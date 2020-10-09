Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR\C19
Published on Nov 09, 2020DOI

Review 1: "Quantifying the impact of quarantine duration on COVID-19 transmission"

A 10-day quarantine maximizes utility compared to longer quarantines, and 'test and release' strategies increase the utility of shorter quarantines. While methods were generally supported, authors could better outline modeling assumptions and clarify societal implications.

by Cliff Kerr
Published onNov 09, 2020
Review 1: "Quantifying the impact of quarantine duration on COVID-19 transmission"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Quantifying the impact of quarantine duration on COVID-19 transmission
by Peter Ashcroft, Sonja Lehtinen, Daniel C. Angst, Nicola Low, and Sebastian Bonhoeffer
  • Published on Oct 05, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

The numbers of confirmed cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection are increasing in many places. Consequently, the number of individuals placed into quarantine is increasing too. The large number of individuals in quarantine has high societal and economical costs. There is ongoing debate about the duration of quarantine, particularly since the fraction of individuals in quarantine who eventually test positive is perceived as being low. We present a mathematical model that uses empirically determined distributions of incubation period, infectivity, and generation time to quantify how the duration of quarantine affects transmission. We use this model to examine two quarantine scenarios: traced contacts of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases and returning travellers. We quantify the impact of shortening the quarantine duration in terms of prevented transmission and the ratio of prevented transmission to days spent in quarantine. We also consider the impact of i) test-and-release strategies; ii) reinforced hygiene measures upon release after a negative test; iii) the development of symptoms during quarantine; iv) the relationship between quarantine duration and adherence; and v) the fraction of individuals in quarantine that are infected. When considering the ratio of prevented transmission to days spent in quarantine, we find that the diminishing impact of longer quarantine on transmission prevention may support a quarantine duration below 10 days. This ratio can be increased by implementing a test-and-release strategy, and this can be even further strengthened by reinforced hygiene measures post-release. We also find that unless a test-and-release strategy is considered, the fraction of individuals in quarantine that are infected does not affect the optimal duration of quarantine under our utility metric. Ultimately, we show that there are quarantine strategies based on a test-and-release protocol that, from an epidemiological viewpoint, perform almost as well as the standard 10 day quarantine, but with a lower cost in terms of person days spent in quarantine. This applies to both travellers and contacts, but the specifics depend on the context.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review:

This paper provides an analytical study of different contact tracing protocols, including overall quarantine duration and a "test-and-release" approach, and computes the "utility" of each by taking the ratio of the proportion of infections prevented and the number of days spent in quarantine. The authors also provide an excellent online webapp to allow users to further explore their findings.

While this study was nicely executed, in my view it relies heavily on assumptions that are hard to defend. These are described in more detail below. However, the main issues are: (1) the assumption of a much lower RT-PCR test sensitivity rate than what some (although not all) studies have reported; (2) the attempt to define a "utility" function and thus determine an "optimal" quarantine duration, without properly accounting for the utility disparity between preventing infections (extremely high utility) and preventing additional days spent in quarantine (smaller utility); and (3) ignoring relative prevalence rates, which should come into the utility calculation and which invalidates the returning traveler analysis.

Specific comments:

p. 2, "the low sensitivity of PCR"—the authors rely very heavily on Kucirka et al. on this point, but other studies have found vastly different results. Consider Richardson et al. (10.1001/jama.2020.6775) for example, who found only 3% of patients had a negative first test and positive repeat test, implying a sensitivity of 97%. A review of these studies (including many of low quality) was conducted by Arevalo-Rodriguez et al. (10.1101/2020.04.16.20066787).

p. 4, At risk of complicating an already excellent figure, it would be helpful if Fig. 1B could show the latent period (duration between infection and infectiousness) and the pre-symptomatic period, which are major additional points of confusion. Note that the generation time is sometimes used to refer to the interval between the onset of infectiousness, not infections themselves (https://nccid.ca/publications/glossary-terms-infectious-disease-modelling-proposal-consistent-language/).

