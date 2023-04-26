Review 1: "Airborne Pathogen Detection in Fine Aerosol Exhaled Breath Condensates"

RR:ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

As described in this manuscript, Henderson and his colleagues developed a hand-held exhaled breath condensate collector (the prototype and the commercialized product PBM-HALE) which trapped the saliva prior to the condensation of the exhaled breath, and evaluated its performance in collecting EBC samples from healthy volunteers as well as COVID-19 patients. The developed EBC collector was shown to obtain EBC samples free of salivary contamination, which is supported by the absence of salivary α- amylase in the EBC samples. By successfully separating saliva from the EBC, this study demonstrated different microbiota compositions in the EBC and trapped saliva samples. This study also found that COVID-19 patients yield high levels of SARS-CoV-2 RNA (Ct ± sd: 22.5 ± 2.75) in the EBC samples from forced expiration but not in the samples from tidal breath.

Exhaled breath has increasingly been studied as a non-invasive method for assessing various biomarkers in medical and environmental health research. In particular, in the global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, breath analysis has significantly contributed to the development of rapid infection diagnosis/screening methods and the elucidation of the airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2, etc. However, the exhaled breath condensate (EBC), a type of breath sample that is formed mainly by the condensation process of the over-saturated water vapor in exhaled breath, has been doubted as unable to provide consistent and representative samples due to excessive dilution of the analytes and susceptibility to external contamination during the sampling procedure, hindering its further clinical applications. Overall, this manuscript described a successful design of an EBC collector that can provide EBC samples free of saliva and environment contamination and showed promising reproducibility. However, some of the results and conclusions are of technical concerns and need to be interpreted with caution: