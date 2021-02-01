Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Mar 29, 2021

Reviews of "Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 infection in human cardiomyocytes by targeting the Sigma-1 receptor disrupts cytoskeleton architecture and contractility"

Reviewers: Carmen Abate (Università degli Studi di Bari) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Kenji Hashimoto (Chiba University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Carmen Abate and Kenji Hashimoto
Published onMar 29, 2021
This Pub is a Review of
Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 infection in human cardiomyocytes by targeting the Sigma-1 receptor disrupts cytoskeleton architecture and contractility
by José Alexandre Salerno, Thayana Torquato, Jairo R. Temerozo, Livia Goto-Silva, Mayara Mendes, Carolina Q. Sacramento, Natalia Fintelman-Rodrigues, Gabriela Vitoria, Leticia Souza, Isis Ornelas, Carla Veríssimo, Karina Karmirian, Carolina Pedrosa, Suelen da Silva Gomes Dias, Vinicius Cardoso Soares, Luiz Guilherme HS Aragão, Teresa Puig-Pijuan, Vinícius W. Salazar, Rafael Dariolli, Diogo Biagi, Daniel Rodrigues Furtado, Helena L. Borges, Patrícia Bozza, Marília Zaluar Guimarães, Thiago Moreno L. Souza, and Stevens K. Rehen
  dx.doi.org
Description

ABSTRACTHeart dysfunction, represented by conditions such as myocarditis and arrhythmia, has been reported in COVID-19 patients. Therapeutic strategies focused on the cardiovascular system, however, remain scarce. The Sigma-1 receptor (S1R) has been recently proposed as a therapeutic target because its inhibition reduces SARS-CoV-2 replication. To investigate the role of S1R in SARS-CoV-2 infection in the heart, we used human cardiomyocytes derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC-CM) as an experimental model. Here we show that the S1R antagonist NE-100 decreases SARS-CoV-2 infection and viral replication in hiPSC-CMs. Also, NE-100 reduces cytokine release and cell death associated with infection. Because S1R is involved in cardiac physiology, we investigated the effects of NE-100 in cardiomyocyte morphology and function. We show that NE-100 compromises cytoskeleton integrity and reduces beating frequency, causing contractile impairment. These results show that targeting S1R to challenge SARS-CoV-2 infection may be a useful therapeutic strategy but its detrimental effects in vivo on cardiac function should not be ignored.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint uses iPS-derived cardiomyocytes to investigate the role of Sigma-1 Receptor (S1R) during SARS-CoV-2 infection and finds S1R antagonism reduces SARS-CoV-2 replication at the expense of cardiomyocyte function. Reviewers deem these claims reliable.

Reviewer 1 (Carmen Abate) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Kenji Hashimoto) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
