Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 14, 2022DOI

Review of "Heterologous vaccination regimens with self-amplifying RNA and Adenoviral COVID vaccines induce superior immune responses than single dose vaccine regimens in mice"

Reviewers: Adel Talaat, Sekar Chandrasekar (University of Wisconsin-Madison) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Adel Talaat and Sekar Chandrasekar
Published onApr 14, 2022
Review of "Heterologous vaccination regimens with self-amplifying RNA and Adenoviral COVID vaccines induce superior immune responses than single dose vaccine regimens in mice"
Heterologous vaccination regimens with self-amplifying RNA and Adenoviral COVID vaccines induce robust immune responses in mice
by Alexandra J Spencer, Paul F McKay, Sandra Belij-Rammerstorfer, Marta Ulaszewska, Cameron D Bissett, Kai Hu, Karnyart Samnuan, Anna K. Blakney, Daniel Wright, Hannah R Sharpe, Ciaran Gilbride, Adam Truby, Elizabeth R Allen, Sarah C Gilbert, Robin J Shattock, and Teresa Lambe
Description

AbstractSeveral vaccines have demonstrated efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease, yet there is limited data on the immune response induced by heterologous vaccination regimens using alternate vaccine modalities. Here, we present a detailed description of the immune response, in mice, following vaccination with a self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccine and an adenoviral vectored vaccine (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19/AZD1222) against SARS-CoV-2. We demonstrate that antibody responses are higher in two dose heterologous vaccination regimens than single dose regimens. Neutralising titres after heterologous prime-boost were at least comparable or higher than the titres measured after homologous prime boost vaccination with viral vectors. Importantly, the cellular immune response after a heterologous regimen is dominated by cytotoxic T cells and Th1+ CD4 T cells which is superior to the response induced in homologous vaccination regimens in mice. These results underpin the need for clinical trials to investigate the immunogenicity of heterologous regimens with alternate vaccine technologies.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in Nature Communications and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

Reviewer 1 (Adel Talaat & Sekar Chandrasekar) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

To read the review, click the link below. 

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Heterologous vaccination regimens with self-amplifying RNA and Adenoviral COVID vaccines induce superior immune responses than single dose vaccine regimens in mice"
by Adel Talaat and Sekar Chandrasekar
  • Published on Apr 14, 2022
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
