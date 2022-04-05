Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on May 05, 2022

Review of "Vimentin binds to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and antibodies targeting extracellular vimentin block in vitro uptake of SARS-CoV-2 virus-like particles"

Reviewers: Dolores Pérez-Sala, María A. Pajares(Centro de Investigaciones Biológicas Margarita Salas) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Dolores Pérez-Sala and María A. Pajares
Published onMay 05, 2022
Review of "Vimentin binds to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and antibodies targeting extracellular vimentin block in vitro uptake of SARS-CoV-2 virus-like particles"
Extracellular vimentin as a target against SARS-CoV-2 host cell invasion
by Łukasz Suprewicz, Maxx Swoger, Sarthak Gupta, Ewelina Piktel, Fitzroy J. Byfield, Daniel V. Iwamoto, Danielle Germann, Joanna Reszeć, Natalia Marcińczyk, Robert J. Carroll, Marzena Lenart, Krzysztof Pyrc, Paul Janmey, J.M. Schwarz, Robert Bucki, and Alison Patteson
Description

AbstractInfection of human cells by pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, typically proceeds by cell surface binding to a crucial receptor. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) has been identified as a necessary receptor, but not all ACE2-expressing cells are equally infected, suggesting that other extracellular factors are involved in host cell invasion by SARS-CoV-2. Vimentin is an intermediate filament protein that is increasingly recognized as being present on the extracellular surface of a subset of cell types, where it can bind to and facilitate pathogens’ cellular uptake. Here, we present evidence that extracellular vimentin might act as a critical component of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-ACE2 complex in mediating SARS-CoV-2 cell entry. We demonstrate direct binding between vimentin and SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus coated with the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and show that antibodies against vimentin block in vitro SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus infection of ACE2-expressing cells. Our results suggest new therapeutic strategies for preventing and slowing SARS-CoV-2 infection, focusing on targeting cell host surface vimentin.

Reviewers 1 (Dolores Pérez-Sala and María A. Pajares) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Vimentin binds to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and antibodies targeting extracellular vimentin block in vitro uptake of SARS-CoV-2 virus-like particles"
by Dolores Pérez-Sala and María A. Pajares
  • Published on May 05, 2022
Reviewers: Dolores Pérez-Sala, María A. Pajares (Centro de Investigaciones Biológicas Margarita Salas) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

