Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Dec 04, 2020DOI

Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence survey estimates are affected by anti-nucleocapsid antibody decline"

Reviewers: Samreen Zaidi | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Roger Dodd (American Red Cross) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Samreen Zaidi and Roger Dodd
Published onDec 04, 2020
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence survey estimates are affected by anti-nucleocapsid antibody decline
by Shelly Bolotin, Vanessa Tran, Selma Osman, Kevin A. Brown, Sarah A. Buchan, Eugene Joh, Shelley L. Deeks, and Vanessa G. Allen
  • Published on Sep 29, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

We analyzed 21,676 residual specimens from Ontario, Canada collected between March-August, 2020 to investigate the effect of antibody decline on SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence estimates. Testing specimens orthogonally using the Abbott (anti-nucleocapsid) and then the Ortho (anti-spike) assays, seroprevalence estimates ranged from 0.4%-1.4%, despite ongoing disease activity. The geometric mean concentration (GMC) of antibody-positive specimens decreased over time (p=0.015), and the GMC of antibody-negative specimens increased over time (p=0.0018). The association between the two tests decreased each month (p<0.001), suggesting anti-N antibody decline. Lowering the Abbott index cut-off from 1.4 to 0.7 resulted in a 16% increase in positive specimens.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study cautiously asserts that the outcome of a seroprevalence study is impacted by the declining prevalence rate, which impacts the sensitivity. Reviewers suggest the conclusion is rational and largely justifiable but limited by the data they utilize.

Reviewer 1 (Samreen Zaidi) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Roger Dodd) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence survey estimates are affected by anti-nucleocapsid antibody decline"
by Roger Dodd
  • Published on Dec 04, 2020
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence survey estimates are affected by anti-nucleocapsid antibody decline"
by Samreen Zaidi
  • Published on Dec 04, 2020
