Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Public HealthGates Foundation Funded Preprint
Published on Mar 19, 2024

Reviews of "Evaluation of Four Interventions using Behavioural Economics Insights to Increase Demand for Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision in South Africa through the MoyaApp: A Quasi-Experimental Study"

Reviewers: I Saran (Boston College) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • M Sharma (University of Washington) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

by Indrani Saran and Monisha Sharma
Published onMar 19, 2024
Reviews of "Evaluation of Four Interventions using Behavioural Economics Insights to Increase Demand for Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision in South Africa through the MoyaApp: A Quasi-Experimental Study"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Evaluation of four interventions using behavioural economics insights to increase demand for voluntary medical male circumcision in South Africa through the MoyaApp: A quasi-experimental study
Evaluation of four interventions using behavioural economics insights to increase demand for voluntary medical male circumcision in South Africa through the MoyaApp: A quasi-experimental study
by Preethi Mistri, Silviu Tomescu, Simamkele Bokolo, Alexandra De Nooy, Pedro T. Pisa, Skye Grove, Laura Schmucker, Candice Chetty-Makkan, Lawrence Long, Alison Buttenheim, and Brendan Maughan-Brown
  • Published on Jan 20, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Background While voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) reduces the risk of HIV transmission by 60%, circumcision coverage falls short of the UNAIDS 90% target. We investigated whether behaviourally informed message framing increased demand for VMMC.Setting Adult users of the MoyaApp, a data free application in South Africa, who viewed a form designed to generate interest in VMMC during August-November 2022.Methods A quasi-experimental study was conducted to evaluate four MoyaApp VMMC intervention forms against the Standard of Care (SOC) form. All forms enabled users to provide contact details for follow-up engagement by a call centre. The primary outcome was the proportion of forms submitted. Secondary outcomes included successful contact with the user, VMMC bookings/referrals and confirmed circumcision. Multivariable ordinary least-squares regression was used for the analysis.Results MoyaApp VMMC form viewers totalled 118,337 of which 6% submitted a form. Foot-in-the-Door form viewers were more likely (+1.3 percentage points, p<0.01) to submit a form compared to the SOC group (6.3%). Active Choice (-1.1 percentage points, p<0.01) and Reserved for You (-0.05 percentage points, p<0.05) form viewers were less likely to submit a form compared to SOC. Users submitting on Foot-in-the-Door were less likely to be booked/referred compared to SOC (-5 percentage points, p<0.05). There were no differences between the intervention and SOC forms for successful contact and circumcisions.Conclusions Message framing using behavioural insights was able to nudge men to engage with VMMC services. However, more work is needed to understand how to convert initial interest into bookings and circumcisions.Trial registration South African Clinical Trials Registry DOH-27-062022-7811Pan-African Clinical Trials Registry PACTR202112699416418

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint describes a quasi-experimental study conducted in South Africa of a mobile-app based intervention to increase participation in voluntary medical male circumcision. Overall, reviewers had substantial concerns about this preprint ranging from the accuracy of the conclusions drawn from the stated results to concerns about ambiguous phrasing in the methods section.

Reviewer 1 (Indrani S…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Monisha S…) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Evaluation of Four Interventions using Behavioural Economics Insights to Increase Demand for Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision in South Africa through the MoyaApp: A Quasi-Experimental Study"
Review 1: "Evaluation of Four Interventions using Behavioural Economics Insights to Increase Demand for Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision in South Africa through the MoyaApp: A Quasi-Experimental Study"
by Indrani Saran
  • Published on Mar 19, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Overall, reviewers had substantial concerns about this preprint ranging from the accuracy of the conclusions drawn from the stated results to concerns about ambiguous phrasing in the methods section.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Evaluation of Four Interventions using Behavioural Economics Insights to Increase Demand for Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision in South Africa through the MoyaApp: A Quasi-Experimental Study"
Review 2: "Evaluation of Four Interventions using Behavioural Economics Insights to Increase Demand for Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision in South Africa through the MoyaApp: A Quasi-Experimental Study"
by Monisha Sharma
  • Published on Mar 19, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Overall, reviewers had substantial concerns about this preprint ranging from the accuracy of the conclusions drawn from the stated results to concerns about ambiguous phrasing in the methods section.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with