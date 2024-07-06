Skip to main content
Published on Aug 06, 2024

Review 1: "CD4 T Cells and CD8α+ Lymphocytes are Necessary for Intravenous BCG-Induced Protection Against Tuberculosis in Macaques"

The reviewers found the study strong, commending the robust experimental design and strength of the evidence supporting the importance of CD4 T cells on intravenous BCG-induced protection.

by Jyothi Rengarajan and Louis Hopkins
Published onAug 06, 2024
CD4 T cells and CD8α+ lymphocytes are necessary for intravenous BCG-induced protection against tuberculosis in macaques
by Andrew W. Simonson, Joseph J. Zeppa, Allison N. Bucsan, Michael C. Chao, Supriya Pokkali, Forrest Hopkins, Michael R. Chase, Andrew J. Vickers, Matthew S. Sutton, Caylin G. Winchell, Amy J. Myers, Cassaundra L. Ameel, Ryan Kelly, Ben Krouse, Luke E. Hood, Jiaxiang Li, Chelsea C. Lehman, Megha Kamath, Jaime Tomko, Mark A. Rodgers, Rachel Donlan, Harris Chishti, H. Jacob Borish, Edwin Klein, Charles A. Scanga, Sarah Fortune, Philana Ling Lin, Pauline Maiello, Mario Roederer, Patricia A. Darrah, Robert A. Seder, and JoAnne L. Flynn
  • Published on May 17, 2024
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract Tuberculosis (TB) is a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide despite widespread intradermal (ID) BCG vaccination in newborns. We previously demonstrated that changing the route and dose of BCG vaccination from 5ξ105 CFU ID to 5ξ107 CFU intravenous (IV) resulted in prevention of infection and disease in a rigorous, highly susceptible non-human primate model of TB. Identifying the immune mechanisms of protection for IV BCG will facilitate development of more effective vaccines against TB. Here, we depleted select lymphocyte subsets in IV BCG vaccinated macaques prior to Mtb challenge to determine the cell types necessary for that protection. Depletion of CD4 T cells or all CD8α expressing lymphoycytes (both innate and adaptive) resulted in loss of protection in most macaques, concomitant with increased bacterial burdens (∼4-5 log10 thoracic CFU) and dissemination of infection. In contrast, depletion of only adaptive CD8αβ+ T cells did not significantly reduce protection against disease. Our results demonstrate that CD4 T cells and innate CD8α+ lymphocytes are critical for IV BCG-induced protection, supporting investigation of how eliciting these cells and their functions can improve future TB vaccines.One Sentence Summary Antibody depletion of lymphocytes in rhesus macques demonstrates key roles for CD4 T cells and innate-like CD8α+ lymphocytes in conferring sterilizing immunity against tuberculosis following intravenous BCG vaccination.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: This study is a follow-up of previously published work showing that intravenous BCG vaccination provided significant protection against tuberculosis in nonhuman primates (NHP). Those studies indicated that antigen-specific CD4 T cells producing cytokines (IL-2, TNF, IFNg, IL-17) and natural killer (NK) cell numbers in the airways were likely the major immune cells that contributed to protective immunity. This study uses antibodies that selectively deplete either CD4 T cells, all CD8 T cells (innate and adaptive) or only classical MHCI-restricted CD8 T cells in vaccinated NHPs to investigate each immune cell subset’s contribution more directly. The experimental design is rigorous, statistically well powered and the data are robust, thorough and presented in a clear and straightforward manner. The main findings related to the importance of CD4 T cells are not surprising but are important, and the potential role of innate CD8 T cells is worth further study. The role of classical CD8 T cells in this model appears to be limited; while this is consistent with the relatively low CD8 response elicited by BCG, it remains likely that CD8 T cells do play an important role in conferring durable immunity. Longer term follow up of animals to assess bacterial burden, immune responses and survival would help to address these gaps. Inclusion of more detailed characterization of the phenotype and functional capacity of CD4 and CD8 T cell subsets, and NK cells in the different depletion groups using in vitro assays (eg proliferation, mycobacterial growth inhibition assays etc) would also provide functional context to their observations that would inform other vaccine candidates in addition to BCG.

The most important takeaway from this study is that increasing the numbers of vaccine-induced antigen-specific CD4 T cells—and potentially innate CD8 T cells within lung compartments is important for intravenous BCG vaccine-induced immunity against TB in NHP models. While the iv route of BCG is highly unlikely to be administered to newborns and children (who currently receive BCG intradermally), this study and their previously published work highlight the importance of generating and maintaining high levels of memory T cell pools in the lung where M. tuberculosis infection occurs and provides insights relevant to designing more efficacious vaccines for TB.

Description

The reviewers found the study strong, commending the robust experimental design and strength of the evidence supporting the importance of CD4 T cells on intravenous BCG-induced protection.

