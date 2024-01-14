Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Feb 14, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Safety and Immunogenicity of a Bivalent Paratyphoid A-Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine in Healthy Indian Adults: A Phase I, Randomized, Active Controlled Study"

Reviewers: M Carey (London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • K Neuzil (University of Maryland) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • M Laurens (University of Maryland) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Megan Carey, Kathleen Neuzil, and Matthew Laurens
Published onFeb 14, 2024
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Safety and Immunogenicity of a Bivalent Paratyphoid A-Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine in Healthy Indian Adults: A Phase I, Randomized, Active Controlled Study
by Kulkarni, Prasad S., Potey, Anirudha Vyankatesh, Bharati, Sandesh, Kunhihitlu, Anil, Narasimha, Bharath, Sindhu, Y, Dharmadhikari, Abhijeet, Gavade, Vinay, Kamat, Chandrashekhar D., Mallya, Asha Dinesh, Sarma, Annamraju D., Goel, Sunil, Pisal, Sambhaji S., Poonawalla, Cyrus, Venkatesan, Rajaram, Jones, Elizabeth, Flaxman, Amy, Kim, Young Chan, Pollard, Andrew J., and Group, TCV-01 Study
  • papers.ssrn.com
Description

Background: Enteric fever caused by Salmonella Typhi and Paratyphi A is an important public health problem, especially in low- and middle-income countries with

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint details the result of a phase 1 vaccine trial of a bivalent Paratyphoid A-Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine in healthy adults. The authors found that this vaccine was safe and immunogenic for both typhoid and paratyphoid antigen. The general consensus among reviewers was that this study was reliable, highlights important evidence for the immunogenicity for this novel vaccine, and has important implications for future clinical development.

Reviewer 1 (Megan C…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Kathleen N…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3 (Matthew L…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Safety and Immunogenicity of a Bivalent Paratyphoid A-Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine in Healthy Indian Adults: A Phase I, Randomized, Active Controlled Study"
by Megan Carey
  • Published on Feb 14, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Safety and Immunogenicity of a Bivalent Paratyphoid A-Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine in Healthy Indian Adults: A Phase I, Randomized, Active Controlled Study"
by Kathleen Neuzil
  • Published on Feb 14, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Review of this Pub
Review 3: "Safety and Immunogenicity of a Bivalent Paratyphoid A-Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine in Healthy Indian Adults: A Phase I, Randomized, Active Controlled Study"
by Matthew Laurens
  • Published on Feb 14, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
