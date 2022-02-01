Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Humanities and Social SciencesRR\C19
Published on Mar 31, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Gender-affirming Care, Mental Health, and Economic Stability in the Time of COVID-19: A Global Cross-sectional Study of Transgender and Non-binary People"

Reviewer: G Phillips II (Northwestern University Feinberg ) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Gregory Phillips II
Published onMar 31, 2022
Reviews of "Gender-affirming Care, Mental Health, and Economic Stability in the Time of COVID-19: A Global Cross-sectional Study of Transgender and Non-binary People"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Gender-affirming care, mental health, and economic stability in the time of COVID-19: a global cross-sectional study of transgender and non-binary people
by Brooke A. Jarrett, Sarah M. Peitzmeier, Arjee Restar, Tyler Adamson, Sean Howell, Stefan Baral, and S. Wilson Beckham
  • dx.doi.org
Description

ABSTRACTBackgroundTransgender and non-binary people are disproportionately burdened by barriers to quality healthcare, mental health challenges, and economic hardship. This study examined the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and subsequent control measures on gender-affirming care, mental health, and economic stability among transgender and non-binary people globally.MethodsWe collected global cross-sectional data from 964 transgender and non-binary adult users of the Hornet and Her apps from April to August 2020 to characterize changes in gender-affirming care, mental health, and economic stability as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We conducted Poisson regression models to assess if access to gender-affirming care and ability to live according to one’s gender were related to depressive symptoms, anxiety, and changes in suicidal ideation.ResultsIndividuals resided in 76 countries, including Turkey (27.4%,n=264/964) and Thailand (20.6%,n=205). A majority were non-binary (66.8%,n=644) or transfeminine (29.4%,n=283). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 55.0% (n=320/582) reported reduced access to gender- affirming resources, and 38.0% (n=327/860) reported reduced time lived according to their gender. About half screened positive for depression (50.4%,442/877) and anxiety (45.8%,n=392/856). One in six (17.0%,n=112/659) expected losses of health insurance, and 77.0% (n=724/940) expected income reductions. The prevalence of depressive symptoms, anxiety, and increased suicidal ideation were 1.63 (95% CI: 1.36-1.97), 1.61 (95% CI: 1.31-1.97), and 1.74 (95% CI: 1.07-2.82) times higher for individuals whose access to gender- affirming resources was reduced versus not.DiscussionThe COVID-19 pandemic has reduced access to gender-affirming resources and the ability of transgender and non-binary people to live according to their gender worldwide. These reductions may drive the increased depressive symptoms, anxiety, and suicidal ideation reported in this sample. To improve transgender and non-binary health globally, increased access to gender-affirming resources should be achieved through policies (e.g., digital prescriptions), flexible interventions (e.g., telehealth), and support for existing transgender health initiatives.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Gregory P II…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.


Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Gender-affirming Care, Mental Health, and Economic Stability in the Time of COVID-19: A Global Cross-sectional Study of Transgender and Non-binary People"
Review 1: "Gender-affirming Care, Mental Health, and Economic Stability in the Time of COVID-19: A Global Cross-sectional Study of Transgender and Non-binary People"
by Gregory Phillips II
  • Published on Mar 31, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://stats.foldingathome.org/team/1061894

https://stats.foldingathome.org/team/1063600

https://stats.foldingathome.org/donor/name/ecigator.com

https://folding.extremeoverclocking.com/team_summary.php?s=&t=1061894

https://folding.extremeoverclocking.com/team_summary.php?s=&t=1063600

https://www.boincstats.com/page/profile/user/238567/

https://www.boincstats.com/stats/-1/team/detail/f8700736877c7d1ba37b67aab2658159

http://yafu.myfirewall.org/yafu/show_user.php?userid=77167

https://yafu.myfirewall.org/yafu/team_display.php?teamid=3788

http://yafu.myfirewall.org/yafu/view_profile.php?userid=77167

https://denis.usj.es/denisathome/team_display.php?teamid=9357

https://denis.usj.es/denisathome/show_user.php?userid=70312

https://sech.me/boinc/Amicable/team_display.php?teamid=2232

https://sech.me/boinc/Amicable/show_user.php?userid=38576

https://www.rechenkraft.net/yoyo/view_profile.php?userid=357814

https://www.rechenkraft.net/yoyo/team_display.php?teamid=4037

https://www.rechenkraft.net/yoyo/show_user.php?userid=357814

https://setiweb.ssl.berkeley.edu/beta/show_user.php?userid=3301167

https://setiathome.berkeley.edu/view_profile.php?userid=10955027

https://setiathome.berkeley.edu/show_user.php?userid=10955027

https://boinc.loda-lang.org/loda/show_user.php?userid=2100

https://boinc.loda-lang.org/loda/team_display.php?teamid=60

https://escatter11.fullerton.edu/nfs/show_user.php?userid=487515

https://escatter11.fullerton.edu/nfs/team_display.php?teamid=421184

https://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/team_display.php?teamid=179315

