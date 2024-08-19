Review 3: "Determinants of Timely Malaria Treatment among Under-Five Children Attending Public Health Facilities in Kisumu East Sub-County, Kenya: A Health Facility-Based Cross-Sectional Study"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: Timely malaria treatment is important, especially for younger children. This study looks at the predictors of timely malaria treatment - defined as receiving treatment on the same day or day after the onset of symptoms- in one sub-county in Western Kenya. This paper makes a strong case for why exploring this research question is important in Kisumu, by providing a good description of the background and enough details on the context. However, there is large evidence on similar research questions in other African countries, and the authors mainly add to the current literature by providing evidence from a specific sub-county in Kenya, with a limited and selected sample from public health facilities. The analysis is a descriptive, but it is well-presented and supported by a conceptual framework which helps navigating the several determinants of the outcome. While the analysis is straightforward, it is unclear which table (2 or 3) the authors choose as their primary specification. Table 2 should be moved in the text and Table 3 should be mentioned when results are presented. The authors summarized the findings as that timely malaria treatment was associated with the ability to tell symptoms and having health insurance, while delayed malaria treatment was associated with herbalist visits and fear of malaria. However, the analysis and data draw a more complex picture of the determinants, which is well-described in the discussion and compared to past studies. The authors could better align the summary of the results as informed by the conceptual framework across the article. Overall, this article is valuable to add evidence on the determinants of timely malaria treatment from another setting in Africa.

Additional point to be addressed: