Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Sep 04, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Accelerated Waning of the Humoral Response to SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines in Obesity"

Reviewers: M Kainth (Northwell Health, Queens, New York) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • N Zabaleta (Harvard Medical School) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Mundeep Kainth and Nerea Zabaleta
Published onSep 04, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Description

ABSTRACTObesity is associated with an increased risk of severe Covid-19. However, the effectiveness of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in people with obesity is unknown. Here we studied the relationship between body mass index (BMI), hospitalization and mortality due to Covid-19 amongst 3.5 million people in Scotland. Vaccinated people with severe obesity (BMI>40 kg/m2) were significantly more likely to experience hospitalization or death from Covid-19. Excess risk increased with time since vaccination. To investigate the underlying mechanisms, we conducted a prospective longitudinal study of the immune response in a clinical cohort of vaccinated people with severe obesity. Compared with normal weight people, six months after their second vaccine dose, significantly more people with severe obesity had unquantifiable titres of neutralizing antibody against authentic SARS-CoV-2 virus, reduced frequencies of antigen-experienced SARS-CoV-2 Spike-binding B cells, and a dissociation between anti-Spike antibody levels and neutralizing capacity. Neutralizing capacity was restored by a third dose of vaccine, but again declined more rapidly in people with severe obesity. We demonstrate that waning of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-induced humoral immunity is accelerated in people with severe obesity and associated with increased hospitalization and mortality from breakthrough infections. Given the prevalence of obesity, our findings have significant implications for global public health.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint studied the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in people with obesity and concluded that humoral immunity seems to diminish more rapidly in people with obesity, potentially leading to increased hospitalization and mortality. The reviewers found that this preprint is reliable overall and could be considered actionable with some caveats.

Reviewer 1 (Mundeep K…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Nerea Z…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 


License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
5
?
Login to discuss
?
