Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 14, 2022DOI

Review of "SARS-CoV-2 specific memory B-cells from individuals with diverse disease severities recognize SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern"

Reviewers: Marc Hellerstein (UC Berkeley) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Marc Hellerstein
Published onApr 14, 2022
Review of "SARS-CoV-2 specific memory B-cells from individuals with diverse disease severities recognize SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
SARS-CoV-2 specific memory B-cells from individuals with diverse disease severities recognize SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern
by Zoe L. Lyski, Amanda E. Brunton, Matt I. Strnad, Peter E. Sullivan, Sarah A.R. Siegel, Fikadu G. Tafesse, Mark K. Slifka, and William B. Messer
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractIn this investigation we examined the magnitude, breadth, and durability of SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies in two distinct B-cell compartments: long-lived plasma cell-derived antibodies in the plasma, and peripheral memory B-cells along with their associated antibody profiles elicited after in vitro stimulation. We found that magnitude varied amongst individuals, but was the highest in hospitalized subjects. Variants of concern (VoC) -RBD-reactive antibodies were found in the plasma of 72% of samples in this investigation, and VoC-RBD-reactive memory B-cells were found in all but 1 subject at a single time-point. This finding, that VoC-RBD-reactive MBCs are present in the peripheral blood of all subjects including those that experienced asymptomatic or mild disease, provides a reason for optimism regarding the capacity of vaccination, prior infection, and/or both, to limit disease severity and transmission of variants of concern as they continue to arise and circulate.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

Reviewer 1 (Marc Hellerstein) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the review, click the link below. 

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 specific memory B-cells from individuals with diverse disease severities recognize SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern"
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 specific memory B-cells from individuals with diverse disease severities recognize SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern"
by Marc Hellerstein
  • Published on Apr 14, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with