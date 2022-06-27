Skip to main content
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Jul 27, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Transmission Potential of Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Persons Infected with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in a Federal Prison, July-August 2021"

Reviewer: T Harvey (Yale) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Tyler Harvey
Published onJul 27, 2022
Reviews of "Transmission Potential of Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Persons Infected with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in a Federal Prison, July-August 2021"
Transmission potential of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons infected with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant in a federal prison, July—August 2021
by Phillip P. Salvatore, Christine C. Lee, Sadia Sleweon, David W. McCormick, Lavinia Nicolae, Kristen Knipe, Thomas Dixon, Robert Banta, Isaac Ogle, Cristen Young, Charles Dusseau, Shawn Salmonson, Charles Ogden, Eric Godwin, TeCora Ballom, Tara Ross, Nhien Tran Wynn, Ebenezer David, Theresa K. Bessey, Gimin Kim, Suganthi Suppiah, Azaibi Tamin, Jennifer L. Harcourt, Mili Sheth, Luis Lowe, Hannah Browne, Jacqueline E. Tate, Hannah L. Kirking, and Liesl M. Hagan
Description

AbstractBackgroundThe extent to which vaccinated persons who become infected with SARS-CoV-2 contribute to transmission is unclear. During a SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant outbreak among incarcerated persons with high vaccination rates in a federal prison, we assessed markers of viral shedding in vaccinated and unvaccinated persons.MethodsConsenting incarcerated persons with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection provided mid-turbinate nasal specimens daily for 10 consecutive days and reported symptom data via questionnaire. Real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), viral whole genome sequencing, and viral culture was performed on these nasal specimens. Duration of RT-PCR positivity and viral culture positivity was assessed using survival analysis.ResultsA total of 978 specimens were provided by 95 participants, of whom 78 (82%) were fully vaccinated and 17 (18%) were not fully vaccinated. No significant differences were detected in duration of RT-PCR positivity among fully vaccinated participants (median: 13 days) versus those not fully vaccinated (median: 13 days; p=0.50), or in duration of culture positivity (medians: 5 days and 5 days; p=0.29). Among fully vaccinated participants, overall duration of culture positivity was shorter among Moderna vaccine recipients versus Pfizer (p=0.048) or Janssen (p=0.003) vaccine recipients.ConclusionsAs this field continues to develop, clinicians and public health practitioners should consider vaccinated persons who become infected with SARS-CoV-2 to be no less infectious than unvaccinated persons. These findings are critically important, especially in congregate settings where viral transmission can lead to large outbreaks.

Reviewer 1 (Tyler H…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Transmission Potential of Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Persons Infected with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in a Federal Prison, July-August 2021"
Review 1: "Transmission Potential of Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Persons Infected with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in a Federal Prison, July-August 2021"
by Tyler Harvey
  • Published on Jul 27, 2022
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
