJkEgSeu3rdXjPjBzz9F854nO7RKfQpgjv1PA+RqmQiWiZmAL3UkPJp33AEElJ/8phS+hzfLc6UMapKD/pqj6LGDJNZJi5aEsnIiMwQ29bychERkSJawkORymO/OB4m1EjdkbT30APJicH+7qzZiYocJ84TrgGIKr4gpRnbW1CGDhx67yhxlE+z/c40ZabsRx+uj8FShzQX8KxJcFVzDSctTm4SGT6ShtRah6HAXNEB5FJoXbH/9o8ml

https://snippet.host/egrzod

https://notes.io/q3CXc

http://paste.akingi.com/g5EEKUXr

http://paste.jp/2340b335/

https://pst.klgrth.io/paste/76vh9

https://paste.tuxcloud.net/?aa43b8a439474f4e#8wCMq5omoVJT9afkCsKEtMGdbS1MYYy8YbYP4sJbfKPc

https://pastebin.grey.pw/?eb7f9227f8f9c675#BkfKX9pm6vBGowxf6etgtp41kmKWQYmvqbTvdotFQe9b

https://pastebin.hot-chilli.net/?c4856edc9f75c3ec#DYE8CWiyRi9fvysdP9t5AriNnjbqtoWefMoRhGbhZt52

https://pastebin.linqhost.nl/?79e1ea7c8119baf6#7DnPowcnmoR32hKsT2MkMmvhycxuLnfyLuaktHw3rGR7

https://privatebin.at/?9f5afe906740f58a#AtuK5mpf5UNxDqwM7wVn6FQ3GCjA6fbC19zFhidfyjUE

https://privatebin.io/?0e28d362cd4ce612#J34S6ctSCh5HiZZGWUdpx36kyfHRqrh1KgJZPbqiookX

https://privatebin.net/?7f6bc481048e5b8b#3ZdBUUT2dS7Pk9sBsG9bkzJfm8Dk6BgemQttXGYiNy5W

https://privatebin.rockhost.se/?c1166fe766ea7487#DxwTJh5edJD4JCZhaFzH1U1i5NhsFF6tPBcDyYc9udBg

https://secrets.cebador.fr/?754c0492a4bdd103#DmzM2yiqtmpY95rxPhM8eso5KfRHU5FjhVBWqhsYYGEy

https://secrets.true.nl/?488ab298dcb02fce#4A2B7nEMMRN63WXAkUEY5LtoakxQXAUgNhkdZF93uts3

https://snip.dssr.ch/?0146ac45d8d6ffac#B8nkmXDzQqQ8f4gXWxzLXjduXWf8WFoPt3jRDkJ1pquW

https://zerobin.thican.net/?7fd683a533740ffa#Enwiu5mgU26Yp46DR4JKyDm32tcmKHhMM6UkWg55dqRq

https://u.07f.de/sbedo

https://6066.xyz/KY71C

https://paste.techbag.app/?bad2bb1088ef1781#4XDqEnMPuNywwKDvQscA3pNZr5Suyii8EUhfmYAdqwd9

https://bin.disroot.org/?34f408620dd08504#DX6rcUAGwMgiCZDCjbDNGFjPa1yWAtSiowgY3R6PyJSK

https://bin.garbaye.fr/?41119183d0c1484a#CAuUEi2dzYm28ZF9URukd44cf6aaBMmBWSAZmyANPBW3

https://bin.jae.fi/?dcd0702412de36ac#C1HKVZkhYzNhuqRSF9Hnho888kToK4GnzeYZb9UdWhW7

https://bin.namazso.eu/?6c3f328a0c069e1f#96Nz4xUEAJ3hzrgiCqojSS2RgEfV5RW19njnPAJHx3JQ

https://paste.4s3ti.net/?ef5fb8a0ffcbe709#EmcFKBWzYxdMvBJvJ8CPAJRDhCtSsLKszzaiftjjAM37

https://paste.copper.dedyn.io/?f52b421d6109b0cc#5fNmacCp72coPLdtz2faEr1aYjnpR4vmtrVHhfbhVEH2

https://paste.d-ku.de/?d07e085405265f7d#GRAdmq9uDjZXg5opCP3h36LTW5oAE1mZPpAFXUr89HVW

https://paste.dismail.de/?21b8d752e0dec48d#FUUzTPVYzxd3hBBdXHE4nc3F77mPAa7fai3gafY23c9d

https://paste.eccologic.net/?ab9d2f0462187994#5vjUsqhuGJshaPiscQwS4JvNfY72eta7fSrjmtJttxV2

https://paste.hackliberty.org/?a04ead16b6b8c312#4zpjbDFma7Miw2iVk8WqCYRGZazd12x72xU83rStsWZ

https://paste.rys.pw/?d1d4ac683b2f7e88#DmigSE23jeFfNkGN5RFu269CgYRGJV1Tt8QaGnyNnps6

https://paste.sethforprivacy.com/?1d6d069875eb2db9#9Nm4E7DNKKVh1b5SGboTgBnVBPCNRT2JaXiYqgTwNJfW

