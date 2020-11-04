Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence survey estimates are affected by anti-nucleocapsid antibody decline"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study cautiously asserts that the outcome of a seroprevalence study is impacted by the declining prevalence rate, which impacts the sensitivity. Reviewers suggest the conclusion is rational and largely justifiable but limited by the data they utilize.

Reviewer 1 (Samreen Zaidi) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Roger Dodd) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.