p. 7, The utility metric defined is indeed "one possible metric." However, it is not necessarily an appropriate one, as the authors briefly note in the discussion (p. 16). A single transmission prevented is worth far more than one day in quarantine saved. It is difficult to determine an "optimal" value since the two quantities (infections/deaths on one hand and time spent in quarantine) are so incomparable. In practice, the optimal ratio would depend on the current prevalence: if elimination has been achieved (e.g. as it has been in New Zealand), then it is imperative to prevent as close to 100% of transmissions as possible; in other locations (e.g. the US), the utility of individual-level quarantine should be compared against broader societal mobility restrictions and lockdowns. It is also not correct to say (p. 15) that quarantine durations longer than 10 days have "no extra benefit."

p. 7, It does not seem reasonable to assume that all symptomatic individuals immediately self-quarantine with 100% efficacy—rather, symptomatic, asymptomatic, and pre-symptomatic transmission are generally thought to comprise roughly equal proportions of all transmissions.

p. 8, The assumption of a 10-day upper limit of quarantine effectiveness is highly dependent on the distribution in Fig. 2B. A sensitivity analysis exploring the impact of heavier-tailed distributions might be worthwhile.

p. 10, Antigen tests have lower sensitivity and specificity than PCR, but still very high, on the order of 97%: see e.g. https://www.fda.gov/media/141570/download.

p. 12, The analysis of returning travelers does not properly take into account the risk of infection. A traveler who has spent one day in a high-prevalence location has a lower risk of being infected than a traveler who has spent three days. Importantly, it seems the point has been missed that the risk of infection on the final day of travel is constant, and hence travel duration is unimportant. For example, consider returning from a location where the traveler was exposed to a 1% per day risk of infection (which is much higher than is realistic). For a 1-day trip, their total risk of infection is 1% and their risk of being infected on the last day is 1%. For a 10-day trip, their total risk of infection is 1-(1-0.01)^10 = 9.6%, and their risk of being infected on the last day is 0.91%—almost identical to the 1.0% risk of being infected on a 1-day trip.


Connections
1 of 2
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Quantifying the impact of quarantine duration on COVID-19 transmission"
Review 2: "Quantifying the impact of quarantine duration on COVID-19 transmission"
Review 2: "Quantifying the impact of quarantine duration on COVID-19 transmission"
by Andrei Akhmetzhanov
  • Published on Nov 09, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A 10-day quarantine maximizes utility compared to longer quarantines, and 'test and release' strategies increase the utility of shorter quarantines. While methods were generally supported, authors could better outline modeling assumptions and clarify societal implications.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Quantifying the impact of quarantine duration on COVID-19 transmission"
Review 3: "Quantifying the impact of quarantine duration on COVID-19 transmission"
Review 3: "Quantifying the impact of quarantine duration on COVID-19 transmission"
by Ian Miller
  • Published on Nov 09, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A 10-day quarantine maximizes utility compared to longer quarantines, and 'test and release' strategies increase the utility of shorter quarantines. While methods were generally supported, authors could better outline modeling assumptions and clarify societal implications.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://vape.flyah.co/

https://www.craft.do/s/pGHl64BQNkG81l

https://app.pandadoc.com/document/ccbbb181d3970df0e159ae0db5bda1ce006b9684

https://typed.do/d/1TvxFfjRZqFeeYSHV6bfYC

https://coda.io/d/Meet-Coda_dHUrYkVP50q/Recommended-E-cigarette-Ranking_suRD8

https://gamma.app/public/55vw7v7cwdpzl84

https://www.taskade.com/d/YqF4axe2xCqW9cVQ?share=edit&edit=EERAydoeC9ewVw7k&as=list

https://documenter.getpostman.com/view/24696379/2s8Z6vXZEe

https://postheaven.net/vapecig/

https://postheaven.net/vapecig/about-the-vapor-from-the-e-cigarette

https://postheaven.net/vapecig/how-to-use-a-disposable-vape

https://postheaven.net/vapecig/what-is-a-disposable-vape

https://postheaven.net/vapecig/how-to-recharge-a-disposable-vape

https://postheaven.net/vapecig/what-is-the-best-disposable-vape

https://demo.writefreely.host/vapecig/

https://demo.writefreely.host/vapecig/how-to-charge-disposable-vape

https://demo.writefreely.host/vapecig/why-does-my-disposable-vape-taste-burnt

https://writee.org/vapecig/

https://writee.org/vapecig/why-does-my-disposable-vape-taste-burnt

https://writee.org/vapecig/how-to-fix-a-burnt-disposable-vape

https://vapecig.take.app/

https://pocketnotes.app/note/kXCc6hy

https://telescope.ac/vapelife/

https://telescope.ac/vapelife/zxkvsndompo0u4elvx9lyc

https://telescope.ac/vapelife/1rx7w1ejtw0qvt3ro23u51

https://penzu.com/p/8bc8364c

https://penzu.com/p/65558e82

https://www.lesswrong.com/posts/eNDdhtKGSBmukLHLk/do-e-cigarettes-help-you-quit-smoking

