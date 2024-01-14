Reviews of "Safety and Immunogenicity of a Bivalent Paratyphoid A-Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine in Healthy Indian Adults: A Phase I, Randomized, Active Controlled Study"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint details the result of a phase 1 vaccine trial of a bivalent Paratyphoid A-Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine in healthy adults. The authors found that this vaccine was safe and immunogenic for both typhoid and paratyphoid antigen. The general consensus among reviewers was that this study was reliable, highlights important evidence for the immunogenicity for this novel vaccine, and has important implications for future clinical development.

Reviewer 1 (Megan C…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Kathleen N…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3 (Matthew L…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

