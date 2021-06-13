Skip to main content
Published on Jul 13, 2021

Reduced sensitivity if infectious Sars-cov-2 Variants B.617.2 to monoclonal antibodies and sera from convalescent and vaccinated individuals

THIS PREPRINT, UNLIKE OTHER, USES REPLICANT COMPETENT VIRUS, TESTS ALL 3 POTENTIAL AVENUES OF NEUTRALIZATION EVASION, AND COMPARES TO B.1.1.7 as well as B.1.351, and D. 614G.

Reduced sensitivity of infectious SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617.2 to monoclonal antibodies and sera from convalescent and vaccinated individuals
Reduced sensitivity of infectious SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617.2 to monoclonal antibodies and sera from convalescent and vaccinated individuals
Published on May 27, 2021
Abstract The SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617 lineage emerged in October 2020 in India1–6. It has since then become dominant in some indian regions and further spread to many countries. The lineage includes three main subtypes (B1.617.1, B.1617.2 and B.1.617.3), which harbour diverse Spike mutations in the N-terminal domain (NTD) and the receptor binding domain (RBD) which may increase their immune evasion potential. B.1.617.2 is believed to spread faster than the other versions. Here, we isolated infectious B.1.617.2 from a traveller returning from India. We examined its sensitivity to monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and to antibodies present in sera from COVID-19 convalescent individuals or vaccine recipients, in comparison to other viral lineages. B.1.617.2 was resistant to neutralization by some anti-NTD and anti-RBD mAbs, including Bamlanivimab, which were impaired in binding to the B.1.617.2 Spike. Sera from convalescent patients collected up to 12 months post symptoms and from Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine recipients were 3 to 6 fold less potent against B.1.617.2, relative to B.1.1.7. Sera from individuals having received one dose of AstraZeneca Vaxzevria barely inhibited B.1.617.2. Thus, B.1.617.2 spread is associated with an escape to antibodies targeting non-RBD and RBD Spike epitopes.

