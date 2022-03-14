Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 14, 2022DOI

Review of "Antigen-based testing but not real-time PCR correlates with SARS-CoV-2 virus culture"

Reviewer: Jacqueline Dinnes (University of Birmingham) 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

by Jacqueline Dinnes
Published onApr 14, 2022
This Pub is a Review of
Antigen-based testing but not real-time PCR correlates with SARS-CoV-2 virus culture
by Andrew Pekosz, Charles K. Cooper, Valentin Parvu, Maggie Li, Jeffrey C. Andrews, Yukari C. Manabe, Salma Kodsi, Jeffry Leitch, Devin S. Gary, and Celine Roger-Dalbert
  • dx.doi.org
Description

SUMMARYIndividuals can test positive for SARS-CoV-2 by real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) after no longer being infectious.1-8 Positive SARS-CoV-2 antigen-based testing exhibits a temporal pattern that corresponds with active, replicating virus and could therefore be a more accurate predictor of an individual’s potential to transmit SARS-CoV-2.2,3,9 Using the BD Veritor System for Rapid Detection of SARS-CoV-2 later flow antigen detection test, we demonstrate a higher concordance of antigen-positive test results with the presence of cultured, infectious virus when compared to RT-PCR. When compared to infectious virus isolation, the sensitivity of antigen-based testing is similar to RT-PCR. The correlation between SARS-CoV-2 antigen and SARS-CoV-2 culture represents a significant advancement in determining the risk for potential transmissibility beyond that which can be achieved by detection of SARS-CoV-2 genomic RNA. Coupled with a rapid time-to-result, low cost, and scalability, antigen-based testing should facilitate effective implementation of testing and public health interventions that will better contain COVID-19.

Reviewer 2 (Jacqueline Dinnes) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Antigen-based testing but not real-time PCR correlates with SARS-CoV-2 virus culture"
by Jacqueline Dinnes
  • Published on Apr 14, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Reviewer: Jacqueline Dinnes (University of Birmingham) 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

