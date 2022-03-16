Review 4: "A self-amplifying RNA vaccine against COVID-19 with long-term room-temperature stability"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review:

In this manuscript, Voigt et al. described the development of a self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccine against COVID-19 that can be administered coupled to lipid nanoparticles providing high stability at room temperature. The vaccine was effective at inducing neutralizing antibodies against different SARS-CoV-2 variants including the beta and delta variants. The most interesting finding in this study is the possibility to store the saRNA lipid-formulated vaccine at room temperature for up to six months, without a significant decrease in activity, at least for antibody induction.

The authors demonstrated very clearly that the vaccine was able to induce both humoral and cellular immune responses against SARS-CoV-2. Although other saRNA vaccines for COVID-19 have been already published, this is the first one that can be stored at room temperature. Although this is an important aspect of this vaccine, a comparison with more conventional mRNA vaccines using the same formulation would be desired in the future. The strength of the evidence provided is strong, and the study’s main claims should be considered quite conclusive. However, one point that would make the results more relevant would be to test the neutralizing antibodies elicited with the vaccine stored at room temperature using a SARS-CoV-2 infectivity assay, instead of using an assay based on a pseudotyped lentivirus vector.