Reviews of "Impact of B.1.1.7 variant mutations on antibody recognition of linear SARS-CoV-2 epitopes"

Summary of Reviews: This preprint reports that antibodies generated from infection with the Wuhan SARS-CoV-2 virus retain binding to linear epitopes of S and N protein from the B.1.1.7 variant. Reviewers deem these findings reliable and recommended validating these results with vaccinated samples.

Reviewer 1 (Debmalya Barh) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Gregory Towers) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