https://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/show_user.php?userid=1385785

https://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/view_profile.php?userid=1385785

https://lhcathome.cern.ch/lhcathome/show_user.php?userid=805694

http://www.primegrid.com/show_user.php?userid=1297590

https://www.primegrid.com/view_profile.php?userid=1297590

https://www.primegrid.com/team_display.php?teamid=8487

https://wuprop.boinc-af.org/view_profile.php?userid=134093

https://wuprop.boinc-af.org/team_display.php?teamid=39011

https://wuprop.boinc-af.org/show_user.php?userid=134093

https://www.worldcommunitygrid.org/team/viewTeamInfo.do?teamId=KTDHS681F2

https://root.ithena.net/usr/view_profile.php?userid=16004

https://root.ithena.net/usr/show_user.php?userid=16004

https://root.ithena.net/usr/team_display.php?teamid=2231

https://comp.ithena.net/usr/show_user.php?userid=33962

https://comp.ithena.net/usr/team_display.php?teamid=2055

https://moowrap.net/show_user.php?userid=317947

https://universeathome.pl/universe/show_user.php?userid=217916

https://universeathome.pl/universe/team_display.php?teamid=3618

https://www.sidock.si/sidock/show_user.php?userid=9083

https://www.sidock.si/sidock/view_profile.php?userid=9083

https://www.sidock.si/sidock/team_display.php?teamid=268

https://boinc.bakerlab.org/rosetta/view_profile.php?userid=2166260

https://boinc.bakerlab.org/rosetta/team_display.php?teamid=22427

https://www.cosmologyathome.org/show_user.php?userid=1577805

http://www.cosmologyathome.org/forum_thread.php?id=7727

https://srbase.my-firewall.org/sr5/view_profile.php?userid=2307

https://srbase.my-firewall.org/sr5/team_display.php?teamid=218

https://boinc.progger.info/odlk/show_user.php?userid=20971

https://boinc.multi-pool.info/latinsquares/show_user.php?userid=31132

https://boinc.multi-pool.info/latinsquares/view_profile.php?userid=31132

https://boinc.multi-pool.info/latinsquares/team_display.php?teamid=2134

https://numberfields.asu.edu/NumberFields/show_user.php?userid=107656

https://numberfields.asu.edu/NumberFields/team_display.php?teamid=60186

https://quchempedia.univ-angers.fr/athome/show_user.php?userid=714

http://gene.disi.unitn.it/test/view_profile.php?userid=3782

https://gene.disi.unitn.it/test/team_display.php?teamid=288

https://rnma.xyz/boinc/show_user.php?userid=7646

https://rnma.xyz/boinc/team_display.php?teamid=2065

https://ralph.bakerlab.org/team_display.php?teamid=7082

http://gerasim.boinc.ru/users/showUser.aspx?userid=16643

http://gerasim.boinc.ru/users/viewTeamMembers.aspx?teamid=903

https://www.rnaworld.de/rnaworld/show_user.php?userid=148189

https://www.rnaworld.de/rnaworld/team_display.php?teamid=6232

https://www.mlcathome.org/mlcathome/show_user.php?userid=1429

https://www.mlcathome.org/mlcathome/team_display.php?teamid=581

https://minecraftathome.com/minecrafthome/show_user.php?userid=2442135

https://minecraftathome.com/minecrafthome/view_profile.php?userid=2442135

https://minecraftathome.com/minecrafthome/team_display.php?teamid=2100

https://www.gpugrid.net/show_user.php?userid=564836

https://www.gpugrid.net/team_display.php?teamid=178262

http://gaiaathome.eu/gaiaathome/team_display.php?teamid=82

http://gaiaathome.eu/gaiaathome/show_user.php?userid=5019

https://boinc.nanohub.org/nanoHUB_at_home/team_display.php?teamid=889

https://boinc.nanohub.org/nanoHUB_at_home/show_user.php?userid=65237

https://boincvm.proxyma.ru:30443/test4vm/view_profile.php?userid=385

https://boincvm.proxyma.ru:30443/test4vm/team_display.php?teamid=62

http://radioactiveathome.org/boinc/team_display.php?teamid=57619

http://radioactiveathome.org/boinc/show_user.php?userid=92812

http://bearnol.is-a-geek.com/wanless2/team_display.php?teamid=4737

https://rake.boincfast.ru/rakesearch/team_display.php?teamid=2873

https://rake.boincfast.ru/rakesearch/show_user.php?userid=12860

https://www.boincusa.com/forum/index.php?members/moonswamp.2273/#about

https://fold.it/portal/user/1081413

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with