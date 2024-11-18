Review 1: "A 5-transcript Signature for Discriminating Viral and Bacterial Etiology in Pediatric Pneumonia"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: In this manuscript, Viz-Lasheras and Gomez-Carballa et al describe peripheral blood transcriptomics of 192 children and identified a transcriptomic signature that differentiates pneumonia vs healthy as well as bacterial pneumonia (n=40) vs viral pneumonia (n=9). The methods are very robust and the inclusion of validation cohorts is a strength. Although the overall sample size is good, the number of patients with DV is low. The rationale is clear. My major comment is that the cohort characteristics and definitions of DB, PB, DV, PV (and how these diagnoses were made) are included in the methods at the end of the text and/or with reference to other papers but could be included upfront in the text for ease of reading. Overall this is a strong paper.

Introduction:

Comprehensive, well described

Results:

I understand the detailed cohort description is listed in the methods but please include at least some detail at the beginning of the results section, otherwise I can't really understand the context for what I am reading. Also can you comment if patients had any underlying medical comorbidity or were they all healthy?

p7, the sentence "the majority of bacterial pneumonias were caused by ... between others (35%)." What does "between others" mean? This sentence also doesn't describe how these etiologies were diagnosed -- was it by blood culture? Endotracheal aspirate? etc What about the many patients without a definite etiology?

p7, define DB, PB, DV, PV here

p9, what is severe CAP?

Discussion:

Nicely written

Methods: