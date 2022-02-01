Review 1: "Environmental Impact of Personal Protective Equipment Supplied to Health and Social Care Services in England in the First Six Months of the COVID-19 Pandemic"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

The authors tried to quantify the environmental impact of PPE supplied to health and social care services in England through life cycle assessment and present the outcomes of scenario modelling for mitigation strategies. The topic is interesting and timely, and could be a valuable addition to the Journal for a wider readership and certainly useful for policy implication.

But, I think, the current form of the manuscript is lack of critical thinking in regards to modelling scenario and have missed a few points to include in, especially for glove use.

1. The model for reducing glove use by REPLACING USE OF GLOVES- this is quite vague to model despite various types of disposal gloves availability including Nitrile, Vinyl, Latex, and Polythene gloves. And its not very clear why the authors include only Nytril gloves without explaining the details about other types of gloves use, especially during the Covid-19 outbreak.

2. It would be better to model for reducing glove use by using other types of glass, certainly, those are the least impactful to the environment.

3. Authors have modelled the impact of using reusable gowns and reusing face shields. While reusing face shield certainly makes sense and are widely adopted procedure, but using reusable gowns are not well explained in the method. The confusion is, what types of reusable gowns were used for the LCA weather it includes full body protection similar to single-use gowns which cover almost full body including the head and toe. If not, then it needs to be explained in the methods section clearly.

4. Modelling of maximal recycling of products, assuming it was possible to recycle all items and their components. This part also needs detailed explanations rather than using an open-loop ‘recycled content method’ because clinical waste is treated very differently than other types of municipal solid waste. However, the authors have discussed these points in detail in the Opportunities to mitigate the environmental harm of PPE section but, still, in the LCA methodology, it can be addressed through different modelling such as clinical through waste incineration or Autoclaving, a heat-based treatment method, etc.

5. In the result section, maximal recycling reduced the carbon footprint of PPE by 35% (saving 37,266 tonnes CO2e), this needs to be explained in detail.

6. Opting for reusable gowns and reusing face masks could have saved 11,107 tonnes of CO2e over the study period (10% of the total for all PPE supplied). Opting for reusable gowns is not clear based on the methodology, it needs to be rechecked.

7. For reuse, the environmental impact of one use of a reusable gown was lower than that of a single-use gown across 16/18 environmental midpoint impact categories. In this part, detailed explanations about the single-use gown gowns are required for a better understanding.



