Review 2: "A 5-transcript Signature for Discriminating Viral and Bacterial Etiology in Pediatric Pneumonia"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review: Pediatric pneumonia is often misdiagnosed due to complex clinical presentation and overlap between bacterial and viral etiologies, leading to incorrect or delayed treatments and excessive costs. A minimal 5-transcriptomic signature is able to accurately distinguish between bacterial and viral origin, as well as between bacterial pneumonia and controls, with high accuracy on an independent validation cohort. This signature is accurate across specific pathogens and disease severity, and may be an effective early diagnostic tool to improve pneumonia management.

This study affirms a compelling direction for transcriptomic analysis of pneumonia etiology. Some of the main claims are generally supported, although there are important caveats to the assessment of the 5-transcript signature’s performance and its comparison to the 2-transcript signature in Herberg et. al. Other claims are not strongly supported by the results and would benefit from clarification or revision.