Review of "SARS-CoV-2 Lambda variant exhibits higher infectivity and immune resistance"

Description
SummarySARS-CoV-2 Lambda, a new variant of interest, is now spreading in some South American countries; however, its virological features and evolutionary trait remain unknown. Here we reveal that the spike protein of the Lambda variant is more infectious and it is attributed to the T76I and L452Q mutations. The RSYLTPGD246-253N mutation, a unique 7-amino-acid deletion mutation in the N-terminal domain of the Lambda spike protein, is responsible for evasion from neutralizing antibodies. Since the Lambda variant has dominantly spread according to the increasing frequency of the isolates harboring the RSYLTPGD246-253N mutation, our data suggest that the insertion of the RSYLTPGD246-253N mutation is closely associated with the massive infection spread of the Lambda variant in South America.HighlightsLambda S is highly infectious and T76I and L452Q are responsible for this propertyLambda S is more susceptible to an infection-enhancing antibodyRSYLTPGD246-253N, L452Q and F490S confer resistance to antiviral immunityGraphical Abstract