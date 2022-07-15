Review 3: "Influence of Vitamin D Supplementation on SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Efficacy and Immunogenicity"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review:

Authors report the results of three sub-studies nested within the CORONAVIT randomized controlled trial. The study evaluated the effects of vitamin D supplementation (with two different doses of oral vitamin D) as compared with no supplementation on vaccine efficacy (sub-study 1), on immunogenicity as measured by post-vaccination anti-Spike titers (sub-study 2), and on neutralising antibodies and cellular response to the vaccine (sub-study 3). Overall, the study is interesting and the hypothesis is very relevant. A minor limitation is that the sample size calculation lacks of the expected event rate.

The study was open-label, and participants that reported taking less than 50% of the time during the study (in the intervention group) or taking any supplemental vitamin D (control group) were excluded from the analyses (per-protocol population). The main limitation is the large number of participants excluded after randomization and the fact that the exclusion was approximately double in the control group as compared with intervention groups. The association between group assignment and the probability of being excluded from analyses could result in selection bias and affect the observed results (this phenomenon occurred in the three sub-studies). The manuscript would benefit from the presentation of the intention to treat analysis. There are no mentions of the large numbers of exclusions and of the differential exclusions among study groups in the discussion.

