Review 1: "Sensing of COVID-19 Antibodies in Seconds via Aerosol Jet Printed Three Dimensional Electrodes"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review:

In brief, the work presented is clearly written, and experimental procedures are detailed and thorough.

Here are some comments that need to be addressed:

The introductory paragraphs emphasize virus detection. This platform does not detect viruses and, thus, the authors should not mislead the readers. I recommend that language inferring virus detection should be removed or minimized. Thus, background discussions on virus detection schemes are not relevant.

Although regeneration is an interesting concept, I do not think clinicians will utilize this feature. Typically, clinical detection tests are one-time use. I recommend that the authors provide some literature-based evidence of multiple-use clinical/diagnostic tests in order to further strengthen this characteristic of their system. Otherwise, the authors need to reduce their emphasis on the regenerative feature. The authors ‘claim of “The 3DcD device… is faster than any data yet reported in literature” is false and cannot be proved. For example, how does it compare to “Rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies using electrochemical impedance-based detector”? In that work, it appears that their detection spike occurs in less than five seconds (perhaps less than one second – see Fig. S1). (https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.08.10.20171652v1)

In addition, there are some minor comments: a)‘pbs’ needs to be capitalized to ‘PBS’ b)The purpose of the counter electrode (CE) is unclear.