https://zenwriting.net/vapecig/what-happened-to-the-issue-of-vape-regulation-in-the-u-s

https://writeablog.net/vapecig/what-happened-to-the-issue-of-vape-regulation-in-the-u-s

https://writeablog.net/vapecig/what-are-the-benefits-of-disposable-vapes

https://telegra.ph/People-who-are-addicted-to-electronic-cigarettes-08-27

https://telegra.ph/The-difference-between-shisha-and-vape-11-30

https://graph.org/How-many-cigarettes-is-600-puffs-02-01

https://graph.org/Can-I-Sell-Vapes-on-Amazon-02-01

https://th.hashi.icu/vapecig/what-is-a-vape

https://th.hashi.icu/vapecig/what-is-a-vape-967m

https://posteezy.com/about-vape-device

https://notepin.co/vape/

https://vape.notepin.co/about-the-vape-device--it-is-necessary-to-have-bf4ggmd

https://mypost.io/post/about-the-vape-device

https://editor.telescope.ac/blogs/vape/h25r8e62kw2jck0d81rthk

https://editor.telescope.ac/blogs/vape/zdxgq0jirl8c99qeznywls

https://theprose.com/post/545986/lets-get-the-basics-of-vape

https://theprose.com/post/612492/is-smoke-and-vape-shop-a-good-investment

https://mydukaan.io/vapestore3+A478:A505/blog/is-disposable-vape-healthy

https://mydukaan.io/vapestore3/blog/is-vaping-cheaper-than-smoking

https://mydukaan.io/vapestore3/blog/what's-the-healthiest-vape

https://skincare.gonevis.com/some-popular-e-cigarette-recommendations/

https://skincare.gonevis.com/how-to-choose-an-e-cigarette-2/

https://vapecignew.livejournal.com/503.html

https://homment.com/l1H5OHVjZXcDaq4Ybk4k

https://homment.com/CccIJaMfDxyuavggDqCy

https://homment.com/dZUvwY6XFK8PSo0jMIx6

https://homment.com/FSBeuS017ZjfSAMYR8Xa

https://slides.com/vapecig/vape

https://ecigator.contently.com/

https://onlinehtmleditor.dev/collaboration/#doce8ef979a41

https://anotepad.com/notes/dcfn4meq

https://anotepad.com/notes/4mx5serm

https://warengo.com/stories/263598-the-difference-between-shisha-and-vape

https://www.townscript.com/e/ecigarette-explosive-smoking-132331

https://z4nd8shuds3.typeform.com/to/vbyiOkHz

https://form.jotform.com/223281115973051

https://www.beclass.com/rid=2748d1c6396e2900f09a

https://express.adobe.com/page/X42msE6GXamXo/

https://froont.com/vapecig/vape-factory

https://froont.com/vapecig

https://www.launchora.com/story/a-beginners-guide-to-using-disposable-vapes

https://www.edrawmind.com/online/map.html?sharecode=638112c84044b6a76907970

https://coggle.it/diagram/Y4SWT71Eo51jqWxN/t/disposable-vape-factory/2498349aba1ddbe2f049806185757f44da430ec1cdfe9d86a2a99829fcd81aef

https://onodo.org/visualizations/217139

https://bubbl.us/NzUxMzYyMC81MjIyMTUxLzAwMmE3YmIyYzVhNzE3OGYwOTFmM2VmZjFlNTk5YTc30

https://www.emoneyspace.com/vapfactory

https://vapefactory.straw.page

https://alchetron.com/Tron/Are-disposable-vapes-worth-it%3F-5208902-UW

https://qrcodes.pro/ROUaK5

https://jsitor.com/preview/t9QBmzn21A

https://paste.feed-the-beast.com/view/c871a9a5

http://paste.akingi.com/xXNQPm0b

https://paiza.io/projects/9LE_W0Gz_j91ZBld5tttMg

https://jsitor.com/preview/zXGhC2Drh6

https://ide.geeksforgeeks.org/online-html-editor/ebde2019-c99b-4042-aed5-46c30cf12371

https://www.pastery.net/fwfges+tauxjc/

https://justpaste.it/vapelinks

https://justpaste.it/disposvapes

https://pasteio.com/xeRbHgWXHjQb

http://pastebin.falz.net/2499501

https://paste.awesom.eu/raw/vapecig/TLWP

https://onlinegdb.com/I98N_Bx5qe

https://yamcode.com/hluokettws

https://yamcode.com/f2ihsedvzo

https://paste.toolforge.org/view/c553c2e4

https://notepad.pw/XxPEejtANAeqTKIk49SM

https://tempel.in/view/45b6a1f6

https://paste.gg/p/vapecig/a20000c50f844db3ad13198fe224b962

https://bitbin.it/0WfVktk9/

https://paste.opendev.org/show/818127/

https://pastebin.freepbx.org/view/0453a430

https://paste.cclinux.org/view/d96e5d47

http://pastebin.viradev.ir/pastebin/view/8f57f2c8

http://yatespost.com/view/70c8bf84

http://paste.vasiliy.pro/view/eb78dd64

https://paste.elyograg.org/view/1471f5fc

https://archive.ph/PuKik

https://note.vg/vape-35144

https://paste.zyrex.org/view/264bad6f

http://pastebin.loki.pitechnologies.ro/index.php/view/40824360

https://chris.teria.org/pastebin/view/2dfa0a30

http://minetest.wjake.com/stikked/view/a74ae71c

https://paste.tecnocratica.net/view/57f7e54e

https://paste.steamr.com/view/e4f62a61

http://stikked.luisaranguren.com/view/7010ba28

https://paste.artixlinux.org/view/a55b3ecd

https://paste.gajim.org/view/9045449c

https://paste.tunestiga.com/view/752f7666

http://paste.purplehat.org/view/72d8bc68

https://paste.unixkoans.com/view/bb4ffd74

http://stri1.rf.gd/view/91c5ca2d

https://jsfiddle.net/vapecig/ag2er6z7/

https://ideone.com/nP3WgL

https://controlc.com/0f24f515

https://pastelink.net/8qdpqmfc

https://pastelink.net/9km5gn49

https://rentry.co/vapefactory

https://dpaste.com/FUQXS76JF-preview

https://pastebin.com/04mkpDB3


https://notepadonline.co/share/70qmAs1669651083

https://pastefree.net/rWjydLk40qM

https://pastebin.freeswitch.org/view/9b57eed9#L4

https://paste.laravel.io/688daa1c-95be-4a23-91a1-416c1aa2a51c

https://privatebin.net/?7ee27902ae520446#5dmwsRS4W4fgfHTpS6A8nQo8mKyLHyMy35pLsdEFUg3D

https://0.0g.gg/?7226fa607132dcc8#4L7oTRLQAbKq4H4dCJKUCRamffi9aWAJZVsJqoLShYLz

https://0.jaegers.net/?d71fa6d60d16d9c4#7Ci3qwA6vzuK7ohDdPqTMkepkPewTYZeN2Z6dsvwf3y3

https://0.klowdee.host/?cc808aabc0dd0738#CYeEDv5hu2kxeXviC2Wwo7h8H5BGaYvHjed71nr65euA

https://0a0bin.klowdee.host/?f18fa4c110b9b729#3syGanFWJDhC2tT3ktbWmvMoz1B6kS4Nryc75gBP46aG

https://bin.0xfc.de/?04c4c9210605c990#2mNrfSFPSNiMhaBjnsv9oyjp1oUu6dm7iweJ7EgVETEL

https://bin.foss.wtf/?b27a17546ed2967f#59LVV9fiBsvGFvxbH2gstGYui8F9RUGqDCzo8SwRaHo4

https://bin.klowdee.host/?44fa044b95ec4ce8#3Cwx7MY9DQnr73jFyQRMtSEx7yAkoiPW3ZaSVMMVaVVa

