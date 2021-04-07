Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on May 07, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Developing an accuracy-prompt toolkit to reduce COVID-19 misinformation online"

Reviewers: Bahiyah Omar (Universiti Sains Malaysia) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Akshaya Bhagavathula (UAE University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Bahiyah Omar and Akshaya Bhagavathula
Published onMay 07, 2021
Reviews of "Developing an accuracy-prompt toolkit to reduce COVID-19 misinformation online"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Developing an accuracy-prompt toolkit to reduce COVID-19 misinformation online
by Ziv Epstein, adam berinsky, Rocky Cole, Andrew Gully, Gordon Pennycook, and David Gertler Rand
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Recent research suggests that shifting users’ attention to accuracy increases the quality of news they subsequently share online. Here we help develop this initial observation into a suite of deployable interventions for practitioners. We ask (i) how prior results generalize to other approaches for prompting users to consider accuracy, and (ii) for whom these prompts are more versus less effective. In a large survey experiment examining participants’ intentions to share true and false headlines about COVID-19, we identify a variety of different accuracy prompts that successfully increase sharing discernment across a wide range of demographic subgroups while maintaining user autonomy. Research questions•There is mounting evidence that inattention to accuracy plays an important role in the spread of misinformation online. Here we examine the utility of a suite of different accuracy prompts aimed at increasing the quality of news shared by social media users.•Which approaches to shifting attention towards accuracy are most effective? •Does the effectiveness of the accuracy prompts vary based on social media user characteristics? Assessing effectiveness across subgroups is practically important for examining the generalizability of the treatments, and is theoretically important for exploring the underlying mechanism.Essay summary•Using survey experiments with N=9,070 American social media users (quota-matched to the national distribution on age, gender, ethnicity, and geographic region), we compared the effect of different treatments designed to induce people to think about accuracy when deciding what news to share. Participants received one of the treatments (or were assigned to a control condition), and then indicated how likely they would be to share a series of true and false news posts about COVID-19. •We identified three lightweight, easily-implementable approaches that each increased sharing discernment (the quality of news shared, measured as the difference in sharing probability of true versus false headlines) by roughly 50%, and a slightly more lengthy approach that increased sharing discernment by close to 100%. We also found that another approach that seemed promising ex ante (descriptive norms) was ineffective. Further-more, gender, race, partisanship, and concern about COVID-19 did not moderate effectiveness, suggesting that the accuracy prompts will be effective for a wide range of demographic subgroups. Finally, helping to illuminate the mechanism behind the effect, the prompts were more effective for participants who were more attentive, reflective, engaged with COVID-related news, concerned about accuracy, college-educated, and middle-aged. •From a practical perspective, our results suggest a menu of accuracy prompts that are effective in our experimental setting and that technology companies could consider testing on their own services.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Paying attention to the accuracy of information will increase sharing discernment on social media, which reduces misinformation spread online. Both reviewers found the paper potentially informative, but one reviewer was concerned about the claims made based on its methodology.

Reviewer 1 (Bahiyah Omar) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Akshaya Bhagavathula) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Developing an accuracy-prompt toolkit to reduce COVID-19 misinformation online"
Review 1: "Developing an accuracy-prompt toolkit to reduce COVID-19 misinformation online"
by Bahiyah Omar
  • Published on May 07, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Paying attention to the accuracy of information will increase sharing discernment on social media, which reduces misinformation spread online. Both reviewers found the paper potentially informative, but one reviewer was concerned about the claims made based on its methodology.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Developing an accuracy-prompt toolkit to reduce COVID-19 misinformation online"
Review 2: "Developing an accuracy-prompt toolkit to reduce COVID-19 misinformation online"
by Akshaya Bhagavathula
  • Published on May 07, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Paying attention to the accuracy of information will increase sharing discernment on social media, which reduces misinformation spread online. Both reviewers found the paper potentially informative, but one reviewer was concerned about the claims made based on its methodology.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
3
?
Login to discuss
?
reichel marcia:

I basketball stars don't think there are a lot of resources online that offer this kind of data.

?
jonas wade:

Great blog get fortnite accounts free online thanks.

?
Dwight Turner:

I usually read the shorter articles and provide an explanation of the authors' goals funny shooter 2, as I did with this particular one.

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with