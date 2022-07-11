Review 1: "Impact of Pre-Existing Chronic Viral Infection and Reactivation on the Development of Long COVID"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

These study results are reliable: they are supported by adequate statistical treatment of data derived from the analysis of a medium sized cohort from clinical centers located in the same area. The strength of significance is just sufficient, and the authors investigate all combinations of covariates to determine their effects, as for the case of HIV positivity, forced into the model by oversampling through recruitment at a HIV outpatients clinic. There are some limitations, particularly the association with high IgG anti-NA and not with anti-EA(D) for EBV reactivation.

The explanation put forward by the authors, and schema in Figure 1, seems to be too much speculative, and therefore this must be clearly stated (no reference is even offered in support of the claim that IgG anti-NA >600 U is a surrogate markers defining EB reactivation) and the figure should be deleted or more clearly defined as merely hypothetical and not fully supported by data. The study does not sampled before 30 days from COVID-19 symptoms onset, and the number of longitudinal data is not reported, so we rely on one sample time per case, and this is another limitation of the study with reference to both antibody profile and cytokine markers.

This part of the report is therefore to be considered only Potentially informative, as discussed by the authors, and more studies are needed in order to provide supportive evidence. However many considerations are in keeping with .previous smaller studies, and only the protective role of CMV seropositivity represents a truly new finding, but in its case the evidence is too limited to be labelled as reliable.

