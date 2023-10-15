Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Nov 15, 2023

Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Cross-React and Enhance Dengue Infection"

Reviewers: E Ooi (Duke-NUS) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ • M Aliota (University of Minnesota) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • R Gálvez, R Diaz-Avalos & T Gewering (La Jolla Institute for Immunology) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Eng-Eong Ooi, Matthew Aliota, Rosa Isela Gálvez, Ruben Diaz Avalos, and Theresa Gewering
Published onNov 15, 2023
SARS-CoV-2 antibodies cross-react and enhance dengue infection
by Kamini Jakhar, Sudipta Sonar, Gagandeep Singh, Tania Sarkar, Mahima Tiwari, Jaskaran Kaur, Deepak Kumar Rathore, Banwari Lal, Sandeep Kumar, Puneet Srivastav, Satendra Kumar, Vikas Phagna, Lokesh Kumar, Vishal Gupta, Pallavi Kshetrapal, Savita Singh, Nitya Wadhwa, Ramachandran Thiruvengadam, Sreevatsan Raghavan, Mudita Gosain, Tripti Shrivastava, Sankar Bhattacharyya, Jayanta Bhattacharya, Shailendra Asthana, and Shailendra Mani
  • Published on Oct 10, 2023
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract Dengue disease is highly prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions worldwide. However, its pathogenesis is still incompletely understood, particularly in comparison to other endemic viruses. Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) is a well-known phenomenon for dengue viruses. Given the recent surge in dengue cases and potential cross-reactivity with SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, this study explores the impact of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies on DENV-2 infection.The study assessed the cross-reactivity of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies with the DENV-2 Virus. Human convalescent plasma samples collected during different waves of COVID-19 and monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies raised against SARS-CoV-2 were examined for their potential to cause ADE of DENV-2 infection using cell-based assays. The study found that anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies acquired from natural infection in humans or through experimental immunization in animals were cross-reactive with DENV-2 and had the potential to enhance DENV-2 infection in K562 and U937 cells. In-silico and in-vitro studies indicated a strong interaction between SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and DENV-2 E-protein, providing a molecular basis for these findings. This study is the first to demonstrate that anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies can cross-react with DENV-2 and can enhance its infection through ADE. These findings have implications for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development and deployment strategies in regions where dengue is endemic.Summary Antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 (RBD and Spike) showed significant cross reactivity with DENV-2 (E protein). Also, anti-SARS-CoV-2-commercial antibodies, immunised animal sera and 46 human convalescent plasma samples (from different waves of pandemic) demonstrated antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) of DENV-2 infection.

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers find the preprint's in vitro evidence for SARS-CoV-2 antibody enhancement of dengue infection potentially informative but advise corroborating with clinical and epidemiological data. They recommend controls to demonstrate specificity, more details on antibody titers and concentrations, and clarifying the computational analysis. Overall, they caution against strong conclusions without further evidence of relevance during human infections.

Reviewer 1 (Eng-Eong O…) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Matthew A…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 3 (Rosa G… & Ruben D… & Theresa G…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Cross-React and Enhance Dengue Infection"
by Eng-Eong Ooi
  • Published on Nov 15, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Cross-React and Enhance Dengue Infection"
by Matthew Aliota
  • Published on Nov 15, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies Cross-React and Enhance Dengue Infection"
by Rosa Isela Gálvez, Ruben Diaz-Avalos, and Theresa Gewering
  • Published on Nov 15, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
