Reviews of "Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 infection in human cardiomyocytes by targeting the Sigma-1 receptor disrupts cytoskeleton architecture and contractility"

Summary of Reviews: This preprint uses iPS-derived cardiomyocytes to investigate the role of Sigma-1 Receptor (S1R) during SARS-CoV-2 infection and finds S1R antagonism reduces SARS-CoV-2 replication at the expense of cardiomyocyte function. Reviewers deem these claims reliable.

Reviewer 1 (Carmen Abate) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Kenji Hashimoto) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