https://cpaste.org/?b285fb0b8449f762#3eZGT84ufHHA8evrA7TiVD2XMqY33sGypqJKCtmsqAKi

https://luckvintage.com/?b6aa2187d87b5b5b#4MyEwLyQy3Vvf37jf8utvZ1NULhRq4ZxcvQniU9LcYJq

https://notebin.de/?b7de10af28186a8a#7HUVdbgJH9rbL46L8EECx5H4bk3MF1ui2QWwchBbSmzw

https://p.darklab.sh/?cf50217497eeae33#48HiHNt9GHoMeJGMUqE46j8UjfFhua3effjGt5h3qTjQ

https://kll.li/cw780

https://go.0xfc.de/s1a7r7

https://paste.hostux.net/?822a5f95af3db05d#4ZJRA66F7RUehyBWknzZpdxnGFFEW1Y66vLgp9pSL2Mc

https://paste.itefix.net/?cfc5e8027ceb23d9#4VZhAx7NzHAHKaoVY3DR3RJgzzWtgBwBuY1mAQ9qUeu7

https://paste.momobako.com/?b54710533275e10d#9hzSVLacr2GJvmkUdD2VNLSXfikJxdPgGo9FpsBmNMvJ

https://url.oelrichsgarcia.de/AMwB7

https://paste.ononoki.org/?6aac4bb7152ba76f#4rmak4Go7oUSessUpNtMccJGEiid6Axwuy4VaRCFPtVe

https://paste.ottertelecom.com/?ed368dcd2e0f3e4b#89hZMmJi3LTQyng5mm5J7uSq56TBUyoS9k7eLvzLAHvC

https://bhh.sh/6kv

https://justpaste.me/vapefactory

https://www.pastery.net/csjmje/

https://newtextdocument.com/t/vapefactory

https://www.zippyjot.com/note/88290

https://markdownpastebin.com/?id=a87386eca19e43daaceaed38cadd93c1

https://hastebin.com/quwaburiri.md

https://paste-bin.xyz/968218

https://nopaste.ml/?l=mrwn#XQAAAQDnAQAAAAAAAAAeHAPEVLS59lHh3xg/OQJcdvrR/U/ycPo2VIPTB2g5g8Xf3v9Di/NYf7K1aoBwxEWvaUiz2xGhkHA8Mp/R2IyT8KpMmUbNVcmHxITFXNsgKqIv1hRDigz47zJvZW3iGL85D2EuDE9cxVD+YLV2CLgxkDF+R7glyaaiV6Pm5MBJAholv6w3TKRjNhO0y7V2XJkEgSeu3rdXjPjBzz9F854nO7RKfQpgjv1PA+RqmQiWiZmAL3UkPJp33AEElJ/8phS+hzfLc6UMapKD/pqj6LGDJNZJi5aEsnIiMwQ29bychERkSJawkORymO/OB4m1EjdkbT30APJicH+7qzZiYocJ84TrgGIKr4gpRnbW1CGDhx67yhxlE+z/c40ZabsRx+uj8FShzQX8KxJcFVzDSctTm4SGT6ShtRah6HAXNEB5FJoXbH/9o8ml

https://snippet.host/egrzod

https://notes.io/q3CXc

http://paste.akingi.com/g5EEKUXr

http://paste.jp/2340b335/

https://pst.klgrth.io/paste/76vh9

https://paste.tuxcloud.net/?aa43b8a439474f4e#8wCMq5omoVJT9afkCsKEtMGdbS1MYYy8YbYP4sJbfKPc

https://pastebin.grey.pw/?eb7f9227f8f9c675#BkfKX9pm6vBGowxf6etgtp41kmKWQYmvqbTvdotFQe9b

https://pastebin.hot-chilli.net/?c4856edc9f75c3ec#DYE8CWiyRi9fvysdP9t5AriNnjbqtoWefMoRhGbhZt52

https://pastebin.linqhost.nl/?79e1ea7c8119baf6#7DnPowcnmoR32hKsT2MkMmvhycxuLnfyLuaktHw3rGR7

https://privatebin.at/?9f5afe906740f58a#AtuK5mpf5UNxDqwM7wVn6FQ3GCjA6fbC19zFhidfyjUE

https://privatebin.io/?0e28d362cd4ce612#J34S6ctSCh5HiZZGWUdpx36kyfHRqrh1KgJZPbqiookX

