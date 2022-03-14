Review 1: "Cellular and humoral immunogenicity of a SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine in patients on hemodialysis"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

The work by Strengert et al. offers new insight into COVID-19 vaccine response in hemodialysis patients, as no other publication to date focused on SARS-CoV-2 specific B- and T-cell responses, mucosal immunoglobulins, and the impact of variants of concern (VOC) in a hemodialysis population.

The authors found a significantly reduced IgG response in vaccinated dialysis patients, which is in line with previous findings. A novelty is the measurement of antibody response in saliva and in line with the response observed in plasma samples, the specific antibody response was diminished. In accordance with findings in the general population, the authors could find a reduced antibody binding to B.1.351 in comparison to the UK or LA variants.

This study is the first to extend the pure description of humoral response in patients on hemodialysis, as most only measured IgGs in comparison to a non-matched control cohort. The control group is not-matched either but the authors clearly state this as a limitation in the Discussion. The need to follow these patients longitudinally is clearly highlighted and potentially informs us about the re-dosing of hemodialysis patients.

This study found that saliva IgG antibodies are comparably diminished as compared to antibody levels measured from blood samples. More importantly, the T-cell response strongly correlated with the impaired humoral response and the plasma RBD WT ACE2 neutralization.

As shown by the authors, the response towards variants of concern, especially the SA variant and probably also the Indian variant, is specifically diminished. This is concerning as shown in a diminished plasma RBD ACE2 neutralization which might indicate some form of “protection”. Specific strategies to boost vulnerable patient cohorts against VOC might be necessary, and strategies such as administration of a third (“booster”) dose of COVID-19 vaccine (either the same vaccine or another vaccine platform) should be considered as the Indian variant is becoming the dominant variant and raises concern in most countries with a high rate of vaccinations.

Lastly, the authors report that patients on hemodialysis were not only older but also had more co-morbidities. Importantly, more information would be necessary as these baseline characteristics already point towards a diminished immune response. Of their hemodialysis cohort, a high proportion of patients (> 10%) received immunosuppression. Again, more information on this population would be desirable, as patients receiving glucocorticoids or for example B-cell depletion with rituximab have a significantly impaired humoral and likely cellular immune response. Moreover, information about underlying kidney diseases leading to end-stage kidney disease is missing and should be added.

In conclusion, this single-center study from a major university hospital in Germany further underlines that the humoral vaccine response of hemodialysis patients is good, but IgG response is diminished in comparison to a non-matched cohort. The authors provide evidence that antibodies measured in saliva are similarly diminished as plasma IgG levels. Moreover, T-cell response correlates with the number of circulating antibodies and titers of a neutralizing assay, indicating that patients without a humoral response are likely also not exhibiting cellular immunity and may not be protected from SARS-CoV-2 infections. The work also shows that response to VOC is further reduced, and the development of specific strategies to obtain more robust protection against these variants is warranted.