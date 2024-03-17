Review 1: "Sex Differences in Symptomatology and Immune Profiles of Long COVID"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review: The manuscript investigates the immune and endocrine mechanisms underlying the increased susceptibility of females to long COVID (LC) as compared to males. It is a very interesting and timely study. Using data from medical records of patients with long COVID from the Mount Sinai Medical Center, the authors show that females with LC displayed a higher symptomatic burden which persisted even after accounting for age, BMI, and other comorbidities. Females with LC had higher overall frequencies of symptoms spanning multiple organ systems including changes in body temperature, cough, and neurological and neurocognitive symptoms such as headaches and confusion. Interestingly, symptom burden was higher in unvaccinated subjects. Standardized questionnaires also revealed significant differences in the severity scores between males and females with females reporting higher impact on overall health. Machine learning was used to analyze immune related differences between males and females. The analysis revealed that T cells from females displayed increased exhaustion while myeloid cells were reduced in males. Remarkably, testosterone levels correlated inversely with the symptoms in both sexes. This is a very important finding as several immune cells express androgen receptors and relatively little is known how their functions are modulated by testosterone. Interestingly, increased reactivity to latent herpes viruses such as CMV, HSV-2, EBV was also observed and were associated with reduced testosterone levels. The approach of using a combination of elegant statistical methods and machine learning shows how novel inferences can be derived from clinical data. Furthermore, uncovering of testosterone as a novel predictor LC symptom indicates a possibly novel therapeutic target to trat neurological pathologies associated with LC and maybe other diseases. Overall, this is an elegant study which brings to light some novel predictors of differences between immune response, increased reactivity to latent viruses and reduced testosterone levels in females accounting for the long COVID increase in females.