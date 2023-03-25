Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Medical Sciences
Published on Apr 25, 2023

Reviews of "Commensal Bacteria can Inhibit the Growth of P. Aeruginosa in Cystic Fibrosis Airway Infections Through a Released Metabolite"

Reviewers: S E Clark (University of Colorado Anschutz) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Sarah E Clark
Published onApr 25, 2023
Reviews of "Commensal Bacteria can Inhibit the Growth of P. Aeruginosa in Cystic Fibrosis Airway Infections Through a Released Metabolite"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Commensal bacteria can inhibit the growth of P. aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis airway infections through a released metabolite
Commensal bacteria can inhibit the growth of P. aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis airway infections through a released metabolite
by Andrew Tony-Odigie, Alexander H. Dalpke, Sébastien Boutin, and Buqing Yi
  • Published on Feb 04, 2023
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract In cystic fibrosis (CF), infections with Pseudomonas aeruginosa or other typical pathogens play a critical role in eliciting disease progression, leading to tissue damage and finally loss of lung function. Previous observations showed that the presence of various commensal bacteria and a higher airway microbiome diversity were associated with better lung function and less severe disease burden. Thus, the hypothesis was raised that commensal bacteria might be able to interfere with pathogenic bacteria. In this study, we aimed to identify airway commensal bacteria that inhibit the growth of P. aeruginosa.Through a screening experiment of co-culture with P. aeruginosa PAO1, we could identify more than 30 CF commensal strains from various species that inhibited the growth of P. aeruginosa. With multiple selected strains, we further verified the results with P. aeruginosa CF isolates and several other pathogens isolated from CF patients, and most of the identified commensal strains showed consistent results strongly inhibiting the growth of diverse CF pathogens.The underlying mechanisms of the growth-inhibition effects were first investigated through genomic analysis by comparing strains with and without growth-inhibition effects, which revealed that genes responsible for carbohydrate transport and metabolism were highly enriched in the inhibitory commensals. Metabolite analysis and functional analysis showed that commensals with inhibitory effects produce large amounts of acetate. Exogenous addition of acetate under a low pH inhibited the growth of P. aeruginosa, indicating acetate produced and released by commensals may affect the growth of P. aeruginosa living in the same microenvironment.In summary, through co-culture of P. aeruginosa with commensals, we could identify that a variety of airway commensal strains can inhibit the growth of P. aeruginosa by producing acetate. The data provide insights into possible novel strategies for controlling infections in people with CF and also emphasize the importance of preserving airway commensals when designing infection treatment strategies.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Sarah E C…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Commensal Bacteria can Inhibit the Growth of P. Aeruginosa in Cystic Fibrosis Airway Infections Through a Released Metabolite"
Review 1: "Commensal Bacteria can Inhibit the Growth of P. Aeruginosa in Cystic Fibrosis Airway Infections Through a Released Metabolite"
by Sarah E Clark
  • Published on Apr 25, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://www.brownbook.net/business/51185837/ecigator-vape-wholesale-factory

https://dispermasdes.semarangkab.go.id/question/what-is-an-electronic-cigarette-4/

https://sbconnect.rebelmktng.com/question/what-is-electronic-cigarette/

https://redscbdoils.ca/question/electronic-cigarette-health-effects/

http://hamptonroadsghaco.org/question/5-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette-2/

https://dra.lt/question/15-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

https://medi-green.nl/?dwqa-question=15-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette

http://filterrific.cclozano.com/?dwqa-question=15-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette

https://www.dof-roskilde.dk/question/10-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

https://motocom.co/demos/netw5/askme/question/10-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

http://richmondghaco.org/question/10-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

https://dra.lt/question/types-of-vape/

https://kishoremaths.in/question/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe

http://www.marketled.bio/question/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe/

http://news.nhisaigon.vn/question/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe/

http://www.romain.test.codelines.fr/question/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe/

https://kishoremaths.in/question/tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape

http://www.marketled.bio/question/tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape/

http://news.nhisaigon.vn/question/tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape/

http://www.romain.test.codelines.fr/question/tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape/

https://skiphirecwmbran.co.uk/question/10-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

https://dou-tipaza.org/question/10-vape-liquid-recommendations-for-e-cigarette/

https://calebschools.com/question/how-to-use-e-cigarettes/

https://theresilientnurse.com/question/how-to-use-e-cigarettes/

https://www.bridgearcobalenocaserta.it/question/how-to-use-e-cigarettes/

https://agrokomplekskita.com/Pertanyaan/how-to-use-e-cigarettes/

https://www.apkwala.com/question/how-to-use-e-cigarettes/

http://dd.partizansk.org/?dwqa-question=electronic-cigarette-with-zero-tar-and-nicotine

https://innovat.cesa.edu.co/question/electronic-cigarette-that-has-zero-tar-and-nicotine/

https://alfurqontulis.com/question/electronic-cigarette-that-has-zero-tar-and-nicotine/

https://mw.ac.th/Muangyom/question/vape-brand-recommendations

https://www.aspire-canada.com/question/vape-brand-recommendations/

https://qatarlaborlaw.com/question/vape-brand-recommendations/

https://mirheumatism.org/question/vape-brand-recommendations/

http://secvc.com.ar/question/vape-brand-recommendations/

https://akarma.life/Wellness/faq/vape-brand-recommendations/

https://plaza.rakuten.co.jp/vapeecig/

https://plaza.rakuten.co.jp/vapeecig/diary/202303010000/

https://plaza.rakuten.co.jp/vapeecig/diary/202303010001/

http://www.fxstat.com/en/user/profile/vapecignew-648771/blog/37441743-Basic-Structure-of-Vape

