Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR\C19
Published on Nov 25, 2020DOI

Review 1: "COVID-19 and (Un)Desired Fertility: The Effect of Stay-at-Home Orders on Abortions in Mexico City"

Reviewers find that this study does not take into account a range of alternative explanations for the observed changes in reproductive health services data, and thus does not provide reliable insights into abortion and fertility rates during the pandemic.

Published onNov 25, 2020
Review 1: "COVID-19 and (Un)Desired Fertility: The Effect of Stay-at-Home Orders on Abortions in Mexico City"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
COVID-19 and (Un)Desired Fertility: The Effect of Stay-at-Home Orders on Abortions in Mexico City
by Marquez-Padilla, Fernanda and Saavedra, Biani
  • Published on Oct 02, 2020
  • papers.ssrn.com
Description

COVID-19 mitigation policies, including stay-at-home (SAH) orders, have been implemented in Mexico leading to unintended consequences for women's sexual and rep

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review:

This paper analyzes the impact of stay-at-home orders on the reported numbers of legal abortions in Mexico City during the COVID-19 pandemic. It does so by using a difference-in-difference study design.

While there is a lot that is potentially interesting in this paper, and it is potentially informative, I am confused about the methodological approach. The study claims to do a difference-in-difference study but instead effectively what it does is compare abortions by week of the year in 2020 to those in the same weeks in year prior. A key assumption in the difference-in-difference approach is that the only thing that changed was the treatment but given that they are comparing different years of data, I think it is hard to justify this assumption. I don’t understand how one can even check the parallel trends assumption with your post-treatment data.

I also think the authors need to be clear about the status of legal versus illegal abortions in Mexico. What are the alternatives to legal abortion in Mexico? Can the authors rule out that there were not increases in the rate of use of emergency contraception during lockdown? I have seen reports from across Latin America that there was a surge in demand for such products during COVID-19.

I recently reviewed another paper that suggested that Mexico City is a destination city for women across Latin America to seek abortions. What type of travel restrictions were implemented in Mexico City at the same time? Might this have affected the number of abortions? What fraction of abortions were among women who live outside of Mexico City? Could the reductions in abortions be due to decreased demand by non-Mexican women?

The authors make bold claims about the fact that these abortions are likely to be unwanted but do not really provide evidence to suggest that the demand for children had not been altered during the pandemic.

It is my recommendation that this study is rejected at this time.

Connections
1 of 1
Another Supplement to Reviews of "COVID-19 and (Un)Desired Fertility: The Effect of Stay-at-Home Orders on Abortions in Mexico City"
Review 2: "COVID-19 and (Un)Desired Fertility: The Effect of Stay-at-Home Orders on Abortions in Mexico City"
Review 2: "COVID-19 and (Un)Desired Fertility: The Effect of Stay-at-Home Orders on Abortions in Mexico City"
by Caitlin Gerdts
  • Published on Nov 25, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers find that this study does not take into account a range of alternative explanations for the observed changes in reproductive health services data, and thus does not provide reliable insights into abortion and fertility rates during the pandemic.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://articledirectoryzone.com/members/vapecig/

https://articlessubmissionservice.com/members/vapecig/

https://articlesmaker.com/members/vapecig/

https://diode.zone/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://besthostingprice.com/whois/ecigator.com

https://bestgore.fun/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://beleco.art/vapecig

