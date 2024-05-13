Review 2: "Broadly Inhibitory Antibodies against Severe Malaria Virulence Proteins"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The study reports the discovery of two human monoclonal antibodies that react to the CIDRα1 domain of PfEMP1 from P. falciparum-infected cases. The researchers also solved the structure of mAb in complex with CIDR1 domains. The structural analyses revealed that the binding mechanisms are common and rely on interactions with three highly conserved amino acid residues of the EPCR-binding site in CIDRα1.

One of the major causes of severe falciparum malaria is the accumulation of parasite-infected red blood cells (iRBCs) in the capillaries. This is due to the binding of a critical parasite ligand called PfEMP1, located on the surface of iRBCs, to endothelial protein C receptor (EPCR) through their CIDRα1 domains. However, it is still uncertain whether individual antibodies can recognize the diverse range of circulating PfEMP1 variants.

To address this question, Reyes et al. conducted a study where they isolated two human monoclonal antibodies (C7 and C74) that are broadly reactive and binding inhibitory against CIDRα1. Both antibodies consistently inhibited the EPCR binding of 34 CIDRα1 domains. The team also found that both antibodies inhibited EPCR binding of both recombinant and native PfEMP1 proteins, as well as parasite sequestration in 3D brain microvessels under flow conditions.

Structural analyses revealed that the binding mechanisms of the two antibodies are similar and rely on interactions with three highly conserved amino acid residues of the EPCR-binding site in CIDRα1. These findings suggest that these broadly reactive antibodies likely represent a common mechanism of acquired immunity to severe malaria.

All of the findings in this study were well-supported by carefully designed high-quality experiments.