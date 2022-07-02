Skip to main content
Published on Aug 02, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Recall of Pre-existing Cross-reactive B cell Memory Following Omicron Breakthrough Infection"

Reviewers: A. Karim Embong; M Sangster (University of Rochester) |📘📘📘📘📘

by A. Karim Embong and Mark Sangster
Published onAug 02, 2022
Recall of pre-existing cross-reactive B cell memory following Omicron breakthrough infection
by Chengzi I. Kaku, Alan J. Bergeron, Clas Ahlm, Johan Normark, Mrunal Sakharkar, Mattias N. E. Forsell, and Laura M. Walker
  • dx.doi.org
AbstractUnderstanding immune responses following SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infection will facilitate the development of next-generation vaccines. Here, we profiled spike (S)-specific B cell responses following Omicron/BA.1 infection in mRNA-vaccinated donors. The acute antibody response was characterized by high levels of somatic hypermutation (SHM) and a bias toward recognition of ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strains, suggesting the early activation of vaccine-induced memory B cells (MBCs). BA.1 breakthrough infection induced a shift in B cell immunodominance hierarchy from the S2 subunit toward the receptor binding domain (RBD). A large proportion of RBD-directed neutralizing antibodies isolated from BA.1 breakthrough infection donors displayed convergent sequence features and broadly recognized SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs). Together, these findings provide fundamental insights into the role of pre-existing immunity in shaping the B cell response to heterologous SARS-CoV-2 variant exposure.One sentence summaryBA.1 breakthrough infection activates pre-existing memory B cells with broad activity against SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Reviewers: (A. Karim E…; Mark S…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Recall of Pre-existing cross-reactive B cell Memory Following Omicron Breakthrough Infection"
by A. Karim Embong and Mark Sangster
  • Published on Aug 02, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