http://www.fxstat.com/en/user/profile/vapecignew-648771/blog/37434282-Tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/vape-situation-in-indonesia/

https://jvsakaeo.go.th/question/whats-a-pod-type-vape/

http://community.getvideostream.com/topic/100767/types-of-e-cigarettes

http://community.getvideostream.com/topic/100893/what-is-electronic-cigarette

https://anchor.fm/ctoom-creative/episodes/Vape-Factory--httpsEcigator-com-e1r82q8

https://anchor.fm/ctoom-creative/

https://techplanet.today/post/what-is-an-electronic-cigarette

https://theamberpost.com/post/should-e-cigarettes-be-smoked-in-a-smoking-room

https://likefm.org/blog/disposable-vape

https://likefm.org/blog/types-of-e-cigarettes

https://likefm.org/blog/the-future-of-disposable-vapes-trends-and-innovations-to-watch

https://techplanet.today/post/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-us-and-europe

https://theamberpost.com/post/quit-smoking-with-electronic-cigarettes

https://okcheartandsoul.com/health/what-is-an-electronic-cigarettes/

https://okcheartandsoul.com/health/what-exactly-is-an-electronic-cigarette/

https://okcheartandsoul.com/health/recommended-e-cigarette-ranking/

https://astuae.com/whats-a-pod-type-vape/

https://www.blogiyo.com/tips-to-quit-smoking-with-vape/

https://caramellaapp.com/vapecig/L5u85GA9i/quit-smoking-with-electronic-cigarettes

https://caramellaapp.com/vapecig/Ddsv7M6yr/untitldifferences-between-e-cigarettes-and-real-cigarettes

https://vapecig.hp.peraichi.com/

https://www.toyorigin.com/community/index.php?threads/vape-shape-and-atomizer-mechanism.3722/

https://www.toyorigin.com/community/index.php?threads/what-is-electronic-cigarette.3723/

https://www.toyorigin.com/community/index.php?threads/vape-shape-and-atomizer-mechanism.3730/

https://www.articletrunk.com/how-to-choose-an-electronic-cigarette/

https://www.articletrunk.com/best-e-cigarettes-in-2022/

https://www.articletrunk.com/convenient-disposable-that-is-perfect-to-vape/

https://globaladsone.com/what-is-a-vape/

https://globaladsone.com/top-5-recommended-electronic-cigarettes/

https://globaladsone.com/how-to-choose-a-vape/

https://anandinstitutebhopal.com/top-5-recommended-electronic-cigarettes/

https://anandinstitutebhopal.com/summary-of-types-of-e-cigarettes/

https://anandinstitutebhopal.com/basic-knowledge-of-e-cigarettes/

https://globaldhiya.com/difference-between-cigarette-and-e-cigarette-vape/

https://globaldhiya.com/advantages-of-electronic-cigarettes/

https://globaldhiya.com/types-of-electronic-cigarette-vape/

http://metaadvertising.live/markup-html-tags-and-formatting/

http://metaadvertising.live/meta-designs/

https://brooklyninc.ru/2022/12/26/elementor-12269/

https://ekids.edu.vn/brustschwimmen-muskelaufbau/

https://ekids.edu.vn/anabola-clenbuterol/

https://ekids.edu.vn/ejercicio-bosu/

https://ekids.edu.vn/aecn/

https://ekids.edu.vn/anabola-equipoise/

https://ekids.edu.vn/test-title6289/

https://ekids.edu.vn/test-title7170/

https://www.hurmio.fi/node/557668

https://www.hurmio.fi/node/557669

https://rcid.tums.ac.ir/?q=en/content/benefits-disposable-vaping-over-traditional-cigarettes

https://rcid.tums.ac.ir/?q=en/content/latest-innovations-disposable-vaping-technology

https://ysidhu.wixsite.com/website-1/forum/education-forum/how-to-use-a-vape

https://ysidhu.wixsite.com/website-1/forum/education-forum/vape-shape-and-atomizer-mechanism

https://www.smore.com/n60bj-how-to-use-a-vape

https://www.agentpet.com/forum/discussion/general/advantages-of-using-a-vape

https://forum.medmap.io/d/3356-advantages-of-using-a-vape

https://www.blockdit.com/posts/63e281eac0fd04717c87e45e

http://forum.gold-forum.ru/index.php?showtopic=59613

https://www.bitsdujour.com/view/advantages-of-using-a-vape

https://www.tickaroo.com/ticker/637f8657a720689dbb6849d5

https://fucksocial.net/events/721b0354-d587-4016-aed4-b64a5bf5fca5

https://typevape.splashthat.com/

https://gettogether.community/events/27412/vape-factory/

http://www.corrections.com/events/12022

https://eventregist.com/e/s8nIsLNzViWd

https://ticketbud.com/events/3f54ec5c-a39a-11ed-a537-42010a71701e

https://www.mixily.com/event/3676460065141150314

https://events.ydr.com/event/fc661db5a92ca57364a992b82e3c3896

https://events.ydr.com/event/cb9de660a4c8066a4f492db1e5a62d7c

https://d.io/vaperisk/afefd3

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with