https://catgram.co/i/web/profile/500136083803156501

https://insta.sdns.club/i/web/profile/502187980544426027

https://fotofed.nl/i/web/profile/501660532994454916

https://go.lefti.sh/i/web/profile/502150388601250957

https://fedisnap.com/i/web/profile/501478550234811743

https://federated.photos/vapecig

https://pixelfed.bachgau.social/i/web/profile/501460581306016352

https://anar.chi.st/vapecig

https://beermapping.com/account/vapecig

https://audiomack.com/vapecig

https://audio.qoto.org/@vapecig/

https://audio.qoto.org/channels/vape/

https://audio.gafamfree.party/@vapecig/

https://audio.gafamfree.party/channels/vape/

https://fw.neko.bar/@vapecig/

https://audio.liberta.vip/@vapecig/

https://mizik.o-k-i.net/@vapecig/

https://tanukitunes.com/@vapecig

https://sonora.radioaconchego.org/@vapecig/

https://freehub.space/profile/vapecig

https://freestyler.ws/user/395011/vapecig

https://www.shiatv.net/uprofile.php?u=vapecig

https://www.silverstripe.org/ForumMemberProfile/show/94665

https://www.sooperarticles.com/authors/728398/matthew-vape.html

https://www.diggerslist.com/vapecig/about

https://www.digi.com/support/forum/user/vapecig

https://www.divephotoguide.com/user/vapecig

https://www.doctorslounge.com/index.php/member/1785325

https://glose.com/u/vapecig

https://www.starnow.com/u/vape-factory/

https://www.cheaperseeker.com/u/vapecig

https://betabeers.com/user/vapecig-38144/

https://biashara.co.ke/author/vapecig/

https://birb.space/@vape

https://blankchat.com/vapecig

https://blip.fm/vapecig

https://www.universe.com/users/matthew-ma-0NW5L8

https://www.vbulletin.org/forum/member.php?u=566831

https://www.viewbug.com/member/ecigatornew

https://www.voubs.com/user/vape-factory/232623/fullinfo

https://cohost.org/vapecig

https://www.viki.com/users/vapecig/about

https://atlanta.bubblelife.com/users/ecigatornew_n526089

https://www.vecteezy.com/members/vapecig2465212

https://www.videezy.com/members/vapecig

https://www.veoh.com/users/vapecig

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTOodW4E7o2MRfccK3N2EKQ

https://www.yourquote.in/ecigator-new-dnjdz/quotes

https://www.wishlistr.com/vapecig

http://www.wikidot.com/user:info/vapecig

https://www.wibki.com/vapecig

https://www.weddingbee.com/members/vapecig/

https://www.webwiki.com/ecigator.com

https://www.wattpad.com/user/vapecig

https://www.warriorforum.com/members/ecigator-new.html

https://www.walkscore.com/place-details/ecigator-vape-factory-shenzhen-shi

https://www.walkscore.com/people/693815903620/walk-score-user

https://www.w3profile.com/vapecig

https://vapecig.booth.pm/

https://www.wantedly.com/id/vapecig

https://www.zippyshare.com/vapecignew

https://www2.kusports.com/users/ecigator/

https://www.zintro.com/profile/zi98e7b0dd

https://xaydunghanoimoi.net/members/12162-vapecig.html

https://www.allmyfaves.com/vapecig/

https://www.autositechecker.com/domain/ecigator.com

https://forum.artscow.com/ViewProfile.aspx?UserId=141484

https://www.artscow.com/user/3106160

https://www.allrecipes.com/cook/58d28cac85f40537

https://www.bahamaslocal.com/userprofile/1/165484/vapecig.html

https://www.balatarin.com/users/vapecig

https://www.bark.com/en/gb/company/ecigator/BBkLR/

https://www.beatstars.com/ecigatornewKGg

https://www.beqbe.com/p/vapecig

https://www.bigbasstabs.com/profile/44137.html

https://www.bigpictureclasses.com/users/vapecig

https://www.bitrated.com/vapecig

https://www.artspan.org/artist/vapecig

https://www.bombstat.com/domain/ecigator.com

http://arahn.100webspace.net/profile.php?mode=viewprofile&u=128902

https://freeicons.io/profile/367288

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/vapecig

https://www.blurb.com/user/vapecig

https://www.kiwibiker.co.nz/forums/member.php/73178-vapecig

https://www.jalanforum.com/members/8606-vapecig

https://misspetitenaijablog.com/author/vapecig/

https://porkshop.org/vapecig

https://www.passionforum.ru/users/160886

https://www.medicinacinesenews.it/forum/memberlist.php?mode=viewprofile&u=2215132

