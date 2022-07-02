Review 1: "Antibody Response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine in Lung Cancer Patients: Reactivity to Vaccine Antigen and Variants of Concern"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Review:

This is a well structured and well written manuscript. Study design, methods and results are well described. Authors cited the recent articles available and described and compared the results with existing literature in detail. Detailed analysis and graphs are impressive and easily understandable. Mean age of the NSCLC patients is 65.9 years; however, the mean age of the healthy cohort is not described in the study. We know demographic factors cannot be ignored while assessing the humoral response to vaccine as immune response from vaccine in general could be low in older population which is a well researched topic. Mean age of NSCLS patients is 65 + and humoral response could be low in this patient group because of older age as well. Authors mentioned this limitation briefly in the discussion, but I think this is major flaw and authors should explore this further. I suggest that the Mean age of the healthy group should be available as a table as well to compare these groups. This study does not really reflect any new findings as the booster dose is already recommended by CDC and ACIP for anyone 12 years and above and immunocompromised children years which include patient of NSCLC as well.



Since our solicitation of reviews, an updated version of this preprint has been published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.



