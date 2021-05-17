Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19RR:C19 Hot Topics: Emerging Variants
Published on Jun 17, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Impact of B.1.1.7 variant mutations on antibody recognition of linear SARS-CoV-2 epitopes"

Reviewers: Debmalya Barh (IIOAB) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Gregory Towers (University College London) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Debmalya Barh and Gregory Towers
Published onJun 17, 2021
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Impact of B.1.1.7 variant mutations on antibody recognition of linear SARS-CoV-2 epitopes
by Winston A. Haynes, Kathy Kamath, Carolina Lucas, John Shon, and Akiko Iwasaki
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractIn 579 COVID patients’ samples collected between March and July of 2020, we examined the effects of non-synonymous mutations harbored by the circulating B.1.1.7 strain on linear antibody epitope signal for spike glycoprotein and nucleoprotein. At the antigen level, the mutations only substantially reduced signal in 0.5% of the population. Although some epitope mutations reduce measured signal in up to 6% of the population, these are not the dominant epitopes for their antigens. Given dominant epitope patterns observed, our data suggest that the mutations would not result in immune evasion of linear epitopes for a large majority of these COVID patients.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint reports that antibodies generated from infection with the Wuhan SARS-CoV-2 virus retain binding to linear epitopes of S and N protein from the B.1.1.7 variant. Reviewers deem these findings reliable and recommended validating these results with vaccinated samples.

Reviewer 1 (Debmalya Barh) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Gregory Towers) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Review 1: "Impact of B.1.1.7 variant mutations on antibody recognition of linear SARS-CoV-2 epitopes"

by Debmalya Barh
  • Published on Jun 17, 2021
by Debmalya Barh
  • Published on Jun 17, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Review 2: "Impact of B.1.1.7 variant mutations on antibody recognition of linear SARS-CoV-2 epitopes"

by Gregory Towers
  • Published on Jun 17, 2021
by Gregory Towers
  • Published on Jun 17, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