https://www.brownbook.net/business/51185837/ecigator-vape-wholesale-factory

https://www.brusheezy.com/members/vapecig

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/vapecigator

https://my.stuff.co.nz/profile/vapecig

https://crypto-potential.com/user/matthew-ma

https://upverter.com/profile/vapecig/

https://www.trainsim.com/vbts/member.php?594999-vapecig

https://friendica.eskimo.com/profile/vapecig/profile

https://friendica.opensocial.space/profile/vapecig/profile

https://www.dualmonitorbackgrounds.com/vapecig

https://blender.community/vapecig/

https://hackerone.com/vapecig

https://gamebanana.com/members/2486260

https://www.blogvarient.com/profile/vapemanufacturer

https://medal.tv/u/vapecig

https://socialtrain.stage.lithium.com/t5/user/viewprofilepage/user-id/10261

https://careers.gita.org/profiles/3145454-vape-factory

https://liberapay.com/vapecig/

https://chatamerica.us/profile/vapecig/profile

https://chillspot1.com/user/vapecig

https://cliq.social/@vapecie

https://misskey.ranranhome.info/@vape

https://dudu.best/vapecig

https://helladoge.com/@vapecig/109411275148333546

https://freespeechextremist.com/vapecig

https://gyutte.site/@vapecig

https://hashi.icu/@vapecig

https://eientei.org/vapecig

https://fet.bar/@vapecig

https://friendsyu.me/@vapecig

https://fediverse.bbad.com/vapecig

https://kitty.social/@vape

https://misskey.binaryfeline.com/@vape

https://ninjagroup.moe/@vape

https://gayrobot.club/vapecig

https://m.soopy.moe/@vape

https://erisly.social/@vape

https://miruku.cafe/@vape

https://snug.moe/@vape

https://minidisc.tokyo/@vape

https://port.mk/@vape

https://mk.nixnet.social/@vape

https://fwedivewse.vfpmedia.com/@vape

https://xn--rtta-qoa.nu/@vape

https://novoa.nagoya/@vape

https://odyssey.divineduty.xyz/@vape

https://mk.xn--ponek-1sa8t.eu/@vape

https://fediland.nl/@vape

https://mk.froth.zone/@vape

https://mk.starnix.network/@vape

https://cyb3r.moe/@vape

https://msk.ilnk.info/@vape

https://quietplace.xyz/@vape

https://stop.voring.me/@vape

https://social.marud.fr/@vape

https://www.foxyhole.io/@vape

https://social.vtopia.live/@vape

https://misskey.io/@vapecig

https://ecigator.com/

https://comfy.social/@vapecig

https://comicvine.gamespot.com/profile/vapecig/

https://communities.bentley.com/members/4d7cb76c_2d00_21e3_2d00_44ea_2d00_a93c_2d00_66b9bed9d968

https://dev.epicgames.com/community/profile/wqx73/supermatthew808

https://profiles.xero.com/people/matthewma770

https://community.hackliberty.org/u/vapecig

http://loli-do.narod.ru/index/8-339

https://dsocialize.net/@vapecig

https://kisaan.social/@vapecig

https://community.aodyo.com/user/vapecig

https://community.windy.com/user/vapecignew

https://community.backtrader.com/user/vape

http://community.getvideostream.com/user/vapecig

http://bagabaga.online/user/vapecig

https://forum.lexulous.com/user/vapecig

https://forum.aceinna.com/user/vapecig

https://forum.omz-software.com/user/vapecig

https://forums.ccbluex.net/user/vapecig

https://dossferry.com/user/vapecig

https://community.hedgehack.com/user/ecigatornew

https://www.etmm-online.com/community/user/ecigatornew

https://www.etmm-online.com/community/topic/1069/looking-for-vape-agent-in-local-market

https://ask.kahero.co/user/vapecig

https://ask.kahero.co/topic/34/should-e-cigarettes-be-smoked-in-a-smoking-room

https://thetinynotes.com/user/vapecig

http://bbs.scorp.fun/user/vapecig

https://forum.mycontroller.org/user/vapecig

http://openasic.org/user/vapecig

https://www.otakhi.com/forum/user/vapecig

https://forum.nephron.pro/user/vapecig

https://zimu.fit.kim/user/vapecig

https://www.publictoilets.org/user/vapecig

http://18.116.162.162/user/vapecig

https://forums.krayincrm.com/user/vapecig

https://mpp.community/forum/user/vapecig

https://community.ff13rt.com/user/vapecig

http://18.118.39.52/user/vapecig

http://18.118.39.52/topic/293/different-types-of-e-cigarettes

https://forum-new.omz-software.com/user/vapecig

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with