https://privatebin.net/?7f6bc481048e5b8b#3ZdBUUT2dS7Pk9sBsG9bkzJfm8Dk6BgemQttXGYiNy5W

https://privatebin.rockhost.se/?c1166fe766ea7487#DxwTJh5edJD4JCZhaFzH1U1i5NhsFF6tPBcDyYc9udBg

https://secrets.cebador.fr/?754c0492a4bdd103#DmzM2yiqtmpY95rxPhM8eso5KfRHU5FjhVBWqhsYYGEy

https://secrets.true.nl/?488ab298dcb02fce#4A2B7nEMMRN63WXAkUEY5LtoakxQXAUgNhkdZF93uts3

https://snip.dssr.ch/?0146ac45d8d6ffac#B8nkmXDzQqQ8f4gXWxzLXjduXWf8WFoPt3jRDkJ1pquW

https://zerobin.thican.net/?7fd683a533740ffa#Enwiu5mgU26Yp46DR4JKyDm32tcmKHhMM6UkWg55dqRq

https://u.07f.de/sbedo

https://6066.xyz/KY71C

https://paste.techbag.app/?bad2bb1088ef1781#4XDqEnMPuNywwKDvQscA3pNZr5Suyii8EUhfmYAdqwd9

https://bin.disroot.org/?34f408620dd08504#DX6rcUAGwMgiCZDCjbDNGFjPa1yWAtSiowgY3R6PyJSK

https://bin.garbaye.fr/?41119183d0c1484a#CAuUEi2dzYm28ZF9URukd44cf6aaBMmBWSAZmyANPBW3

https://bin.jae.fi/?dcd0702412de36ac#C1HKVZkhYzNhuqRSF9Hnho888kToK4GnzeYZb9UdWhW7

https://bin.namazso.eu/?6c3f328a0c069e1f#96Nz4xUEAJ3hzrgiCqojSS2RgEfV5RW19njnPAJHx3JQ

https://paste.4s3ti.net/?ef5fb8a0ffcbe709#EmcFKBWzYxdMvBJvJ8CPAJRDhCtSsLKszzaiftjjAM37

https://paste.copper.dedyn.io/?f52b421d6109b0cc#5fNmacCp72coPLdtz2faEr1aYjnpR4vmtrVHhfbhVEH2

https://paste.d-ku.de/?d07e085405265f7d#GRAdmq9uDjZXg5opCP3h36LTW5oAE1mZPpAFXUr89HVW

https://paste.dismail.de/?21b8d752e0dec48d#FUUzTPVYzxd3hBBdXHE4nc3F77mPAa7fai3gafY23c9d

https://paste.eccologic.net/?ab9d2f0462187994#5vjUsqhuGJshaPiscQwS4JvNfY72eta7fSrjmtJttxV2

https://paste.hackliberty.org/?a04ead16b6b8c312#4zpjbDFma7Miw2iVk8WqCYRGZazd12x72xU83rStsWZ

https://paste.rys.pw/?d1d4ac683b2f7e88#DmigSE23jeFfNkGN5RFu269CgYRGJV1Tt8QaGnyNnps6

https://paste.sethforprivacy.com/?1d6d069875eb2db9#9Nm4E7DNKKVh1b5SGboTgBnVBPCNRT2JaXiYqgTwNJfW

https://paste.systemli.org/?d90bc7e0a909554e#SGBUtKNVewU4VikTzYRyBkEXSWhGZCuVGbZ4hbN1TXn

https://paste.waays.fr/?aa425d0274bd796e#6DnyTu5mzV7pqjAkbyKe6X2S6HLTRjoXbceq34vhbVMG

https://pastebin.aquilenet.fr/?92de145104d2e458#4aFNoRvVpejtdq6Jna7ecdcJALMgbfYR5k27mvie66nA

http://pastebin.falz.net/2499575

https://0paste.com/436994

https://tech.io/snippet/p9dNUJz

https://tlabs.link/5awo1tf2

https://pastewith.me/?89fde2459aecba0e#7ynHu9kUBW1ABRvfSThfwKMkgu6eZeW8wofRdvrtsSB4

