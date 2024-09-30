Review 1: "Validation of Optimised Methods for Avian Influenza Virus Isolation in Specific Pathogen-free Embryonated Fowls’ Eggs"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The manuscript reports the evaluation of AIV isolation studies in SPF embryonated fowls’ eggs in testing 1 and 2 egg passages with 1-2 d pi in the 1st egg passage and 1-4 d pi in the 2nd egg passage. The data generated from this study is relevant and important in the field of AIV diagnostics.

However, the study experiments were not well designed, such as, all test samples were old samples collected during AI outbreaks many years ago, which would affect test results due to longtime storage with unknown storage conditions (-80C or -20C?) and changes of virus survival status. Thus, those samples were not sufficient for a validation test. Refer to validation test requirements to make appropriate improvements accordingly to meet the study purpose.

The manuscript was not written well scientifically, major improvements should be made in the following areas as: