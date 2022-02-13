Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Mar 13, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care"

Reviewers: André Peralta-Santos (University of Washington) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Jonas Björk (Lund University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Srikanth Umakanthan (The University of the West Indies) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ •Vincent Auvigne (Santé Publique France)📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

by André Peralta-Santos, Jonas Björk, Srikanth Umakanthan, and Vincent Auvigne
Published onMar 13, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care
by Maria Krutikov, Oliver Stirrup, Hadjer Nacer-Laidi, Borscha Azmi, Chris Fuller, Gokhan Tut, Tom Palmer, Madhumita Shrotri, Aidan Irwin-Singer, Verity Baynton, Andrew Hayward, Paul Moss, Andrew Copas, Laura Shallcross, and undefined undefined
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractBackgroundRecently there has been a rapid, global increase in SARS-CoV-2 infections associated with the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529). Although severity of Omicron cases may be reduced, the scale of infection suggests hospital admissions and deaths may be substantial. Definitive conclusions about disease severity require evidence from populations with the greatest risk of severe outcomes, such as residents of Long-Term Care Facilities (LTCFs).MethodsWe used a cohort study to compare the risk of hospital admission or death in LTCF residents in England who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the period shortly before Omicron emerged (Delta dominant) and the Omicron-dominant period, adjusting for age, sex, vaccine type, and booster vaccination. Variants were confirmed by sequencing or spike-gene status in a subset.ResultsRisk of hospital admission was markedly lower in 1241 residents infected in the Omicron-period (4.01% hospitalised, 95% CI: 2.87-5.59) compared to 398 residents infected in the pre-Omicron period (10.8% hospitalised, 95% CI: 8.13-14.29, adjusted Hazard Ratio 0.50, 95% CI: 0.29-0.87, p=0.014); findings were similar in residents with confirmed variant. No residents with previous infection were hospitalised in either period. Mortality was lower in the Omicron versus the pre-Omicron period, (p<0.0001).ConclusionsRisk of severe outcomes in LTCF residents with the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant was substantially lower than that seen for previous variants. This suggests the current wave of Omicron infections is unlikely to lead to a major surge in severe disease in LTCF populations with high levels of vaccine coverage and/or natural immunity.Trial Registration NumberISRCTN 14447421

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint examines the mortality and hospitalization rates of the SARS-CoV-2 Omnicron variant and compares them to the Delta variant. Reviewers found the study reliable but requires additional literary citations.

Reviewer 1 (André Peralta-Santos) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Jonas Björk) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 3 (Srikanth Umakanthan) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 4 (Vincent Auvigne) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Connections
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care"
by André Peralta-Santos
  • Published on Mar 13, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care"
by Jonas Björk
  • Published on Mar 13, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care"
by Srikanth Umakanthan
  • Published on Mar 13, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 4: "Outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection in residents of Long-Term Care"
by Vincent Auvigne
  • Published on Mar 13, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