https://pb.fedi.tech/?894fbb8ba3003f76#HcnkPWzs5JbuXShSLLVvL7M2hWnHG2f5fpY4sH7Tn6y5

https://private.opendoor.fr/?9eb418f16baeb5c8#9HWLurWyxXZRnNEvaDTk415gZXUkdy5MM2GVbYJvESLU

https://private.rmconsulting.com/?f4594eab15556b7d#FX2rxTf4Ga1aFv1gnrBzpc4bmDwUzW8ngwVuFfqmXiGh

https://privatebin.jasonthai.me/?89793268fc239e37#8yUqzfKvpjX3NmV5LdquyVzS41nrfFECwfnYLEvJ6aSG

https://privatebin.jirlagun.com/?ec42065b71318070#8Q7oUK9QmsrRtnkDux8kJvX86PV3ArB2e8rS3DDMifYu

https://url.privatepastebin.com/1ad

https://pb.envs.net/?74f5d5a9bc465dbb#DsU4d7xfYnomPf31jCEPBQgzdmAkt5wHvsFxeykBBYJy

https://pastebin.24unix.net/?ad56dcbfa2d48988#8Ri45zN7FaTRHaLTkiFWNH3xC66n8AmrMoSFUZocYPqB

https://bin.byreqz.de/?e5a07954f69590d2#8fd1JscG5zQwFsj6dgaeSaCpL9HDGaWo41vpWsFDz56m

https://chobble.com/?814d9b4a4b1a7cef#sVZ7FYReqzh8J8NZkqjECvsxW8xM8EFkpia16NkWYpo

https://ots.ip-projects.de/?4556b6fe422e656d#EckKDsHfVcYZnTc1bvZXXWpHb8W9Ucx8TypADX8HupbA

https://p.ifxy.cc/?709fd4a770f0f9a1#2mY9t8Mkn5aNuwVMdi4y52MU3LakYS2VgtfdcPxzaHWq

https://paste.crabdance.com/?3be13ae9fe7ba44a#2K1KvTXTu3a5NnaxP4xCqm4hbUGU3rem9TyVdbtSUH2U

https://privatebin.lyndendoor.com/?6ab8deae13c2cfc7#7FD6rRqFteLMbJpLZifStLZCY4SvJYgaaJbSQNkKaaab

https://bin.acquia.com/?2ef0d31a8b9614c7#D8jEewoDsEcYUgPQtnALmtBV4wm5qFhR4g7zHTNhPyzH

https://pb.pc-sam.net/?40d680f27b67cbe2#pR1wspcNWWh9sZoteCHPQqRnP25SZJNKhowndZRpcPJ

https://bin.mycozy.space/?7a0fc665f69174a0#4jN5pUSx38GwGWiqEL6kVxNFdYD4vks9P4sKXWxYYXu7 

https://gitgd.com/?a7f84364b1b7b72e#7Rua3EQDiKziLC8fSkdZRoDBFEHstxY1qEsmTuU1xbAA

https://paste.cezeri.tech/?9148086a0f597547#FZmC95wNXmMspouQ31nkvqEZDa9M5Z6BDMzSRy2gEK13

https://paste.chapril.org/?1ad7ebf067dbed12#EV64GjoJdkz6wTiyvqLYEqunovXaZTZc6LGES5n8vD4t

https://paste.evolix.org/?0ee64a6e047f7768#2Zs8R3CNWzXysSGTRc2aqN4Hp4KdorHrL3BFmc5XUbiK

https://paste.ggc-project.de/?f9b94562a091fdfa#FbsV7UVc7vM2Q7ScoYDwNtbq2E1XUPmDs9hNLWs123Fk

https://paste.nolog.cz/?9313e29bc5d35fa7#38VHftE2hVz8KgjAv6uBWHAJkBHgST8sJKwooqHMbHwE

https://paste.ztn.sh/?b60f72c3aa63f186#5rHHdVqMwoLgsLYez5SvUn82sL9MM8hrRedbcA4MF9eS

https://pb.slipfox.xyz/?4925a178dc1214b1#CCr8N5eBwPmN5i2n7rrpEv5gej7qhB94NCM4orxme2Sr

https://postit.hadoly.fr/?a6fdd2be443110b7#F7mWqTyzJYzzcX3V95CDRy8h1QKAW7Femt2htEgE3Qp3

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with