Review 1: "Mitigating the 4th Wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Ontario"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

The forecast of COVID-19 cases and the need for hospital resources in a mid-size town in Southwestern Ontario are discussed in this study. The goal of the study is to see if ongoing vaccination and contact reduction strategies can manage the Delta variation. The study was initiated in the light of the restart of in-person K-12 and postsecondary education to assess the public health interventions. The findings reveal that, even if the current scenario persists (17 percent contact reduction compared to the previous months), hospital admissions may exceed 20 percent of the previous critical care capacity by late October. According to the findings of the study, the predicted number of pediatric critical care hospitalizations may exceed 20 percent of the capacity. The research concludes that despite the high rate of vaccination and strong mask-wearing laws, authorities should make quick additional efforts to reduce contacts (30% contact reduction compared to past situations) to avoid re-instituting strict health measures.

The proposed model is extended from the previous research of the same authors. Even though the model structure is given, the underlying mathematical model is not obvious. The method of estimation of model parameters and the reproduction number or rate is not given. To validate the results, it is recommended to provide the mathematical proof since a deterministic compartmental model is proposed in the research. In the Methods section, references to APPENDIX FIGURE (1-6) are given, but it is not found in the paper. A reference is given to Table 5 and Table 6 in the Results section, but unable to locate the referenced tables in the paper. The findings forecast the number of new infections each day, ward bed occupancy, and ICU bed occupancy at various levels of contact reduction. But the basis/proof of the projection calculation is not shown. Limitations are discussed and the recent literature is cited in the paper. The paper is concerned about the Delta variant and urge the authorities for appropriate action to decrease the contacts and to expect more cases of pediatric critical care hospitalizations as the said group is more prone to the infection because of non-vaccinated category. There are no ethical concerns. Claims are generally supported by the data and methods used. Decision-makers should consider the claims in this study actionable with limitations based on the methods and data.

The manuscript is recommended for publication with the above concerns addressed.