https://paste.systemli.org/?d90bc7e0a909554e#SGBUtKNVewU4VikTzYRyBkEXSWhGZCuVGbZ4hbN1TXn

https://paste.waays.fr/?aa425d0274bd796e#6DnyTu5mzV7pqjAkbyKe6X2S6HLTRjoXbceq34vhbVMG

https://pastebin.aquilenet.fr/?92de145104d2e458#4aFNoRvVpejtdq6Jna7ecdcJALMgbfYR5k27mvie66nA

http://pastebin.falz.net/2499575

https://0paste.com/436994

https://tech.io/snippet/p9dNUJz

https://tlabs.link/5awo1tf2

https://pastewith.me/?89fde2459aecba0e#7ynHu9kUBW1ABRvfSThfwKMkgu6eZeW8wofRdvrtsSB4

https://pb.fedi.tech/?894fbb8ba3003f76#HcnkPWzs5JbuXShSLLVvL7M2hWnHG2f5fpY4sH7Tn6y5

https://private.opendoor.fr/?9eb418f16baeb5c8#9HWLurWyxXZRnNEvaDTk415gZXUkdy5MM2GVbYJvESLU

https://private.rmconsulting.com/?f4594eab15556b7d#FX2rxTf4Ga1aFv1gnrBzpc4bmDwUzW8ngwVuFfqmXiGh

https://privatebin.jasonthai.me/?89793268fc239e37#8yUqzfKvpjX3NmV5LdquyVzS41nrfFECwfnYLEvJ6aSG

https://privatebin.jirlagun.com/?ec42065b71318070#8Q7oUK9QmsrRtnkDux8kJvX86PV3ArB2e8rS3DDMifYu

https://url.privatepastebin.com/1ad

https://pb.envs.net/?74f5d5a9bc465dbb#DsU4d7xfYnomPf31jCEPBQgzdmAkt5wHvsFxeykBBYJy

https://pastebin.24unix.net/?ad56dcbfa2d48988#8Ri45zN7FaTRHaLTkiFWNH3xC66n8AmrMoSFUZocYPqB

https://bin.byreqz.de/?e5a07954f69590d2#8fd1JscG5zQwFsj6dgaeSaCpL9HDGaWo41vpWsFDz56m

https://chobble.com/?814d9b4a4b1a7cef#sVZ7FYReqzh8J8NZkqjECvsxW8xM8EFkpia16NkWYpo

https://ots.ip-projects.de/?4556b6fe422e656d#EckKDsHfVcYZnTc1bvZXXWpHb8W9Ucx8TypADX8HupbA

https://p.ifxy.cc/?709fd4a770f0f9a1#2mY9t8Mkn5aNuwVMdi4y52MU3LakYS2VgtfdcPxzaHWq

https://paste.crabdance.com/?3be13ae9fe7ba44a#2K1KvTXTu3a5NnaxP4xCqm4hbUGU3rem9TyVdbtSUH2U

https://privatebin.lyndendoor.com/?6ab8deae13c2cfc7#7FD6rRqFteLMbJpLZifStLZCY4SvJYgaaJbSQNkKaaab

https://bin.acquia.com/?2ef0d31a8b9614c7#D8jEewoDsEcYUgPQtnALmtBV4wm5qFhR4g7zHTNhPyzH

https://pb.pc-sam.net/?40d680f27b67cbe2#pR1wspcNWWh9sZoteCHPQqRnP25SZJNKhowndZRpcPJ

https://bin.mycozy.space/?7a0fc665f69174a0#4jN5pUSx38GwGWiqEL6kVxNFdYD4vks9P4sKXWxYYXu7 

https://gitgd.com/?a7f84364b1b7b72e#7Rua3EQDiKziLC8fSkdZRoDBFEHstxY1qEsmTuU1xbAA

https://paste.cezeri.tech/?9148086a0f597547#FZmC95wNXmMspouQ31nkvqEZDa9M5Z6BDMzSRy2gEK13

https://paste.chapril.org/?1ad7ebf067dbed12#EV64GjoJdkz6wTiyvqLYEqunovXaZTZc6LGES5n8vD4t

https://paste.evolix.org/?0ee64a6e047f7768#2Zs8R3CNWzXysSGTRc2aqN4Hp4KdorHrL3BFmc5XUbiK

https://paste.ggc-project.de/?f9b94562a091fdfa#FbsV7UVc7vM2Q7ScoYDwNtbq2E1XUPmDs9hNLWs123Fk

https://paste.nolog.cz/?9313e29bc5d35fa7#38VHftE2hVz8KgjAv6uBWHAJkBHgST8sJKwooqHMbHwE

https://paste.ztn.sh/?b60f72c3aa63f186#5rHHdVqMwoLgsLYez5SvUn82sL9MM8hrRedbcA4MF9eS

https://pb.slipfox.xyz/?4925a178dc1214b1#CCr8N5eBwPmN5i2n7rrpEv5gej7qhB94NCM4orxme2Sr

https://postit.hadoly.fr/?a6fdd2be443110b7#F7mWqTyzJYzzcX3V95CDRy8h1QKAW7Femt2htEgE3Qp3

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with